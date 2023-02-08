NCAA debuts most dominant wrestler standings in latest award update for the 2023 season

Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ = 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

Tech falls = 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

Major decision = 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

Decision = 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.The inaugural NCAA Wrestling Awards were presented at the 2012 wrestling championships. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes that have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular and postseasons.For results to be counted for the awards they must come against opponents in the same division (i.e. Division II vs. Division II). Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time.This week features the unveiling of standings for the Most Dominant Wrestler award, which features a 15-match minimum to qualify for the standings.The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Points per match are awarded as follows.

In Division I, Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi leads the early standings for Most Dominant Wrestler with an average of 4.82 points per match. He is currently 16-1 on the year including 4-1 against ranked opponents. Michigan heavyweight Mason Parris sits second with a 4.77 average while Northern Colorado’s 141-pounder Andrew Alirez is third with a 4.65 average.In Division II, Jared Campbell of Glenville State leads the way with a 4.76 average. The heavyweight also leads Division II with 12 falls in 23:14. Only 0.02 points separate the next two wrestlers. Jacob Ealy of Pittsburgh-Johnstown sits second at 4.67 while Christian Small of Lake Erie is right behind at 4.65.A pair of heavyweights sit atop Division III led by Wabash’s Jack Heldt with an average of 5.53. Olivet’s Donovan King sits at a 5.36 average in second.There’s a new leader in Division I falls as Tyler Stolfzfus from Lock Haven took over the top spot. The 174-pounder now has 13 falls on the season while three wrestlers are tied at 11.Jared Campbell leads Division II for the second straight week. Glenville State’s heavyweight has 12 falls in 23:14. A pair of wrestlers are close behind with 11 in UIndy’s Logan Bailey and Lake Erie’s Christian Small.A pair of wrestlers from Springfield sit atop Division III. Myles Leonard has 23 falls in 3:36 while teammate Jake Deguire has recorded 20 in 4:17.Mason Leiphart leads Division I in tech falls for the fourth consecutive week. He sits at nine tech falls in 34:36 while four wrestlers sit at six.Cole Houser leads Division II tech falls for the fifth straight week. The 184-pounder from Glenville State has 11 tech falls on the season while Austin Eldredge of Nebraska-Kearney trails by two.Jared Kuhns of York (Pennsylvania) tallied one tech fall last week to retain the top spot with 11 on the season. He is trailed by five wrestlers that each have nine.