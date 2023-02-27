2023 DIII wresting championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Wrestling Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.

The championships will be held March 10-11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia. Ferrum College will serve as the host.

A total of 180 participants will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championship by placing top-three in their respective weight classes at one of the six NCAA regional tournaments held on February 24, 25, and 26. The complete list of all wrestlers competing in the championship is available below and the complete seeded bracket will be available Monday, March 6. NCAA.com will stream all sessions.