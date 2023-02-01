NCAA most dominant wrestler award standings update for the 2023 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For results to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

This week features the second standings of the Most Dominant Wrestler award, which features a 16-match minimum to qualify for the standings.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows.

Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

In Division I, Michigan heavyweight Mason Parris, who sat in second last week, took over the top spot for Most Dominant Wrestler with an average of 4.67 points per match. Heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force is a slim 0.03 points behind at 4.64 points per match. Last week’s leader Tony Cassioppi from Iowa dropped to fourth.

In Division II, only 0.04 points separate the top three wrestlers. Jared Campbell of Glenville State remains in first at 4.74 points per match followed by Christian Small of Lake Erie at 4.71 and Jacob Ealy of Pittsburgh-Johnstown at 4.70.

Click or tap here to view the full tech falls and falls leaderboard in each division

In Division III, a pair of wrestlers have 5.59 points per match in Jack Heldt of Wabash and Xavier Pena of Centenary (NJ).

Tyler Stolfzfus from Lock Haven remains on top of Division I falls with 13 on the season. He is trailed by Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force with 12 while Maximilian Leete of American and Mason Parris of Michigan both have 11.

Three wrestlers in Division II now have 12 falls in the season in UIndy’s Logan Bailey, Glenville State’s Jared Campbell and Lake Erie’s Christian Small. Bailey leads the trio with an aggregate time of 12:25.

Springfield continues to sit atop Division III with Myles Leonard leading the way with 23 falls followed by teammate Jake Deguire with 21.

Mason Leiphart of Franklin & Marshall continues his dominance in Division I tech falls, leading the way for the fifth consecutive week. He sits at nine tech falls on the season while four wrestlers sit at six.

In Division II, Cole Houser of Glenville State leads the pack for the sixth consecutive week after picking up two tech falls this week. He now has 11 on the season while Austin Eldredge of Nebraska-Kearney trails by two.

Jared Kuhns of York (Pennsylvania) remains on top of Division III with 11 tech falls on the year. He is trailed by Tyler Fleetwood of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with 10.