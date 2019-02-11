College wrestling: Weight-by-weight power rankings with conference tournaments just one month away

Will Bo Nickal's move to 197 result in a third title?

These things we do know: Michigan’s Micic, Cornell’s Diakomihalis, Minnesota’s Steveson, Ohio State’s Martin, and Penn State’s Nolf and Nickal have been dominant all season. Can they maintain their incredible levels over the next month-plus? A number of big names lost matches over the last two weeks, shuffling a few rankings. A prominent head coach once said “parity is great as long as you are not in it.” Parity seems to be the case below Micic (133), Diakomihalis (141), Nolf (157), Hall (174), Martin (184), and Nickal (197). A few of the weight classes are so discombobulated that it is necessary to throw in more than 10, namely 184 and 197 pounds.

Lions Roll Over Buckeyes in Columbus! Penn State wins all seven match-ups of ranked foes! Nickal pins Moore, Lions beat Buckeyes 28-9! https://t.co/z1w7SL9hgs #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/jUj3gITgr3 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) February 9, 2019

There are a handful of great duals this weekend which could further mix things up. They include: North Carolina State at North Carolina, Cornell at Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State at Missouri, Virginia at Virginia Tech, Michigan at Rutgers, and Nebraska at Ohio State just to name a few. Notice Sunday’s docket? Michigan at Rutgers means a possible Micic-Suriano bout. Get your popcorn ready because March Matness is almost upon us!

125 POUNDS

1 – Sebastian RIVERA (SO, Northwestern) … Lost a match … at 133 pounds

2 – Spencer LEE (SO, Iowa) … Quick work last time out

3 – Ronnie BRESSER (SR, Oregon State) … Under the radar out west

4 – Nick PICCININNI (JR, Oklahoma State) … Still unbeaten; Lee coming to town soon

5 – Jack MUELLER (JR, Virginia) … Could certainly cause some problems

6 – Sean RUSSELL (SR, Minnesota) … Cruising right along

7 – Rayvon FOLEY (SO, Michigan State) … Did not challenge Rivera

8 – Brent FLEETWOOD (SR, North Dakota State) … A dangerous 8 seed

9 – Vitali ARUJAU (FR, Cornell) … Pinned Glory in Cornell’s EIWA clincher

10 – Patrick GLORY (FR, Princeton) … A really scary No. 10 seed

133 POUNDS

1 – Stevan MICIC (JR, Michigan) … Showed his stuff against 125 No. 1 Rivera

Missed yesterday's 1v1 showdown between Stevan Micic & Northwestern's Sebastian Rivera? It will air again tonight as part of BTN's Wrestling in 60 at 9pm ET. Tune in! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zoxXrMXWUq — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 11, 2019

2 – Daton FIX (FR, Oklahoma State) … Big road match at Mizzou this weekend

3 – Austin DeSANTO (SO, Iowa) … Risk, reward with this fiery dude

4 – Nick SURIANO (JR, Rutgers) … Can anybody wait until Big Tens?

5 – Austin GOMEZ (FR, Iowa State) … Two of his three losses to Fix

6 – Ethan LIZAK (SR, Minnesota) … Not the guy you want in the NCAA QF

7 – Micky PHILLIPPI (SO, Pittsburgh) … Only man to beat Fix this season

8 – Roman BRAVO-YOUNG (FR, Penn State) … Took out Pletcher in Columbus

9 – Luke PLETCHER (JR, Ohio State) … At No. 9, shows how tough the weight is

10 – John ERNESTE (SR, Missouri) … Has Fix in Columbia this weekend

141 POUNDS

1 – Yianni DIAKOMIHALIS (SO, Cornell) … Is this guy in Dake’s class already?

2 – Josh ALBER (SR, Northern Iowa) … Can he do it in March?

3 – Jaydin EIERMAN (JR, Missouri) … A big match against OSU’s Brock coming up

4 – Mike CARR (SO, Illinois) … Penn State and Lee coming to town this Sunday

5 – Nick LEE (SO, Penn State) … Rallied to beat McKenna last time out

6 – Joey McKENNA (SR, Ohio State) … First loss of season, to Lee, last weekend

7 – Kanen STORR (SO, Michigan) … A really good No. 4 seed at Big Tens

8 – Ian PARKER (SO, Iowa State) … At Northern Iowa on Feb. 21

9 – Bryan LANTRY (SR, Buffalo) … Undefeated

10 – Mitch McKEE (JR, Minnesota) … Always a threat

149 POUNDS

1 – Anthony ASHNAULT (SR, Rutgers) … Beat Kolodzik; escaped Silva a match later

2 – Matthew KOLODZIK (JR, Princeton) … Will he get another shot at Ashnault?

3 – Micah JORDAN (SR, Ohio State) … A lot of mat wins by the Jordan family

📷 Micah Jordan improves to 19-1 this season. pic.twitter.com/uO2RUqHIjS — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) February 9, 2019

4 – Austin O’CONNOR (FR, North Carolina) … Three losses as a rookie so far

5 – Kaden GFELLER (FR, Oklahoma State) … Big match in Columbia coming up

6 – Mitch FINESILVER (SR, Duke) … Might he steal some thunder from Blue Devil hoops?

7 – Brock MAULLER (FR, Missouri) … Lots of folks excited about Gfeller-Mauller

8 – Christian MONSERRAT (SR, West Virginia) … Mountaineers’ best shot at AA?

9 – Justin OLIVER (SR, North Carolina State) … Should get O’Connor this Friday

10 – Anthony ARTALONA (FR, Penn) … He should get Kolodzik this Saturday

157 POUNDS

1 – Jason NOLF (SR, Penn State) … A very mean dude on the mat

2 – Tyler BERGER (SR, Nebraska) … OT wins over Young, Bleise last two matches

3 – Ryan DEAKIN (SO, Northwestern) … Should get to 30 wins

4 – Hayden HIDLAY (SO, North Carolina State) … Edged Pitt’s up and down Rahmani

5 – Alec PANTALEO (SR, Michigan) … Certainly battle tested

6 – Kaleb YOUNG (SO, Iowa) … Still has one of best highlights of 2018-19 season

7 – Steve BLEISE (SR, Minnesota) … Eggum has to be happy with Gophers’ progress

8 – Ke-Shawn HAYES (JR, Ohio State) … 4 of last 7 matches against top 10 guys

9 – Zach HARTMAN (FR, Bucknell) … Has followed up Midlands performance nicely

What a move by Zach Hartman! Just like that, we’re all tied up at 4-4. #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/9jo4usNBZf — Bucknell Wrestling (@Bucknell_WRST) February 9, 2019

10 – Larry EARLY (JR, Old Dominion) … More up than down for Monarch junior

165 POUNDS

1 – Vincenzo JOSEPH (JR, Penn State) … Answering all challenges

2 – Alex MARINELLI (SO, Iowa) … Can he stop Joseph’s bid for No. 3?

3 – Evan WICK (SO, Wisconsin) … Wick-Marinelli, hopefully, feature bout this Sunday

The Badgers had a big win yesterday over Illinois! #JumpAround pic.twitter.com/xmiWR2Mdfc — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 11, 2019

4 – Josh SHIELDS (JR, Arizona State) … A great schedule for Sun Devils

5 – Chance MARSTELLER (SR, Lock Haven) … Best of the Eagles

6 – Isaiah WHITE (JR, Nebraska) … This weight a beast in Big Ten

7 – Mekhi LEWIS (FR, Virginia Tech) … Still with just two losses

8 – Branson ASHWORTH (SR, Wyoming) … Hard not to like this guy

9 – Demetrius ROMERO (JR, Utah Valley) … Record speaks for itself

10 – Logan MASSA (JR, Michigan) … OT loss to Joseph

174 POUNDS

1 – Mark HALL (JR, Penn State) … Only 4 losses in 87 collegiate matches

2 – Myles AMINE (JR, Michigan) … Could get a few more shots at Hall

3 – Daniel LEWIS (SR, Missouri) … Stunned Valencia

4 – Zahid VALENCIA (JR, Arizona State) … Expect him to bounce back

5 – Jordan KUTLER (JR, Lehigh) … Beat OSU’s Smith in Stillwater

6 – David McFADDEN (JR, Virginia Tech) … Has wrestled a good schedule

7 – Michael LABRIOLA (FR, Nebraska) … 4-time All-American kind of guy

8 – Taylor LUJAN (JR, Northern Iowa) … Won in Stillwater, lost a week later

9 – Joe SMITH (JR, Oklahoma State) … Might he be at 165 by March?

10 – Matt FINESILVER (JR, Duke) … Finesilvers almost have a hoops team

184 POUNDS

1 – Myles MARTIN (SR, Ohio State) … Still perfect

2 – Shakur RASHEED (SR, Penn State) … Missed a chance at Martin

3 – Zack ZAVATSKY (SR, Virginia Tech) … Might the Hokie make a run?

4 – Ryan PREISCH (SR, Lehigh) … Going to be a problem in Pittsburgh

5 – Louis DePREZ (FR, Binghamton) … Rolling with 22 wins

6 – Nick REENAN (SO, North Carolina State) … Pinned in loss to Pittsburgh

7 – Emery PARKER (SR, Illinois) … Gave Martin a battle

8 – Jacobe SMITH (SR, Oklahoma State) … Will he be at 184 or 174?

T9 – Taylor VENZ (SO, Nebraska) … A second AA season on the horizon?

T9 – Drew FOSTER (SR, Northern Iowa) … Schwab will have him ready

T9 – Cash WILCKE (JR, Iowa) … Win over Venz on Feb. 3

197 POUNDS

1 – Bo NICKAL (SR, Penn State) … Pinned the No. 2 man

2 – Kollin MOORE (JR, Ohio State) … Stunned by Nickal in Columbus

3 – Ben HONIS (SR, Cornell) … Gave Brucki his first loss last Saturday

4 – Jacob WARNER (FR, Iowa) … Hasn’t seen many of the top guys

5 – Willie MIKLUS (SR, Iowa State) … Will have plenty rooting for him in Pittsburgh

6 – Preston WEIGEL (SR, Oklahoma State) … Remember this dude?

7 – Patrick BRUCKI (SO, Princeton) … One loss in 24 starts this season

T8 – Rocco CAYWOOD (SR, Army) … Two losses to Brucki

T8 – Nathan TRAXLER (SO, Stanford) … Suffered loss to Purdue’s Brunner

T10 – Tom SLEIGH (SR, Virginia Tech) … Took a loss in North Carolina dual

T10 – Jay AIELLO (SO, Virginia) … Wins over Traxler, Sleigh this season

T10 – Josh HOKIT (JR, Fresno State) … Hasn’t lost since Midlands

285 POUNDS

1 – Gable STEVESON (FR, Minnesota) … 27 matches, 27 wins

.@GopherWrestling put on a youth clinic yesterday to show teach young wrestlers what it means to be #GopherTough. pic.twitter.com/XxRiTv9tT2 — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) February 11, 2019

2 – Derek WHITE (SR, Oklahoma State) … Cannot wait for White-Stoll in Stillwater

3 – Anthony CASSAR (JR, Penn State) … Majored Michigan’s Parris

4 – Jordan WOOD (SO, Lehigh) … Losses to Nos. 1-2-3

5 – Amar DHESI (SR, Oregon State) … Beavers are really good at 125 and 285

6 – Matt STENCIL (SO, Central Michigan) … Has not lost this semester

7 – Sam STOLL (SR, Iowa) … Suffered first loss to Nebraska’s Jensen

8 – Youssif HEMIDA (SR, Maryland) … Terps’ lone bright spot?

9 – David JENSEN (JR, Nebraska) … Only losses to those ahead of him

T10 – Trent HILLGER (FR, Wisconsin) … How many Big Ten heavies to qualify?

T10 – Mason PARRIS (FR, Michigan) … Has cooled since his hot start

T10 – Demetrius THOMAS (JR, Pittsburgh) … Favorite to win ACC?

