|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Purdue (39)
|19-1
|1,527
|3
|2
|Alabama (23)
|17-2
|1,511
|4
|3
|Houston
|18-2
|1,333
|1
|4
|Tennessee
|16-3
|1,298
|9
|5
|Kansas State
|17-2
|1,254
|13
|6
|Arizona
|17-3
|1,195
|11
|7
|Virginia
|15-3
|1,160
|10
|8
|UCLA
|17-3
|1,155
|5
|9
|Kansas
|16-3
|1,117
|2
|10
|Texas
|16-3
|980
|7
|11
|TCU
|15-4
|875
|14
|12
|Iowa State
|14-4
|817
|12
|13
|Xavier
|16-4
|807
|8
|14
|Gonzaga
|17-4
|784
|6
|15
|Auburn
|16-3
|699
|16
|16
|Marquette
|16-5
|600
|20
|17
|Baylor
|14-5
|497
|21
|18
|Charleston
|21-1
|445
|18
|19
|UConn
|16-5
|372
|15
|20
|Miami (Fla.)
|15-4
|328
|17
|21
|Florida Atlantic
|19-1
|271
|24
|22
|Saint Mary's
|18-4
|254
|NR
|23
|Providence
|15-5
|194
|22
|24
|Clemson
|16-4
|169
|19
|25
|New Mexico
|18-2
|156
|NR
DI Men's Basketball News
- No. 12 Iowa State upsets No. 5 Kansas State
- 4 preseason favorites who stumbled, regrouped, and are perhaps primed for a run
- Antoine Davis can pass Pistol Pete if he goes on a season-ending scoring binge
- Kansas State, Tennessee lead major shakeup of the Power 36 college basketball rankings
- 2023 March Madness men's NCAA tournament schedule
- Temple men's basketball upsets No. 1 Houston
- 2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions 50 days from Selection Sunday, by Andy Katz
- Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis, coach Mike enjoying the father-son moments as star chases 'Pistol Pete' Maravich
- No. 14 TCU beats No. 2 Kansas for first time in Lawrence, Duke outlasts No. 17 Miami and more from a college hoops Saturday
- Men's college basketball career scoring leaders
Subscribe To Email Updates
Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners