Iowa, Penn State lead DI wrestling attendance in 2022-23

The National Wrestling Media Association has released its annual NCAA Division I wrestling home dual meet attendance report for the 2022-23 season and for the 16th-straight season, the University of Iowa is the nation’s top home draw.

Iowa, Penn State, Iowa State, Rutgers and Oklahoma State were the top five home draws this season.

The Hawkeyes drew an average of 14,858 fans per home date in 2022-23 and saw a record total of 118,870 fans come through the doors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa's overall total is the highest total attendance number since Division I attendance records started being recorded in 2002. The previous high season total was Iowa’s 97,325 in the 2015-16 season, which included the NCAA-record 42,287 at Kinnick Stadium. The 14,858 is the second-highest average attendance in college wrestling history, second only to the Hawkeyes’ average last season.

The Hawkeyes drew capacity crowds of 14,905 in six of their eight home dates.

Penn State was second for the 12th-straight season drawing an average of 9,225 fans. Two of the Nittany Lions home duals were at the Bryce Jordan Center. Those two duals drew nearly 16,000 fans. According to Penn State Athletic Communications, the Nittany Lions have sold out 66-straight duals in Rec Hall and 75 of the last 77 home events. Penn State’s 15,998 against Iowa on January 27 is tied for the third-largest dual meet crowd in college wrestling history and ties the indoor mark, also set by Penn State against Iowa, on Feb. 10, 2018.

Iowa State averaged 5,287 fans with six home dates. The Cyclones are third in attendance for the second time in three seasons and have been in the top seven since 2002, the first year attendance was tracked. Rutgers is in the top six for the eighth straight season and is fourth for the third time since 2018. Oklahoma State is fifth and has been in the top 10 each year since 2002, never falling lower than seventh. Ohio State has been consistently in the top six since 2012 and ranks sixth for the second-straight year. Virginia Tech reached a program high of seventh. The Hokies were 10th a year ago and have been ranked in the top 10 six times. Northern Iowa might have lost some of the mystique by moving full-time into the McLeod Center from its iconic West Gym, but it did allow the Panthers to rank eighth in attendance, a program high. It’s also the first time since 2017 the Panthers have ranked in the Top 10. Minnesota was ninth, keeping the Gophers streak alive of Top 10 draws. Michigan ranked 10th, the fourth time in the last five years the Wolverines have broken the Top 10.

Several schools saw high attendance marks during combined events with women’s gymnastics. Often dubbed “Beauty and the Beast,” Iowa State, Arizona State, Northern Illinois and Kent State saw their highest home attendance in the combined events.

Iowa was the top road draw as six schools — Penn State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Army West Point, Chattanooga and Purdue – saw its high crowds come against the visiting Hawkeyes. Penn State was the top road draw at Rutgers, Ohio State, Indiana and Rider. Oklahoma State was also a solid road draw as the Cowboys were the top drawing team for Iowa (tied), Oregon State, Oklahoma and Bucknell.

For the first time in 15 years, Cal Poly was represented. The Mustangs ranked 22nd in attendance averaging 1,124 fans. Cal Poly averaged 750 fans per dual last season.

This season marks the first time at least 25 schools broke an average of 1,000 fans per dual. There were 140 single duals that drew over 1,000 fans, up from 117 from last year. Fifteen schools drew over 1,000 fans for each of their home duals this season, up from 12 last year.

Forty schools in 2022-23 drew crowds of at least 1,000 fans, which is up from 2021-22, where 33 schools reported at least one home dual event drawing over 1,000. In 2019-20, 44 schools reported crowds over 1,000.

Rank School AVG TOTAL Dates 1K+ Top Draw Best 1 Iowa 14858.75 118870 8 8 Six Opponents 14905 2 Penn State 9225.29 64577 7 7 Iowa 15998 3 Iowa State 5287.43 37012 7 7 Illinois (B&B) 8757 4 Rutgers 4294.80 21474 5 5 Penn State 7848 5 Oklahoma State 4067.86 28475 7 7 Oklahoma 6373 6 Ohio State 3849.71 26948 7 7 Penn State 4585 7 Virginia Tech 3137.75 12551 4 4 Missouri 2892 8 Northern Iowa 2812.50 16875 6 6 Iowa State 5754 9 Minnesota 2786.50 16719 6 6 Iowa 5250 10 Michigan 2700.33 16202 6 6 Ohio State 7897 11 Nebraska 2513.67 15082 6 6 Minnesota 3821 12 Wisconsin 2347.67 14086 6 6 Iowa 5256 13 NC State 2327.60 11638 5 5 Pittsburgh 3017 14 Arizona State 2150.40 10752 5 4 Cal Poly (B&B) 3645 15 Missouri 2139.25 8557 4 3 Iowa State 4819 16 Oregon State 2080.00 12480 6 3 Oklahoma State 6764 17 Army West Point 1887.00 3774 2 2 Iowa 1903 18 Indiana 1717.00 8585 5 5 Penn State 2943 19 Lehigh 1497.20 7486 5 5 Arizona State 1855 20 Michigan State 1439.60 7198 5 1 Michigan 4900 21 Pittsburgh 1317.57 9223 7 4 Iowa State 2162 22 Cal Poly 1224.20 6121 5 4 Michigan 1482 23 Oklahoma 1221.40 6107 5 1 Oklahoma State 3150 24 South Dakota State 1193.00 8351 7 4 Minnesota 1603 25 Utah Valley 1053.25 4213 4 2 Northern Colorado 1194 26 Cornell 985.00 3940 4 0 Wisconsin, Lehigh, Princeton, Penn 985 27 Rider 952.60 4763 5 1 Penn State 3229 28 Princeton 946.80 4734 5 1 Rutgers 1894 29 Lock Haven 938.80 4694 5 2 Davidson 1497 30 West Virginia 932.29 6526 7 2 Iowa State 1494 31 Illinois 871.00 4355 5 2 Purdue 1161 32 Northern Colorado 788.86 5522 7 0 North Dakota State 962 33 Northwestern 785.00 3140 4 1 Illinois 1149 34 Maryland 779.50 4677 6 2 Ohio State 1212 35 Appalachian State 779.33 4676 6 1 Quad (Campbell, Davidson, Presbyterian) 1000 36 North Carolina 760.17 4561 6 2 NC State 1362 37 Chattanooga 724.29 5070 7 1 Iowa 2743 38 Edinboro 713.60 3568 5 0 Oklahoma 998 39 Wyoming 711.00 2844 4 0 Northern Colorado 827 40 Purdue 699.14 4894 7 2 Iowa 1956 41 North Dakota State 665.57 4659 7 2 Minnesota 1156 42 Northern Illinois 635.00 1905 3 1 Buffalo (B&B) 1043 43 Penn 616.00 4312 7 0 Princeton 987 44 Navy 611.00 1222 2 0 Lehigh, Binghamton 611 45 Central Michigan 554.00 2770 5 1 Michigan State 1003 46 Virginia 472.20 2361 5 0 Pittsburgh 767 47 California Baptist 470.40 2352 5 0 Tri (Cal Poly, Vanguard) 878 48 CSU Bakersfield 418.20 2091 5 0 Michigan 587 49 Gardner-Webb 392.86 2750 7 0 Appalachian State 900 50 Kent State 376.50 1506 4 1 Clarion (B&B) 1014 51 Drexel 362.40 1812 5 0 Army West Point 489 52 Bucknell 345.63 2765 8 0 Oklahoma State 864 53 Binghamton 334.60 1673 5 0 Princeton 412 54 Sacred Heart 326.57 2286 7 0 Bucknell 425 55 Little Rock 324.67 1948 6 0 Stanford 503 56 Campbell 318.43 2229 7 0 Quad (American, Central Michigan, CSU Bakersfield) 557 57 Air Force 310.71 2175 7 0 North Dakota State 351 58 Cleveland State 306.00 1836 6 0 Kent State 498 59 Hofstra 275.60 1378 5 0 Drexel 317 60 Franklin & Marshall 275.00 1650 6 0 Millersville 525 61 American 271.38 2171 8 0 Army West Point 454 62 Bellarmine 271.17 1627 6 0 Lindenwood 520 63 Buffalo 266.63 2133 8 0 Quad (Edinboro, Bucknell, Ohio) 350 64 Bloomsburg 226.00 1582 0 0 Not Available N/A 65 Ohio 200.80 1004 5 0 Northern Illinois 307 66 LIU 200.00 600 3 0 Tri (Drexel, George Mason) 250 67 VMI 185.71 1300 7 0 Southern Virginia 325 68 Clarion 174.20 871 5 0 Lock Haven 325 69 Presbyterian 136.00 544 4 0 Gardner-Webb 155 70 Queens 117.00 468 4 0 Belmont Abbey 140 71 Lindenwood 0.00 0 0 0 No Home Events 0 71 Brown DNT 0 0 0 NONE 0 71 Columbia DNT 0 0 0 NONE 0 71 Davidson DNT 0 0 0 NONE 0 71 George Mason DNT 0 0 0 NONE 0 71 Duke DNT 0 0 0 NONE 0 71 Harvard DNT 0 0 0 NONE 0 71 SIU Edwardsville DNT 0 0 0 NONE 0 71 Stanford DNT 0 0 0 NONE 0 71 The Citadel DNT 0 0 0 NONE 0

Asterisks & Caveats: Some schools ticketed for some events and not for others. For example, Navy ticketed for two events but not the others. Some schools provided numbers of counting fans despite not being ticketed, while others included only tickets sold and didn’t include free admission for students. Duals with numbers they were able to provide were included.

Indoor dominance: Eight of the top 10 all-time single dual crowds have come at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, and eight of the top 10 all-time indoor crowds have also come at the venue.

Carvered: After selling out every single dual last season, Iowa drew 14,905 for six opponents: Iowa State, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska, Michigan and Oklahoma State.

Methodology: Tracking the attendance figures varies by school and some schools opt to ticket for some events and not ticket for others, making the numbers an imperfect science. This is for dual meet events only, not tournaments hosted by schools.

Tracking it: Several schools that reported they didn’t track attendance in the past did provide numbers this year in some fashion — some even hand-counted. Schools that still don’t track attendance are Brown, Columbia, Davidson, George Mason, Duke, Harvard, SIU Edwardsville, Stanford and The Citadel. Lindenwood, which is transitioning from Division II to Division I, didn’t have any home duals this season. The 70 schools that responded or tracked attendance this season is an all-time high.Reporting attendance in some manner for the first time were: Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Campbell, Ohio and Queens.

Background: The National Wrestling Media Association assumed the role of collection of the attendance figures in 2017. Denny Diehl of the Lehigh University Wrestling News began tracking in 2002. TheOpenMat.com’s Alex Steen handled the compilation from 2015-2016.

The NWMA, founded in 1989, is a professional organization of wrestling journalists, photographers, content creators, athletic communications professionals. The group assumed the responsibility of tracking of Division I wrestling attendance records in 2017. More information on the NWMA can be found at nationalwrestlingmedia.com.