|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU
|32-7
|1
|2
|Wake Forest
|34-6
|2
|3
|South Carolina
|34-6
|6
|4
|Florida
|31-10
|3
|5
|Vanderbilt
|29-11
|4
|6
|Coastal Carolina
|26-12
|10
|7
|Arkansas
|30-10
|5
|8
|Stanford
|25-12
|9
|9
|Campbell
|31-8
|11
|10
|Connecticut
|29-11
|15
|11
|Boston College
|27-12
|20
|12
|East Carolina
|29-11
|7
|13
|Virginia
|32-9
|8
|14
|Texas Tech
|29-13
|16
|15
|Kentucky
|30-9
|13
|16
|Miami
|25-15
|17
|17
|Arizona State
|27-12
|19
|18
|West Virginia
|29-11
|NR
|19
|Dallas Baptist
|31-9
|NR
|20
|Duke
|27-12
|NR
|21
|Louisville
|26-13
|12
|22
|Oregon State
|26-13
|21
|23
|Oregon
|26-12
|23
|24
|Tennessee
|26-14
|NR
|25
|UTSA
|30-10
|25
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE
Men's College World Series
DI baseball news
- No. 9 Campbell is chasing what would be its first Men's College World Series berth
- LSU holds on to No. 1, four teams enter latest D1Baseball rankings
- Notre Dame, Wichita State, Tennessee clinch weekend sweeps over top 10 baseball teams
- College baseball top 25 scores, schedule, TV info
- SEC baseball sweeps lead wild weekend
