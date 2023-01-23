Through Games JAN. 22, 2023
RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Purdue (39) 19-1 1,527 3
2 Alabama (23) 17-2 1,511 4
3 Houston 18-2 1,333 1
4 Tennessee 16-3 1,298 9
5 Kansas State 17-2 1,254 13
6 Arizona 17-3 1,195 11
7 Virginia 15-3 1,160 10
8 UCLA 17-3 1,155 5
9 Kansas 16-3 1,117 2
10 Texas 16-3 980 7
11 TCU 15-4 875 14
12 Iowa State 14-4 817 12
13 Xavier 16-4 807 8
14 Gonzaga 17-4 784 6
15 Auburn 16-3 699 16
16 Marquette 16-5 600 20
17 Baylor 14-5 497 21
18 Charleston 21-1 445 18
19 UConn 16-5 372 15
20 Miami (Fla.) 15-4 328 17
21 Florida Atlantic 19-1 271 24
22 Saint Mary's 18-4 254 NR
23 Providence 15-5 194 22
24 Clemson 16-4 169 19
25 New Mexico 18-2 156 NR

