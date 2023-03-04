Bracket Challenge Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Only entrants whose final Bracket scores (as calculated as set forth in Section 5 below) are within the top 1% of the highest scoring eligible Brackets for the applicable NCAA Basketball Tournament (Men’s or Women’s) will be included in the Sweepstakes drawing.

1. Eligibility: Bracket Challenge Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Employees of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. CBS Broadcasting, Inc., the National Collegiate Athletic Association (“NCAA”), Merkle Inc., and their parent and affiliate companies as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules. Sponsor’s and Prize Administrator’s decisions are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

2. Sponsor: Turner Sports Interactive, Inc., 1015 Techwood Dr., Atlanta, GA 30318. Prize Administrator: Merkle Inc., 3000 Town Center, Suite 2100, Southfield, MI 48075.

3. Timing: The Sweepstakes begins on March 4, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends at tip-off of the first game of the Men’s NCAA® Basketball Tournament, occurring at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on March 16, 2023 for entrants completing a Men’s NCAA® Basketball Tournament Bracket (“Men’s Promotion Period”) and ends at tip-off of the first game of the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, occurring at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on March 17, 2023 for entrants completing a Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Bracket (“Women’s Promotion Period”). Sponsor’s servers are the official time-keeping devices for the Sweepstakes.

4. How to Enter: During the applicable Promotion Period, visit play.ncaa.com (the “Website”) or download for free and open the NCAA March Madness® Live app (the “App”) and follow the links and instructions to complete and submit the registration form to opt-into the Sweepstakes, including a valid email address, a username and checking the box that confirms you are a United States/D.C. resident eighteen years of age or older and agree to these Official Rules. Next, you will be asked to create at least one (1) tournament bracket (each, a “Bracket”). Select a Bracket (“Men’s Bracket”, “Women’s Bracket” or both) and then select a winner for each game in all six (6) rounds of the applicable “Tournament”. Your Bracket will be scored using “traditional scoring” for the purposes of the Sweepstakes, as outlined in Section 5, below. The “upset scoring” method available in the “Group” settings on the Website or App does not apply. “Upset scoring” and “upset points” will not earn you points toward your Bracket’s final score and will have no effect on your Bracket’s ranking for the purposes of this Sweepstakes. Brackets will not be available for creation until March 12, 2023 at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET. You must complete the entire Bracket and submit the completed Bracket form by the end of the applicable Promotion Period in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Sweepstakes.

Note: If entering using your mobile device, standard message and data rates may apply. Please consult your wireless service provider regarding its pricing plans prior to entering via your wireless mobile device.

Limit: You may create up to ten (10) Brackets for the Men’s Tournament and ten (10) Brackets for the Women’s Tournament during the applicable Promotion Period. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Any attempt by any entrant to enter more than the stated number of Brackets by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will make that entrant’s Brackets ineligible for the Sweepstakes and that entrant may be disqualified. Use of any automated system to participate (other than the Bracket auto-fill functionality provided on the Website or in the App) is prohibited and will result in disqualification. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Each potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

Once the Tournaments are live, you can view your personal progress on the leaderboard. Brackets will be identified by the Bracket name. The leaderboard will be updated after the completion of each Round of the Tournament. The leaderboard is for informational purposes only. Final results must be validated before Sweepstakes entrants will be determined.

5. Winner Determination: Sponsor and Prize Administrator are an independent judging organizations whose decisions as to the administration and operation of the Sweepstakes and the selection of the potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Entrants’ Brackets will be scored based on the scoring process set forth below. Then, entrants whose Brackets are verified to be within the top 1% of highest scoring Brackets for the applicable Tournament (Men’s or Women’s) will be entered into the Sweepstakes for the applicable Grand Prize (Men’s or Women’s, as set forth in Section 7 below).

Entrants will earn points for each eligible Bracket based upon the number of correct winner selections made in each Round of the applicable Tournament as set forth in the chart below.

Round Men’s

Tournament Dates Women’s Tournament Dates Points Awarded Per Each Correct Winner Selection Round 1 March 16 & 17, 2023 March 17 & 18, 2023 1 Round 2 March 18 &19, 2023 March 19 & 20, 2023 2 Round 3 March 23 & 24, 2023 March 24 & 25, 2023 4 Round 4 March 25 & 26, 2023 March 26 & 27, 2023 8 Round 5 April 1, 2023 March 31, 2023 16 Championship April 3, 2023 April 2, 2023 32

In the event that a game does not occur as scheduled, for any reason whatsoever, no points will be awarded for selections made in relation to that game.

An entrant’s final score for their Bracket is the sum of all points earned during each of the six (6) Rounds. Once all final Bracket scores have been determined and verified, those entrants whose final Bracket scores are calculated to be within the top 1% of the highest scoring Brackets for the applicable Tournament (Men’s or Women’s) will be entered into the applicable Sweepstakes drawing.

6. Winner Requirements: Potential winners must continue to comply with the Official Rules. Winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Prize Administrator will randomly select the potential Sweepstakes winners from all eligible entries for the Men’s Bracket Grand Prize on or around April 5, 2023. Prize Administrator will also randomly select the potential Sweepstakes winners from all eligible entries for the Women’s Bracket Grand Prize on or around April 5, 2023. The potential winners for each Grand Prize will be notified by email and will be directed to a secure online claim form and asked to provide their name, email address, mailing address and date of birth to confirm eligibility and for prize fulfillment purposes within three (3) days of the date notice or attempted notice is sent into order to claim the prize. Then, each potential winner (or parent/legal guardian if winner is a minor in their state of residence) will be required to sign and return a Declaration of Compliance, Liability Waiver and where not prohibited a Publicity Release ("Declaration") which must be received by Prize Administrator within five (5) days of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, in order to claim the applicable prize. If a potential winner of any prize cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the Declaration or provide any other requested information within the required time period, or the prize is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize. Receiving a prize is contingent upon compliance with these Official Rules. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason or forfeits the prize, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Only three (3) alternate drawings will be held, after which the prize will remain un-awarded.

7. Prizes: GRAND PRIZE FOR MEN’S TOURNAMENT ENTRANT (“Men’s Tournament Grand Prize"): A four (4) night trip to the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four® Semi-final and Championship games for winner and a guest, to take place in Phoenix, Arizona in April, 2024. Trip Package includes: Two (2) tickets to the each of the two (2) Men’s Final Four games taking place on April 6, 2024 and two (2) tickets to the Men’s Championship game taking place on April 8, 2024, tickets to be fulfilled digitally to winner’s email address; four (4) nights' accommodations at a hotel determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion (single room, double occupancy); $1,500 to be used toward airfare and $750 in spending money, to be awarded as a check.

Sponsor will also provide the Men’s Tournament Grand Prize winner a single cash payment in the form of a check, which is intended to assist the winner with any federal, state, or other tax obligations related to the Grand Prize (the “Tax Gross-Up Payment”). The Tax Gross-Up Payment will be $2,510. The Men’s Tournament Grand Prize winner’s actual tax liabilities related to the Men’s Tournament Grand Prize could exceed the Tax Gross-Up Payment. Grand Prize winner is solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, or other tax obligations related to the Grand Prize. Sponsor will not provide any further assistance toward the winner’s tax obligations. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $8,360.

GRAND PRIZE FOR WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT ENTRANT (“Women’s Tournament Grand Prize"): A four (4) night trip to the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four Semi-final and Championship games for winner and a guest, to take place in Cleveland, Ohio in April, 2024. Trip Package includes: Two (2) tickets to the each of the two (2) Women’s Final Four games taking place on April 5, 2024 and two (2) tickets to the Women’s Championship game taking place on April 7, 2024, tickets to be fulfilled digitally to winner’s email address; four (4) nights' accommodations at a hotel determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion (single room, double occupancy); $1,500 to be used toward airfare and $750 in spending money, to be awarded as a check.

Sponsor will also provide the Women’s Tournament Grand Prize winner a single cash payment in the form of a check, which is intended to assist the winner with any federal, state, or other tax obligations related to the Grand Prize (the “Tax Gross-Up Payment”). The Tax Gross-Up Payment will be $2,510. The Women’s Tournament Grand Prize winner’s actual tax liabilities related to the Women’s Tournament Grand Prize could exceed the Tax Gross-Up Payment. Grand Prize winner is solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, or other tax obligations related to the Grand Prize. Sponsor will not provide any further assistance toward the winner’s tax obligations. ARV: $8,360.

For Both Prizes: There exists an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is a contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By traveling and attending the events, each winner and each winner’s guest voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Winners and travel companions must use hotel accommodations and tickets on the dates determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion or those elements of the prize may be forfeited. Accommodations are subject to availability. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Sweepstakes. All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the package description above, including but not limited to, flights, ground transportation, meals, incidentals, gratuities, passenger tariffs or duties, airline fees, surcharges, airport fees, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging, security fees, taxes or other expenses are the responsibility solely of winners. Unless child of winner, travel companion must be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of departure. If winner is a minor in their state of residence, travel companion must be winner’s parent/legal guardian. Travel companion must execute liability/publicity releases prior to issuance of travel documents. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Winners and travel companions are responsible for complying with any COVID-19 requirements set forth by airlines, hotels, event venues or other vendors offering services that are part of the trip prize. Failure to comply with any required COVID-19 requirements, may result in forfeiture of the prize of elements of the prize. Forfeiture of any aspect of the trip due to failure to meet these requirements will not impact the value of the trip as reported on an IRS Form 1099. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Sponsor is not responsible if any NCAA Final Four basketball game is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, and winner will not be reimbursed for tickets. Seating and timing to be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Tickets may be subject to Sponsor’s standard rain-check policies and procedures; other terms and conditions may apply. By accepting ticket prize, winner agrees to abide by any terms, conditions and restrictions provided by the ticket. Sponsor is not responsible if winner does not use ticket on day of event.

Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or component thereof) for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason. Winners are responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of Brackets that are eligible for each Sweepstakes drawing, the Men’s Bracket drawing or the Women’s bracket drawing. One (1) prize per person. Total ARV of all prizes: $16,720.

8. Release: By receipt of any prize, winners agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, CBS Broadcasting, Inc., the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Prize Administrator, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective parent companies and each such company’s officers, directors, employees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

9. Publicity: Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes each winner’s consent to Sponsor’s and its agents’ use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

10. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, if any fraud, technical failures, human error, or any other factor impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, or any event or cause beyond Sponsor’s control (e.g. events such as natural calamities, national emergencies, wide spread illnesses, declarations of war, acts of God, acts of terrorism) interferes with any aspect of the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to fulfillment of the prize(s), as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. In such event, Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance and may modify the prizes offered herein. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules of this or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

11. Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (5) late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail; or (6) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. If for any reason an entrant's entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Sweepstakes, if it is possible. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.

12. Disputes: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan or the appropriate Michigan State Court located in Oakland County, Michigan; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Michigan without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Michigan or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Michigan.

13. Entrant's Personal Information: Information collected from entrants is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

14. Winner List: For a winner list, click HERE. The winner list will be posted after winner confirmation is complete.

This Sweepstakes is in not sponsored or administered by the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

“NCAA” “March Madness” and “Final Four” are registered trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

