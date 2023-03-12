Women's Tournament 🏀:

Rhode Island College Athletics | March 12, 2023

Nathan Lackman wins DIII national wrestling title with OT win over his brother

Brothers Nathan and Matt Lackman meet in finals of DIII wrestling championship

Roanoke, Va. — Rhode Island College senior Nathan Lackman (Wernersville, Pa.) defeated his brother, Alvernia junior Matt Lackman (Wernersville, Pa.), 3-1, in sudden victory to win the individual national championship at 165 pounds at the 2023 NCAA Div. III Wrestling National Championship on Saturday evening.

Nathan, who was the No. 1 seed, and Matt, the No. 2 seed, at 165 lbs. each came into the finals having won their previous three matches at the tournament.

After a scoreless first period, Matt notched an escape 10 seconds into the second stanza. Nathan answered back 46 seconds into the third period to knot the bout at 1-1.

The match headed into overtime and Nathan struck for a takedown 50 seconds in to win an individual national title and earn All-American honors for the second consecutive season. He was the NCAA Div. III National Champion at 157 lbs. as a junior in 2021-22.

Lackman wraps up the 2022-23 season with a 39-3 overall record. He has not lost a match, given up a takedown, reversal or back points to a Div. III opponent since the 2020-21 campaign.

In his first bout of the tourney, the No. 1-seeded Lackman defeated North Central's Cole Cervantes with an 8-0 major decision. It marked his 100th career victory.

Lackman then defeated No. 8-seeded Luke Reicosky from John Carroll, 8-2.

He bested No. 5-seeded Nicolas Sacco from TCNJ, 7-3, in the semifinals to reach the final for the second straight year.

 

