Through Games APR. 23, 2023
RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS
1 LSU 32-7 1
2 Wake Forest 34-6 2
3 South Carolina 34-6 6
4 Florida 31-10 3
5 Vanderbilt 29-11 4
6 Coastal Carolina 26-12 10
7 Arkansas 30-10 5
8 Stanford 25-12 9
9 Campbell 31-8 11
10 Connecticut 29-11 15
11 Boston College 27-12 20
12 East Carolina 29-11 7
13 Virginia 32-9 8
14 Texas Tech 29-13 16
15 Kentucky 30-9 13
16 Miami 25-15 17
17 Arizona State 27-12 19
18 West Virginia 29-11 NR
19 Dallas Baptist 31-9 NR
20 Duke 27-12 NR
21 Louisville 26-13 12
22 Oregon State 26-13 21
23 Oregon 26-12 23
24 Tennessee 26-14 NR
25 UTSA 30-10 25
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

