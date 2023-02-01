TRENDING 📈

NCAA | February 1, 2023

NCAA wrestling award standings update for the 2023 season

The most exciting college wrestlers to watch this season

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.

The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.

For falls and tech falls to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the two categories are broken based on the aggregate time.

🤼 MORE COLLEGE WRESTLING 🤼

Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force retained the top spot in falls in Division I with 11 falls in 24:28. Michigan’s Mason Parris also sits at 11 in 31:09.

Division II has a new falls leader in heavyweight Jared Campbell of Glenville State. He currently has 10 falls in 21:37 and is trailed closely by Colorado Mesa’s Ryan Wheeler, Mount Olive’s Jonathan Clack and Lake Erie’s Christian Small who all sit at nine.

Springfield has two wrestlers atop Division III falls in Myles Leonard and Jake Deguire with 19 and 18 respectively.

Click or tap here to view the full tech falls and falls leaderboard in each division

In Division I tech falls, Mason Leiphart of Franklin & Marshall leads the pack for the third straight week. The 183-pounder has nine tech falls on the season and leads Division I by three tech falls.

Cole Houser leads Division II for the fourth straight week after picking up one tech fall last week. He currently sits at 11 on the season.

After a three-way tie atop Division III last week, Jared Kuhns of York (Pennsylvania) broke away to reach 10 tech falls on the season in 45:35.

The initial Most Dominant Wrestler standings will be released later this season to allow wrestlers to achieve the minimum number of matches required to be eligible for the standings.

