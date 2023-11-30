This year's Cliff Keen Invitational is packed with talent. These are the teams and wrestlers you need to watch

The first month of college wrestling had a little bit of everything: No. 1-ranked athletes taking losses, dramatic rivalry duals, breakout true freshman earning statement wins, Top-25 team shakeups and so much more.

It’s been a crazy start, and it’s about to get crazier.

On Dec. 1, 16 of the Top 25 teams in the country will arrive in Las Vegas for the annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, the prestigious winter tournament that will give athletes and coaches the chance to see where they stack up against the nation’s best four months before the NCAA tournament. This Vegas tournament is a turning point in the season, a moment when stars emerge and rankings start to solidify ahead of the conference duals to come.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s tournament and some of the most notable teams and names to watch.

Nebraska looks to continue historic Vegas success

For the last several years, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have owned Las Vegas, crowning three champions in 2022 and winning the team title for the third consecutive time after also claiming victories in 2021 and 2019. The Huskers will once again bring a stacked squad, including eight ranked wrestlers led by No. 1 Ridge Lovett at 149 pounds.

Lovett paces a solid weight that includes All-Americans Kyle Parco of Arizona State, Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech and Dylan D’Emilio of Ohio State as well as a red-hot Casey Swiderski from Iowa State who finished in the Round of 12 for the Cyclones last year and fellow Round of 12 wrestler Jackson Arrington from NC State, who is undefeated on the year.

Interestingly, Lovett has not wrestled any of these top guys throughout this career, by nature of weight class changes and redshirts, and while he’ll come into his bracket the favorite, these top-10 149-pound foes will be expected to put up a fight. The last time Lovett wrestled in the Cliff Keen Invitational, back in 2022, he finished third after dropping his semifinal match to four-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis.

But, now that Diakomihalis has graduated, this is Lovett’s moment.

Lovett is the only No. 1-ranked Husker, but he’s not the only Cliff Keen Invitational favorite. No. 3 Peyton Robb, a two-time All-American at 157 pounds, will also come into his Cliff Keen bracket looking to take home top honors. The two athletes ranked above Robb at 157 pounds — Levi Haines and Jared Franek — will not be competing at this tournament, so Robb will take center stage with high expectations.

Robb won his weight at Cliff Keen last year and went on to finish sixth at NCAAs after having to withdraw from his last match due to illness (specifically flu-like symptoms stemming from a flesh-eating disease that nearly required a leg amputation). Despite this extreme adversity, Robb has impressively returned to the mat this year looking as strong as ever. He’s 7-0 on the season with 85.71-percent bonus, and while he hasn’t wrestled anyone inside the top 10 yet, he’ll certainly have the chance to do so this weekend.

The biggest competition for Robb in Vegas will likely come from Michigan’s Will Lewan, a wrestler who has two career wins over Robb, both of which were decided by two points or less. Robb will also potentially have to contend with Virginia Tech’s Bryce Andonian, a high-flying, fast-paced wrestler who nearly put NCAA finalist Levi Haines on his back last year.

Then there’s Jacori Teemer and Ed Scott, two All-Americans who, if healthy, could be in the title conversation as well. The 157-pound weight class has plenty of star power, but Robb is tough. He’s capable of winning this bracket, but he’ll need to stay consistent and avoid getting trapped in one of the early-round bracket landmines that could be created by a dangerous freshman like Cody Chittum of Iowa State, Joey Blaze of Purdue or Meyer Shapiro of Cornell.

In addition to Robb’s success, Nebraska also crowned two additional champs in Vegas last year including Brock Hardy and Mikey Labriola, who took home their titles at 141 and 174 pounds respectively. Labriola graduated, but Hardy will be back this year as well, looking for his second-consecutive championship in a weight where he’ll also look to challenge for a national title in March. Ranked No. 4 in the country right now, Hardy is 5-0 on the year with his best win coming against No. 18 Joshua Koderhandt of Navy 4-0. In Vegas, Hardy could see All-Americans Lachlan McNeil — who just beat Koderhandt 4-2 at the NWCA All-Star dual — and Jesse Mendez as along with several athletes having standout years including 2023 NCAA qualifier Kal Miller of Maryland and Iowa State’s Anthony Echemendia. McNeil will be the favorite on paper by nature of his fourth-place finish at last year’s national tournament and Hardy’s sixth-place finish at that same event. McNeil also beat Hardy 5-2 in their head-to-head meeting last year. Vegas has always been good to the Huskers though, so expect Hardy to come into this bracket with his head high and his goals higher.

Outside of these stars, Nebraska also has five additional athletes in the top 33 competing in Las Vegas, including No. 9 Caleb Smith at 125 pounds, No. 27 Jacob Van Dee at 133 pounds, No. 10 Antrell Taylor at 165 pounds, No. 7 Lenny Pinto at 184 pounds and No. 12 Silas Allred at 197 pounds. Allred, a 2023 Big Ten champion, is particularly notable, as he’s flying under the radar a bit with his ranking, but he’s someone that has beaten a national champion before in his career and is capable of producing similar results. Overall, this is a Nebraska squad that will be looking for yet another Cliff Keen team victory, and they have the lineup to accomplish such a goal.

Daton Fix and Parker Keckeisen join Ridge Lovett as No. 1-ranked competitors in the field

Team scores aside, this year’s Cliff Keen Invitation will also feature three No. 1-ranked wrestlers in the country, including the aforementioned Lovett, as well as Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix at 133 pounds and Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen at 184 pounds. Each of the other seven weights in the tournament will feature athletes in the top-ten, of course, but only these three three weights will allow fans to watch the (current) best guy in the country compete for a championship.

Fix, a three-time NCAA finalist and 2021 senior world championship silver medalist, took two losses last season to Arujau and Michael McGee, but neither will be in this CKLV bracket as McGee graduated and Arujau is not registered. The Cowboy will thus be expected to roll through his bouts, notch bonus and continue his quest for his first national title. His stiffest competition could be NC State’s Kai Orine, a dangerous lightweight currently ranked No. 4 in the country and a 2023 All-American. Fix beat Orine 7-4 in last year’s tournament, but the fact that the Wolfpack star avoided bonus is notable. Orine is tough, and he’s 2-0 on the year with wins over Dustin Norris and Micah Roes, though Fix is a different kind of challenge.

Iowa State freshman Evan Frost, the most recent Big 12 athlete of the week, is also someone to watch, as Frost just beat 133-pound veteran Brody Teske in the Iowa vs. Iowa State dual, 8-1, and is undefeated on the season. Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State is also tricky, as he beat two-time All-American Sam Latona of Virginia Tech at the Southeast Open, though he’s since taken Teske and Caden McCrary of North Carolina, the latter of whom will also be in the bracket.

This year’s 133-pound rankings have been a bit chaotic since Cornell’s then top-ranked Arujau lost to Lehigh’s then-backup Ryan Crookham earlier this year, but, at least at this tournament, Fix will hold down the top seed and look to further establish himself as the leader of this weight.

While the 133-pound weight class had its share of upsets already this season, the 184-pound weight class has been a little more stable, with Northern Iowa’s No. 1 Parker Keckeisen serving as the undisputed top guy at the weight and a favorite not only to win this year’s Vegas tournament but to take home an individual title for the Panthers in March. Keckeisen has taken just five total losses in his varsity career thus far, four of which came against athletes now up at 197 pounds, including three to Aaron Brooks and one to Trent Hidlay. The only current 184-pound athlete with a win over Keckeisen is Penn State’s Bernie Truax, a loss that Keckeisen avenged at the 2023 NWCA All-Star Classic.

This impressive record and consistency doesn’t mean that Keckeisen won’t be challenged by the field in Vegas. In fact, quite the contrary. Keckeisen’s 184-pound bracket could feature the No. 3, No. 4 No. 5, No. 7, No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10-ranked athletes in the country, all vying for the same goal. But, Keckeisen’s record does suggest that he can compete with the best of the best and win. He’ll have a chance to remind fans of that fact this weekend too.

No. 3 Trey Munoz will likely be the most difficult foe slated to take on Keckeisen, but Keckeisen beat him 5-1 in last year’s NCAA tournament, meaning that Munoz isn’t an unknown opponent. The bigger wildcard in the bracket is Cornell’s Chris Foca — an All-American at 174 pounds who has since bumped up to 184 pounds and has recorded a 100% bonus percentage on the year. N.C. State’s Dylan Fishback is also an interesting guy at the weight, as he’s been quietly bonusing national qualifiers and making a name for himself in Raleigh. Fishback may not be a title contender just yet, but he’s someone to watch both this weekend and beyond.

Additional former NCAA champs and finalists look to notch statement wins in Vegas and hold down top rankings in deep weights

Beyond the No. 1-ranked athletes, Vegas will also showcase additional former national champions and finalists who are not currently leading their weight in the country but have been the potential to challenge for that top ranking throughout the season including Matt Ramos, David Carr, Shane Griffith, Trent Hidlay and Tanner Sloan.

Carr and Griffith, now at Iowa State and Michigan respectively, won titles in 2021 at 157 and 165 pounds, but both have since moved weight classes, with Carr bumping up to 165 pounds last year and Griffith competing at 174 pounds for the first time this year. Both come into Vegas the top-ranked guy in their weight in the tournament due to the fact that the athletes ranked above them in the national rankings — Keegan O'Toole at 165 pounds and Carter Starocci and Mekhi Lewis at 174 pounds — are not set to compete in the tournament.

Between these two top-ranked athletes, Carr has the tougher bracket, just slightly, as he has All-Americans Cam Amine and Izzak Olejnik in his bracket, the latter of whom just handled Big Ten champion Dean Hamiti 8-2 in the All-Star Classic. Amine is also tricky and is someone that could slow down Carr and work to control the match more so than most other athletes in the weight. Carr will still have an edge though, and he showed in the Cy-Hawk dual that he isn't backing down from anyone. He's here to dominate.

Griffith should be capable of doing the same and putting up big points in his first high-profile tournament at 174 pounds. He also has two All-Americans in his bracket in Carson Kharchla and Travis Wittlake, though neither of those athletes finished in the top eight last year. Kharchla, like Griffith, is up at a new weight and looking to make jumps as a 174-pounder, while Wittlake is dropping down from 184 pounds to try and find his rhythm again. Cade DeVos, a Round of 12 finisher from South Dakota State, will also be in the mix. The key for Griffith to win this bracket will be to stay offensive. The Wolverine is tricky and has a unique style, but he'll want to come out and put up points fast to set the tone in his bracket that he's here to score and score big as he chases a title both in Vegas and later in Kansas City at nationals.

Two weight classes above Griffith, at 197 pounds, two former NCAA finalist could meet as Trent Hidlay of NC State and Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State both come into this tournament as leaders of the weight. Sloan has the edge in the rankings by nature of his second-place finish at last year's tournament, but Hidlay — who finished fourth last year at 184 pounds — looked to be a completely filed out, strong and dangerous 197 pounder. Hidlay recently won the Bill Ferrell Invitational in New York, beating world medalist Avtandil Kentchadze from Georgia as well as U.S. wrestlers Mark Hall and Alex Dieringer, both of whom are former NCAA champions. Sloan, meanwhile, is 2-0 on the year with 100-percent bonus. These two have never wrestled before in their careers, but they've both shown they have the talent and skills to advance to the NCAA finals: now the question is which one of these former finalists will win in Vegas? Beyond Hidlay and Sloan, 197 pounds will feature All-American Jacob Cardenas of Cornell, 2023 Big Ten champion Silas Allred and Round of 12 and Round of 16 finishers Jaxon Smith and Luke Surber. It's a strong weight, but a strong weight clearly headlined by two stars, who, if they both run the table, could meet in the finals.

The last big name to watch this weekend is none other than Matt Ramos. The Purdue Boilermaker became famous when he pinned Spencer Lee at last year's national tournament, but he then took an early season loss to high schooler Marcus Blaze and N.C. State's Jacob Camacho, taking some of the momentum out of last year's performance. He also lost his No. 1 national ranking to Camacho following these performances.

A win against All-American Anthony Noto by major at the All-Star Classic showed the world that Ramos is back, and now he'll enter this year's Cliff Keen Invitational as the top seed, followed by a list of accomplished lightweights that includes All-Americans Michael DeAugustino of Michigan, Brandon Kaylor of Oregon State and Eddie Ventresca of Virginia Tech, the last two of whom have already taken weird losses to Spencer Moore and Brendan McCrone, both of whom will also be in the bracket.

For the rest of his career, Ramos will be known as the guy that stopped Spencer Lee from winning four titles, and he'll be remembered for his funky, free style that puts wrestlers on his back. But Ramos has another key attribute: an ability to win really close matches. At NCAAs in 2023, Ramos navigated through a 3-2 match against Nico Provo (who he'll see in Vegas) and a 6-5 tiebreaker win against Jarrett Trombley, the NC State lightweight now serving as a backup to Jakob Camacho. He's been in these competitive bouts before, so if his Vegas matches come down to the wire, know that Ramos is comfortable there. The pressure of being the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the country isn't there anymore, and when Ramos wrestles without pressure, when he wrestles free, he's known to shock the world.