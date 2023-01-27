TRENDING:

Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | January 27, 2023

No. 1 Penn State wrestling tops No. 2 Iowa 23-14

The most exciting college wrestlers to watch this season

The Penn State Nittany Lions prevailed over the Iowa Hawkeyes in front of a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center behind wins from NCAA champs Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean as well as All-American Greg Kerkvliet and true freshman Levi Haines. The win was a totall team effort, with Bravo-Young starting the momentum early with a dynamic pin over Iowa’s Brody Teske and Brooks adding bonus points of his own at 184 pounds. Starocci and Dean battled tough in their ranked bouts, winning on riding time and grit in the third period. Haines also earned the start at 157 pounds, officially ending his redshirt season.

Kerkvliet’s win at heavyweight put an exclamation mark on the end of a stellar night for Penn State as he topped No. 3 Tony Cassioppi for the second time this season, the first coming in the NWCA All-Star exhibition bout. This win marks an important rebound for Kerkvliet as well, following his loss to Michigan’s Mason Parris last week. Kerkvliet is dangerous, as is this entire Penn State team. 

This is the second consecutive win for Penn State over the Hawkeyes, and the Nittany Lions will hold on to their No. 1 ranking heading into the final two months of the season. 

Full results: 

WEIGHT

NO. 2 IOWA

NO. 1 Penn state

SCORE 

TEAM SCORE

125

No. 1 Spencer Lee 

Marco Vespa

LEE 18-2

IOWA 5-0

133

No. 17 Brody Teske 

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young

BRAVO-YOUNG PIN (6:50)

PENN STATE 6-5

141

No. 2 Real Woods

No. 4 Beau Bartlett

WOODS 4-1 

IOWA 8-6

149

No. 7 Max Murin

No. 13 Shayne Van Ness

MURIN 4-1

IOWA 11-6

157

No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht 

No. Levi Haines 

HAINES 3-2

IOWA 11-9

165

No. 13 Patrick Kennedy

No. 5 Alex Facundo

KENNEDY 2-1

IOWA 14-9

174

No. 15 Nelson Brands

No. 1 Carter Starocci

STAROCCI 2-1

IOWA 14-12

184

Drake Rhodes

No. 1 Aaron Brooks

BROOKS 22-7

PENN STATE 17-14

197

No. 7 Jacob Warner

No. 4 Max Dean

DEAN 2-0

PENN STATE 20-14

285

No. 3 Tony Cassioppi

No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet

KERKVLIET 4-1

PENN STATE 23-14

The most anticipated Iowa vs. Penn State matches, ranked from 1 to 10

A complete weight-by-weight preview for the No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 1 Penn State college wrestling dual, ranked by the best potential matchups.
READ MORE

The all-time Iowa wrestling lineup

Who really is the greatest Hawkeye wrestler ever? And if all of the greats wrestled in the same era, what would the strongest Iowa lineup look like? Those are the questions that prompted this task, the task of building the all-time best Iowa wrestling lineup across decades.
READ MORE

The 5 best college wrestlers at every weight, ranked

These are the best college wrestlers at every weight right now, ranked by NCAA.com's Shannon Scovel based on results, previous accomplishments, performances this season and notable wins. 
READ MORE