NWCA releases regular season NCAA women’s wrestling coaches poll No. 5

MANHEIM, Pa. — The latest set of National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) NCAA Women’s Wrestling rankings saw the top eight of the tournament rankings in the same order. North Central College edged King University by two points to stay in the top spot. King stayed atop the dual rankings.

North Central remains in the top spot with 111 points while King isn’t far behind at 109. King and North Central are the only teams with at least 10 individuals ranked as the Cardinals lead the way with 15 and King has 14. McKendree University stayed at third with 75 points while Colorado Mesa University and Augsburg University are tied for fourth with 51 points. McKendree has eight individuals ranked while Colorado Mesa and Augsburg have seven and six, respectively.

Simon Fraser University has six ranked individuals and stayed sixth with 36 points while Presbyterian College remains at seventh with 24 points and three ranked individuals. Lock Haven University moved up two spots to eighth with two individuals ranked and 21 points. East Stroudsburg University moved up one spot to ninth with 16 points and three ranked individuals. Sacred Heart University rounds out the top 10 with three individuals ranked and 15 points.

Ursinus College breaks into the rankings for the first time in program history as Jocelyn Lass becomes the first Bear to be ranked. She is ranked eighth at 116 pounds.

All 10 of the top-ranked wrestlers stayed the same from the last set of rankings. King and McKendree each have three individuals ranked No. 1 while North Central has a pair of top-ranked wrestlers.

In the third dual rankings, King remains in the top spot with a 6-0 record. North Central is ranked second, McKendree comes in third, Augsburg is ranked fourth, and Colorado Mesa rounds out the top five. Presbyterian is ranked sixth while Sacred Heart comes in seventh. Gannon, Lock Haven and Adrian College round out the top 10.

Team Rankings Rank School Total points ind. ranked previous 1 North Central 111 15 1 2 King 109 14 2 3 McKendree 75 8 3 T4 Colorado Mesa 51 7 4 T4 Augsburg 51 6 5 6 Simon Fraser 36 6 6 7 Presbyterian 24 3 7 8 Lock Haven 21 2 10 9 East Stroudsburg 16 3 T11 10 Sacred Heart 15 3 8 11 Gannon 13 3 9 T12 Texas Woman's 9 1 T11 T12 Aurora 9 1 T14 T12 Adrian 8 2 T14 T15 New Jersey City 7 2 13 T15 Lindenwood 7 1 NR 17 Northern Michigan 6 1 16 18 Tiffin 4 1 T17 T19 Ozarks 3 1 T19 T19 Ursinus 3 1 NR