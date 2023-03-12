NCAA releases latest RPI for 2023 Division I Wrestling Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the fourth coaches ranking and third Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) for the 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The coaches’ rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each of the seven conferences. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. Wrestlers must have eight Division I matches in the weight class to be considered with at least one within the last 30 days.

The RPI is a calculation that consists of three factors: winning percentage, opponent winning percentage (strength of schedule) and opponent’s opponent winning percentage (opponent’s strength of schedule). Only matches against Division I opponents at the designated weight class count towards the RPI and a wrestler needs to have wrestled 15 matches to be ranked.

For the first time this season, Iowa’s Spencer Lee sits atop the 125 pound weight class. Fellow Hawkeye Real Woods took the top spot in the 141 pound weight class.

Cornell’s Vito Arujau remains number one in the 133 pound weight class while Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso took over the top spot at 149 pounds.

In the 157 pound weight class Josh Humphreys of Lehigh sits in first. At 165 pounds, Iowa State’s David Carr, who sat second in the previous rankings, claimed the top slot.

Penn State’s Carter Starocci made a big jump in the 174 pound weight class, sitting fifth and jumping all the way to first.

In the 184 pound weight class, NC State’s Trent Hidlay retained the top spot followed by UNI’s Parker Keckeisen.

Last rankings’ 197 pound leader Michael Beard of Lehigh fell one spot while Pittsburgh’s Nino Bonaccorsi took over first.

It was déjà vu for the heavyweights as Harvard’s Yaraslau Slavikouski dropped to second and Michigan’s Mason Parris jumped to first.

The 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships take place March 16-18 at BOK Center in Tulsa as the event returns to Oklahoma for the first time since being held in Oklahoma City in 2014.