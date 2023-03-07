NCAA announces at-large selections for 2023 Division I Wrestling Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced the 47 at-large selections for the 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa.
The at-large selections, listed in alphabetical order in each weight class, join the 283 student-athletes that qualified through their conference tournament finishes over the weekend. The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, ratings percentage index, coaches ranking and conference tournament finish.
Seeding and brackets for this year’s event will be revealed tomorrow, March 8, during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Selection Show on NCAA.com at 8 p.m. ET.
Visit http://ncaa.com/wrestling for more information about this year’s championship.
Here are the at-large selections. You can download a .PDF of the entire field here.
|Weight
|Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|Conference
|125
|Maryland
|Braxton
|Brown
|Big Ten
|125
|West Virginia
|Killian
|Cardinale
|Big 12
|125
|South Dakota St.
|Tanner
|Jordan
|Big 12
|125
|Stanford
|Nico
|Provo
|Pac 12
|125
|North Carolina
|Jack
|Wagner
|ACC
|133
|Lehigh
|Connor
|McGonagle
|EIWA
|133
|Air Force
|Cody
|Phippen
|Big 12
|133
|Bucknell
|Kurtis
|Phipps
|EIWA
|133
|CSU Bakersfield
|Chance
|Rich
|Pac 12
|141
|Rider
|McKenzie
|Bell
|MAC
|141
|SIUE
|Saul
|Ervin
|MAC
|141
|UNI
|Cael
|Happel
|Big 12
|141
|Michigan
|Cole
|Mattin
|Big Ten
|149
|Wisconsin
|Austin
|Gomez
|Big Ten
|149
|Air Force
|Dylan
|Martinez
|Big 12
|149
|SIUE
|Caleb
|Tyus
|MAC
|149
|Penn
|Doug
|Zapf
|EIWA
|157
|Columbia
|Cesar
|Alvan
|EIWA
|157
|Ohio St.
|Paddy
|Gallagher
|Big Ten
|157
|UNI
|Derek
|Holschlag
|Big 12
|157
|Missouri
|Jarrett
|Jacques
|Big 12
|157
|Northern Colo.
|Vinny
|Zerban
|Big 12
|165
|Drexel
|Evan
|Barczak
|EIWA
|165
|Michigan St.
|Caleb
|Fish
|Big Ten
|165
|App State
|Will
|Formato
|SoCon
|165
|Oklahoma St.
|Wyatt
|Sheets
|Big 12
|165
|Minnesota
|Andrew
|Sparks
|Big Ten
|174
|Stanford
|Tyler
|Eischens
|Pac 12
|174
|Northwestern
|Troy
|Fisher
|Big Ten
|174
|Penn
|Nick
|Incontrera
|EIWA
|174
|Drexel
|Mickey
|O'Malley
|EIWA
|174
|Indiana
|Donnell
|Washington
|Big Ten
|184
|Gardner-Webb
|Jha'Quan
|Anderson
|SoCon
|184
|West Virginia
|Anthony
|Carman
|Big 12
|184
|Hofstra
|Jacob
|Ferreira
|EIWA
|184
|Buffalo
|Giuseppe
|Hoose
|MAC
|184
|South Dakota St.
|Cade
|King
|Big 12
|184
|North Dakota St.
|Deanthony
|Parker Jr.
|Big 12
|184
|Chattanooga
|Matthew
|Waddell
|SoCon
|197
|West Virginia
|Austin
|Cooley
|Big 12
|197
|Ohio St.
|Gavin
|Hoffman
|Big Ten
|197
|North Carolina
|Max
|Shaw
|ACC
|197
|Penn
|Cole
|Urbas
|EIWA
|285
|Minnesota
|Garrett
|Joles
|Big Ten
|285
|Maryland
|Jaron
|Smith
|Big Ten
|285
|Princeton
|Travis
|Stefanik
|EIWA
|285
|Cal Poly
|Trevor
|Tinker
|Pac 12