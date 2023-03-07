NCAA announces at-large selections for 2023 Division I Wrestling Championships

Steveson, Diakomihalis, and Penn State shine bright at the wrestling championships

Steveson, Diakomihalis, and Penn State shine bright at the wrestling championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced the 47 at-large selections for the 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa.

The at-large selections, listed in alphabetical order in each weight class, join the 283 student-athletes that qualified through their conference tournament finishes over the weekend. The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, ratings percentage index, coaches ranking and conference tournament finish.

Seeding and brackets for this year’s event will be revealed tomorrow, March 8, during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Selection Show on NCAA.com at 8 p.m. ET.

Visit http://ncaa.com/wrestling for more information about this year’s championship.

Here are the at-large selections. You can download a .PDF of the entire field here.