No. 1 Penn State wrestling tops No. 2 Iowa 23-14

The Penn State Nittany Lions prevailed over the Iowa Hawkeyes in front of a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center behind wins from NCAA champs Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean as well as All-American Greg Kerkvliet and true freshman Levi Haines. The win was a totall team effort, with Bravo-Young starting the momentum early with a dynamic pin over Iowa’s Brody Teske and Brooks adding bonus points of his own at 184 pounds. Starocci and Dean battled tough in their ranked bouts, winning on riding time and grit in the third period. Haines also earned the start at 157 pounds, officially ending his redshirt season.

Kerkvliet’s win at heavyweight put an exclamation mark on the end of a stellar night for Penn State as he topped No. 3 Tony Cassioppi for the second time this season, the first coming in the NWCA All-Star exhibition bout. This win marks an important rebound for Kerkvliet as well, following his loss to Michigan’s Mason Parris last week. Kerkvliet is dangerous, as is this entire Penn State team.

This is the second consecutive win for Penn State over the Hawkeyes, and the Nittany Lions will hold on to their No. 1 ranking heading into the final two months of the season.

