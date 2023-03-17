How Matt Ramos shockingly pinned 3-time NCAA wrestling champion Spencer Lee

Iowa's Spencer Lee had all the pressure in the world on his shoulders in his semifinal against Purdue's Matt Ramos. He was expected to win. It was almost a given. But Matt Ramos had other plans.

Here comes Ramos. Don't blink. It's really happening...

🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨



(4) Matt Ramos pins (1) Spencer Lee! @Matt_Ramos2 is headed to the finals!



📺 ESPN#NCAAWrestling x @PurdueWrestling pic.twitter.com/Jalh7tD9Il — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 18, 2023

MATT RAMOS HAS UNSEATED THE CHAMP. HE WILL ADVANCE TO THE FINALS AND FACE PATRICK GLORY OF PRINCETON.

Now let's take you back on how it all happened. Iowa's three-time champ Spencer Lee took a shot off the whistle, but Ramos fended him off. These two know each other. There's no doubt that familiarity impacted their preparation and approach.

Ramos does what Ramos does, and he took down Spencer Lee and picked up two back points. Whoa. What a start for the Boilermaker.

Lee escapes. The last time Ramos took him down like that, Lee responded with a pin. But it's 4-1 Ramos to start this match.

Ramos is aware of Lee's strength, and he's making adjustments as Lee shoots.

Ramos heads into the second period with the advantage. The Boilermaker starts down to begin the second period. Now it's Lee's turn to do his thing. He picks up four back points of his own to take the lead 5-4.

Lee ends the second period ahead 5-4 with 1:35 of riding time. Ramos chooses neutral to start the third. He needs a takedown and more to stop the three-time champ. But he does know he can take down Spencer Lee. Big two minutes here. Lee goes into a shot and scrambles. Iowa wants two. We'll go to the refs.

Here comes Ramos. Here comes the shocker. The pin will be legendary, and so will the moment. This one belonged to Matt Ramos.