Through Games Dec. 25 2022
Rank Previous School Conference Record Road Neutral Home Quad 1 Quad 2 Quad 3 Quad 4
1 1 UConn Big East 13-0 2-0 3-0 8-0 4-0 3-0 0-0 6-0
2 2 Houston AAC 12-1 2-0 2-0 8-1 4-1 1-0 0-0 7-0
3 3 Tennessee SEC 10-2 0-1 4-1 6-0 2-1 2-1 1-0 5-0
4 4 Purdue Big Ten 12-0 2-0 4-0 6-0 3-0 2-0 2-0 5-0
5 5 Kansas Big 12 11-1 1-0 3-1 7-0 4-1 1-0 3-0 3-0
6 6 UCLA Pac-12 11-2 2-0 1-2 8-0 2-2 2-0 2-0 5-0
7 7 Arizona Pac-12 12-1 0-1 4-0 8-0 4-1 0-0 3-0 5-0
8 8 Alabama SEC 10-2 2-0 2-2 6-0 2-2 4-0 1-0 3-0
9 9 Texas Big 12 10-1 0-0 2-1 8-0 1-1 1-0 2-0 6-0
10 10 Arkansas SEC 11-1 0-0 3-1 8-0 2-1 1-0 3-0 5-0
11 11 West Virginia Big 12 10-2 1-1 2-1 7-0 1-2 2-0 2-0 5-0
12 12 Gonzaga WCC 10-3 0-1 4-2 6-0 3-3 2-0 2-0 3-0
13 13 Fla. Atlantic C-USA 9-1 3-1 0-0 6-0 1-0 0-1 3-0 5-0
14 15 New Mexico Mountain West 11-0 2-0 1-0 8-0 1-0 2-0 3-0 5-0
15 14 Ohio St. Big Ten 8-3 0-1 2-2 6-0 1-3 1-0 1-0 5-0
16 16 Saint Mary's (CA) WCC 10-4 0-0 3-2 7-2 1-2 2-0 4-2 3-0
17 17 Duke ACC 10-3 0-1 3-2 7-0 2-2 1-1 1-0 6-0
18 18 Virginia ACC 8-2 1-1 2-0 5-1 2-2 2-0 0-0 4-0
19 19 Baylor Big 12 9-2 0-1 3-1 6-0 2-2 1-0 1-0 5-0
20 20 Sam Houston WAC 6-2 4-2 2-0 0-0 2-2 0-0 1-0 3-0
21 21 Indiana Big Ten 10-3 1-2 1-1 8-0 2-3 0-0 1-0 7-0
22 28 Utah St. Mountain West 10-2 1-0 4-1 5-1 0-0 5-0 5-1 0-1
23 22 Maryland Big Ten 9-3 1-1 2-1 6-1 1-3 1-0 1-0 6-0
24 23 North Carolina ACC 9-4 0-2 3-2 6-0 1-4 4-0 2-0 2-0
25 24 Kent St. MAC 8-3 3-3 1-0 4-0 0-3 1-0 3-0 4-0
26 25 Mississippi St. SEC 11-1 1-0 4-1 6-0 2-0 0-1 1-0 8-0
27 26 Virginia Tech ACC 11-2 0-2 3-0 8-0 3-1 0-0 2-1 6-0
28 29 Auburn SEC 10-2 1-1 2-1 7-0 1-1 2-1 2-0 5-0
29 27 Rutgers Big Ten 8-4 0-2 0-1 8-1 1-2 0-0 2-1 5-1
30 30 Southern Miss. Sun Belt 8-2 3-2 2-0 3-0 1-1 0-0 2-1 5-0
31 31 Kentucky SEC 8-3 0-1 1-2 7-0 0-2 2-1 1-0 5-0
32 32 Iowa St. Big 12 9-2 0-1 2-1 7-0 1-2 1-0 1-0 6-0
33 33 Kansas St. Big 12 11-1 1-1 3-0 7-0 0-1 2-0 2-0 7-0
34 36 Creighton Big East 8-6 0-2 2-3 6-1 1-4 2-0 2-2 3-0
35 35 Xavier Big East 10-3 2-0 1-2 7-1 1-3 2-0 2-0 5-0
36 34 Yale Ivy League 8-3 4-3 2-0 2-0 0-3 1-0 0-0 7-0
37 37 Marquette Big East 9-4 1-2 1-1 7-1 1-3 1-1 2-0 5-0
38 38 San Diego St. Mountain West 8-3 1-0 1-3 6-0 1-3 1-0 3-0 3-0
39 39 Northwestern Big Ten 9-2 2-0 1-1 6-1 1-1 1-1 2-0 5-0
40 40 Missouri SEC 11-1 1-0 2-0 8-1 1-1 2-0 1-0 7-0
41 42 North Texas C-USA 8-2 2-1 4-1 2-0 0-1 0-1 4-0 4-0
42 41 Utah Pac-12 9-4 1-1 1-2 7-1 1-2 1-2 2-0 5-0
43 44 Arizona St. Pac-12 11-2 2-2 3-0 6-0 2-0 1-1 3-0 5-1
44 43 Illinois Big Ten 8-4 0-1 2-2 6-1 2-3 0-1 1-0 5-0
45 45 Memphis AAC 10-3 1-2 3-1 6-0 1-1 1-2 5-0 3-0
46 46 Oklahoma St. Big 12 8-4 1-1 2-2 5-1 1-2 0-1 2-1 5-0
47 47 Oklahoma Big 12 9-3 0-1 4-1 5-1 0-2 5-1 1-0 3-0
48 48 Miami (FL) ACC 12-1 2-0 1-1 9-0 3-1 2-0 1-0 6-0
49 49 Penn St. Big Ten 9-3 1-1 2-1 6-1 1-1 2-2 2-0 4-0
50 50 Wisconsin Big Ten 9-2 2-0 3-1 4-1 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-0
51 51 UNLV Mountain West 10-1 1-0 4-0 5-1 1-0 1-0 4-1 4-0
52 52 UAB C-USA 9-2 0-1 2-1 7-0 0-1 1-0 4-1 4-0
53 53 Col. of Charleston CAA 11-1 3-1 0-0 8-0 2-1 0-0 4-0 5-0
54 56 Oral Roberts Summit League 6-3 2-3 0-0 4-0 0-3 1-0 1-0 4-0
55 54 NC State ACC 11-3 0-1 3-1 8-1 0-2 2-1 2-0 7-0
56 55 Texas Tech Big 12 9-2 0-0 2-2 7-0 0-2 0-0 1-0 8-0
57 62 Iona MAAC 9-4 0-2 5-2 4-0 0-1 0-2 5-1 4-0
58 57 Iowa Big Ten 8-4 1-0 1-2 6-2 0-1 3-2 1-0 4-1
59 58 Nevada Mountain West 9-3 2-2 2-1 5-0 1-2 1-1 4-0 3-0
60 60 TCU Big 12 10-1 0-0 4-0 6-1 1-0 2-0 1-1 6-0
61 59 Boise St. Mountain West 9-3 1-1 4-1 4-1 0-0 3-2 2-0 4-1
62 61 Colorado Pac-12 8-5 0-2 2-2 6-1 1-0 1-3 4-2 2-0
63 65 Bradley MVC 8-4 2-2 0-2 6-0 0-3 1-1 2-0 5-0
64 63 Marshall Sun Belt 10-2 3-2 0-0 7-0 0-0 1-1 4-1 5-0
65 64 Florida SEC 7-5 1-0 2-3 4-2 0-5 0-0 1-0 6-0
66 66 UCF AAC 9-3 1-0 2-1 6-2 1-1 2-1 0-0 6-1
67 67 Butler Big East 8-5 1-2 1-2 6-1 0-4 2-1 1-0 5-0
68 68 Michigan St. Big Ten 8-4 2-1 2-2 4-1 2-2 1-1 2-1 3-0
69 69 James Madison Sun Belt 6-4 2-3 1-1 3-0 0-2 0-0 1-0 5-2
70 70 Pittsburgh ACC 9-4 3-1 0-2 6-1 2-1 0-1 1-2 6-0
71 71 Oregon Pac-12 7-6 0-1 1-2 6-3 0-3 2-1 4-2 1-0
72 72 UNCW CAA 8-3 2-3 3-0 3-0 1-3 0-0 4-0 3-0
73 73 Charlotte C-USA 9-3 2-2 2-1 5-0 0-1 1-0 1-2 7-0
74 74 Liberty ASUN 6-4 0-2 2-1 4-1 0-4 1-0 1-0 4-0
75 75 Providence Big East 10-3 2-1 0-2 8-0 0-2 2-0 0-1 8-0
76 76 Nebraska Big Ten 7-6 1-3 1-2 5-1 1-5 0-1 1-0 5-0
77 77 Clemson ACC 10-3 1-1 2-2 7-0 0-0 1-1 4-0 5-2
78 78 FGCU ASUN 9-3 3-3 3-0 3-0 0-2 1-0 2-1 6-0
79 79 UMass Lowell America East 10-2 5-2 0-0 5-0 0-1 1-0 1-0 8-1
80 80 Michigan Big Ten 7-4 1-0 2-3 4-1 0-4 1-0 2-0 4-0
81 81 LSU SEC 11-1 0-0 3-1 8-0 0-1 1-0 1-0 9-0
82 83 Dayton Atlantic 10 8-5 0-2 1-3 7-0 0-3 0-1 0-1 8-0
83 82 UC Irvine Big West 5-5 2-3 2-0 1-2 1-1 1-2 1-1 2-1
84 85 Colorado St. Mountain West 7-5 1-2 1-2 5-1 1-3 0-1 1-0 5-1
85 86 Drake MVC 9-3 0-3 4-0 5-0 1-0 0-2 3-1 5-0
86 87 Southern California Pac-12 10-3 1-0 2-2 7-1 1-2 1-0 1-1 7-0
87 88 Wake Forest ACC 9-4 1-2 1-2 7-0 2-1 0-3 2-0 5-0
88 89 San Francisco WCC 10-4 2-1 2-2 6-1 1-2 1-0 2-1 6-1
89 90 St. John's (NY) Big East 11-2 0-2 3-0 8-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 9-0
90 92 Utah Valley WAC 6-4 3-3 1-1 2-0 1-2 1-1 0-0 4-1
91 91 Seton Hall Big East 6-6 1-2 1-2 4-2 2-3 0-2 0-1 4-0
92 93 Ole Miss SEC 8-4 0-1 2-1 6-2 1-2 0-1 3-0 4-1
93 94 New Mexico St. WAC 4-5 1-3 2-2 1-0 0-2 1-2 1-1 2-0
94 84 Washington St. Pac-12 5-8 1-3 1-4 3-1 0-3 0-4 1-0 4-1
95 95 SIUE OVC 6-4 3-3 2-0 1-1 0-1 1-2 2-0 3-1
96 97 Santa Clara WCC 11-3 0-1 3-1 8-1 0-1 2-1 3-1 6-0
97 96 UC Santa Barbara Big West 7-2 2-2 2-0 3-0 0-0 1-1 2-0 4-1
98 98 Villanova Big East 7-5 1-2 1-3 5-0 0-2 1-1 1-2 5-0
99 100 LMU (CA) WCC 9-4 1-2 2-1 6-1 0-1 3-2 1-1 5-0
100 99 Cornell Ivy League 7-3 4-3 0-0 3-0 0-1 0-0 2-2 5-0
101 101 Stanford Pac-12 5-7 0-1 2-4 3-2 0-5 0-2 0-0 5-0
102 103 Louisiana Sun Belt 7-2 3-2 2-0 2-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 5-0
103 104 Saint Louis Atlantic 10 7-5 0-2 1-1 6-2 0-3 2-1 2-1 3-0
104 105 Middle Tenn. C-USA 6-4 1-3 3-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 4-3 2-1
105 106 George Mason Atlantic 10 8-5 0-2 1-3 7-0 0-1 0-1 6-2 2-1
106 108 Princeton Ivy League 7-4 3-1 2-1 2-2 0-0 0-1 2-2 5-1
107 107 Toledo MAC 8-4 2-2 2-2 4-0 0-1 1-1 3-1 4-1
108 109 Jacksonville ASUN 4-3 3-3 0-0 1-0 0-3 1-0 1-0 2-0
109 110 Wichita St. AAC 7-5 1-1 1-2 5-2 0-2 0-2 3-0 4-1
110 111 Texas A&M SEC 6-5 1-1 1-3 4-1 0-1 0-2 1-1 5-1
111 102 Hawaii Big West 8-3 0-0 2-1 6-2 0-0 0-2 3-0 5-1
112 112 Youngstown St. Horizon 7-4 4-3 1-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 2-3 5-1
113 113 Troy Sun Belt 5-5 3-3 1-1 1-1 0-2 0-1 2-1 3-1
114 114 Massachusetts Atlantic 10 9-3 2-0 4-1 3-2 0-1 2-0 4-2 3-0
115 115 Cincinnati AAC 8-4 0-1 1-2 7-1 0-2 0-1 1-0 7-1
116 116 Southern Ill. MVC 8-4 3-2 1-1 4-1 1-0 0-2 2-2 5-0
117 117 Washington Pac-12 9-4 0-2 2-0 7-2 1-2 1-0 3-1 4-1
118 118 Fordham Atlantic 10 12-1 1-1 0-0 11-0 0-1 0-0 2-0 10-0
119 121 Utah Tech WAC 5-5 2-5 1-0 2-0 0-3 0-1 1-0 4-1
120 119 Grand Canyon WAC 7-4 1-1 1-2 5-1 0-2 0-0 3-2 4-0
121 120 VCU Atlantic 10 9-4 0-2 1-1 8-1 0-2 1-0 2-2 6-0
122 122 Ohio MAC 6-5 2-4 0-1 4-0 0-1 1-2 1-2 4-0
123 123 Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon 7-4 2-2 1-1 4-1 0-2 0-1 3-0 4-1
124 124 Montana St. Big Sky 5-6 3-3 0-3 2-0 0-2 0-1 3-2 2-1
125 125 Hofstra CAA 6-6 2-4 2-2 2-0 0-2 3-1 1-3 2-0
126 127 South Alabama Sun Belt 4-6 1-4 2-1 1-1 0-5 0-0 0-1 4-0
127 128 San Jose St. Mountain West 8-4 2-2 2-1 4-1 0-2 1-0 2-2 5-0
128 129 Ball St. MAC 6-4 2-2 2-2 2-0 0-0 0-2 1-2 5-0
129 130 Indiana St. MVC 8-4 2-2 2-1 4-1 0-0 1-1 4-1 3-2
130 132 BYU WCC 8-5 0-1 2-3 6-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 4-1
131 131 Duquesne Atlantic 10 10-3 0-1 1-0 9-2 0-1 0-1 4-1 6-0
132 133 Old Dominion Sun Belt 7-4 0-2 1-2 6-0 0-2 0-0 2-2 5-0
133 134 Queens (NC) ASUN 7-3 4-3 2-0 1-0 0-0 1-2 1-0 5-1
134 126 Pepperdine WCC 5-7 0-4 1-1 4-2 0-1 0-4 1-2 4-0
135 135 Furman SoCon 6-4 1-1 2-2 3-1 0-2 0-0 3-1 3-1
136 136 Georgia SEC 9-3 0-2 2-1 7-0 0-0 0-2 2-1 7-0
137 160 Seattle U WAC 7-4 3-2 1-2 3-0 0-1 0-2 1-1 6-0
138 137 Akron MAC 6-5 0-2 1-3 5-0 0-3 0-2 1-0 5-0
139 138 Missouri St. MVC 4-7 1-3 1-2 2-2 0-2 0-3 1-2 3-0
140 139 Georgia Tech ACC 6-5 1-2 0-2 5-1 0-4 0-0 1-1 5-0
141 140 Longwood Big South 6-5 3-4 0-0 3-1 0-1 0-2 0-2 6-0
142 141 Chattanooga SoCon 5-5 3-3 0-0 2-2 0-1 1-1 1-2 3-1
143 142 St. Thomas (MN) Summit League 9-4 2-4 2-0 5-0 0-2 0-1 2-1 7-0
144 143 Portland WCC 6-7 1-3 1-1 4-3 0-3 1-1 1-2 4-1
145 144 Vanderbilt SEC 6-6 1-1 1-2 4-3 0-2 1-3 2-0 3-1
146 146 Richmond Atlantic 10 6-6 0-3 1-2 5-1 0-1 0-2 1-2 5-1
147 145 Bryant America East 7-4 4-2 1-1 2-1 0-1 0-2 3-0 4-1
148 147 Belmont MVC 7-5 2-3 2-1 3-1 0-0 0-1 3-3 4-1
149 148 Harvard Ivy League 6-5 3-2 1-1 2-2 0-1 1-1 0-2 5-1
150 149 UC Riverside Big West 6-5 2-4 3-0 1-1 0-3 1-0 1-1 4-1
151 151 Air Force Mountain West 9-4 1-2 0-0 8-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 8-2
152 150 American Patriot 8-3 5-2 0-0 3-1 0-0 0-1 3-0 5-2
153 152 Tulane AAC 7-4 0-0 2-3 5-1 0-0 0-1 1-3 6-0
154 153 Towson CAA 8-5 4-2 2-2 2-1 0-0 1-1 4-2 3-2
155 154 Navy Patriot 6-5 2-5 0-0 4-0 0-1 0-1 3-1 3-2
156 156 Northwestern St. Southland 7-4 4-3 1-0 2-1 2-2 0-0 1-1 4-1
157 155 UC Davis Big West 5-5 1-4 3-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-2 4-1
158 157 Southern Utah WAC 4-5 1-3 2-1 1-1 0-3 0-0 1-1 3-1
159 158 Syracuse ACC 8-5 1-1 1-1 6-3 0-1 0-2 3-1 5-1
160 159 Quinnipiac MAAC 8-4 4-2 2-1 2-1 0-1 0-0 2-1 6-2
161 161 Tarleton St. WAC 3-6 0-5 2-1 1-0 0-3 0-2 1-1 2-0
162 162 Long Beach St. Big West 4-6 1-4 2-1 1-1 0-2 0-2 2-2 2-0
163 163 Mercer SoCon 5-6 1-4 2-1 2-1 0-0 1-1 0-2 4-3
164 164 Grambling SWAC 5-5 2-4 1-1 2-0 0-3 1-1 1-0 3-1
165 165 Kennesaw St. ASUN 5-5 3-4 1-1 1-0 0-3 0-1 2-0 3-1
166 166 Montana Big Sky 5-6 1-5 1-0 3-1 0-3 0-1 1-2 4-0
167 167 Davidson Atlantic 10 6-5 1-2 2-1 3-2 0-2 0-1 3-1 3-1
168 168 Gardner-Webb Big South 3-7 1-6 1-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 0-4 3-0
169 169 East Carolina AAC 9-4 0-2 3-1 6-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 8-1
170 170 Colgate Patriot 5-7 3-3 1-2 1-2 0-1 0-0 2-5 3-1
171 172 High Point Big South 6-4 1-3 2-0 3-1 0-2 1-0 0-2 5-0
172 171 Rice C-USA 6-3 1-3 0-0 5-0 0-1 0-2 2-0 4-0
173 174 Milwaukee Horizon 5-4 1-3 0-0 4-1 0-2 0-0 1-2 4-0
174 173 Detroit Mercy Horizon 4-8 2-7 0-1 2-0 0-2 2-2 1-3 1-1
175 175 Cleveland St. Horizon 6-5 2-4 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-3 0-1 6-0
176 176 DePaul Big East 6-7 2-4 0-2 4-1 0-3 0-3 1-1 5-0
177 177 Wofford SoCon 5-5 1-5 0-0 4-0 0-0 1-2 0-2 4-1
178 178 Murray St. MVC 6-5 1-4 2-1 3-0 0-0 0-2 1-2 5-1
179 180 California Baptist WAC 7-5 2-1 0-2 5-2 0-0 1-0 2-1 4-4
180 179 Stetson ASUN 3-6 2-5 1-1 0-0 0-3 0-1 1-1 2-1
181 181 Notre Dame ACC 7-5 0-1 0-2 7-2 0-0 1-1 1-2 5-2
182 183 SFA WAC 5-5 2-0 1-3 2-2 0-0 0-0 2-4 3-1
183 182 N.C. Central MEAC 3-7 0-7 0-0 3-0 0-3 0-1 0-3 3-0
184 184 Western Ky. C-USA 6-3 2-2 2-1 2-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 5-2
185 185 Siena MAAC 7-5 2-3 2-1 3-1 0-0 1-1 1-3 5-1
186 191 Portland St. Big Sky 4-7 2-4 1-2 1-1 0-2 0-1 3-3 1-1
187 186 Norfolk St. MEAC 6-5 2-5 3-0 1-0 0-4 0-1 0-0 6-0
188 189 Vermont America East 5-8 3-4 1-3 1-1 0-2 0-3 2-3 3-0
189 187 Sacramento St. Big Sky 5-6 3-3 0-3 2-0 0-1 0-1 2-4 3-0
190 190 San Diego WCC 5-7 1-2 0-2 4-3 0-2 0-2 3-0 2-3
191 188 Radford Big South 4-7 1-7 1-0 2-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 4-3
192 192 UTEP C-USA 6-4 0-3 0-0 6-1 0-2 0-1 1-1 5-0
193 193 Delaware CAA 7-5 2-3 2-0 3-2 0-1 1-0 2-4 4-0
194 194 South Fla. AAC 7-6 1-1 1-1 5-4 0-1 0-1 2-1 5-3
195 208 SMU AAC 5-8 0-3 2-1 3-4 1-1 1-5 0-1 3-1
196 196 Louisiana Tech C-USA 4-5 2-4 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-1 1-2 3-1
197 195 Drexel CAA 5-6 1-2 1-2 3-2 0-0 0-2 1-3 4-1
198 197 Buffalo MAC 4-6 0-2 1-3 3-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 3-1
199 198 Fresno St. Mountain West 3-7 2-2 0-3 1-2 0-1 1-1 0-4 2-1
200 199 UNC Asheville Big South 6-5 3-4 1-1 2-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 5-2
201 200 UNC Greensboro SoCon 4-7 1-4 1-2 2-1 0-2 1-0 1-3 2-2
202 201 Samford SoCon 3-6 1-5 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-1 0-2 3-2
203 203 Lipscomb ASUN 5-5 2-5 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-1 3-1 2-3
204 204 St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 6-7 0-4 1-2 5-1 0-0 0-1 2-4 4-2
205 202 Texas St. Sun Belt 5-5 3-2 2-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 1-1 4-2
206 206 Cal St. Fullerton Big West 4-6 1-4 0-2 3-0 0-1 0-1 2-3 2-1
207 207 Nicholls Southland 2-6 0-5 1-1 1-0 0-3 0-2 1-1 1-0
208 205 Robert Morris Horizon 4-7 3-3 0-3 1-1 0-1 0-2 2-2 2-2
209 211 Weber St. Big Sky 3-8 2-5 1-2 0-1 1-0 0-3 0-4 2-1
210 209 Temple AAC 6-7 1-2 1-2 4-3 1-0 0-2 2-3 3-2
211 210 UMBC America East 8-4 3-3 0-0 5-1 0-0 0-0 0-4 8-0
212 212 Campbell Big South 3-7 1-4 1-1 1-2 0-1 0-1 2-2 1-3
213 213 Southern Ind. OVC 4-6 1-6 1-0 2-0 0-1 0-1 2-3 2-1
214 214 South Dakota St. Summit League 4-8 1-6 2-1 1-1 1-4 0-1 0-2 3-1
215 216 A&M-Corpus Christi Southland 3-6 0-5 1-1 2-0 0-3 0-0 0-1 3-2
216 215 Boston U. Patriot 6-6 3-4 0-2 3-0 0-1 0-1 0-3 6-1
217 219 Brown Ivy League 7-5 4-3 0-0 3-2 0-1 0-0 1-2 6-2
218 221 Wyoming Mountain West 4-7 0-0 1-5 3-2 0-1 0-3 0-1 4-2
219 220 Mount St. Mary's MAAC 4-8 3-5 0-0 1-3 0-1 0-1 1-2 3-4
220 218 Eastern Wash. Big Sky 5-7 1-5 2-1 2-1 0-2 0-2 1-2 4-1
221 222 Morgan St. MEAC 1-8 0-7 1-1 0-0 0-2 1-2 0-3 0-1
222 229 Oregon St. Pac-12 6-6 0-2 0-3 6-1 0-1 0-3 2-1 4-1
223 223 Wright St. Horizon 5-6 2-2 2-1 1-3 0-0 0-0 0-4 5-2
224 225 Penn Ivy League 6-7 2-4 0-0 4-3 0-3 0-1 1-1 5-2
225 224 Western Ill. Summit League 5-4 2-3 0-0 3-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 5-1
226 227 Northern Colo. Big Sky 5-6 2-4 2-0 1-2 0-4 1-0 0-2 4-0
227 226 Boston College ACC 7-6 0-2 2-2 5-2 1-1 0-2 2-1 4-2
228 228 Southeastern La. Southland 3-7 1-5 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-2 1-4 2-0
229 230 Southeast Mo. St. OVC 3-8 2-5 1-1 0-2 0-3 0-0 1-4 2-1
230 231 Georgetown Big East 5-8 0-3 1-1 4-4 0-2 0-3 0-2 5-1
231 232 Loyola Chicago Atlantic 10 6-6 1-1 1-4 4-1 0-0 1-1 0-3 5-2
232 233 Southern U. SWAC 2-9 1-8 1-1 0-0 0-5 0-1 0-2 2-1
233 234 Pacific WCC 6-7 4-2 0-0 2-5 0-0 0-2 2-0 4-5
234 235 Denver Summit League 7-5 3-4 2-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 7-2
235 237 Abilene Christian WAC 4-5 2-2 0-3 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 4-2
236 236 UNI MVC 4-7 0-2 1-2 3-3 0-1 0-1 1-3 3-2
237 238 UT Martin OVC 4-5 1-5 0-0 3-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 4-1
238 217 George Washington Atlantic 10 5-7 0-2 0-3 5-2 0-0 0-2 0-4 5-1
239 239 Rider MAAC 4-5 2-2 0-2 2-1 0-2 0-0 1-1 3-2
240 240 App State Sun Belt 4-6 2-2 0-1 2-3 0-1 0-2 0-1 4-2
241 241 Illinois St. MVC 6-7 2-1 0-4 4-2 0-0 0-1 3-4 3-2
242 242 Niagara MAAC 5-5 1-5 2-0 2-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 3-2
243 244 Bucknell Patriot 6-6 1-5 2-0 3-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 6-3
244 245 North Ala. ASUN 5-5 3-5 1-0 1-0 0-2 1-1 0-1 4-1
245 243 Prairie View SWAC 2-8 1-7 0-1 1-0 0-3 0-0 1-3 1-2
246 246 Tulsa AAC 4-7 0-3 1-2 3-2 0-1 0-3 0-2 4-1
247 247 Northern Ariz. Big Sky 2-9 1-6 0-1 1-2 0-3 0-2 2-2 0-2
248 249 Idaho Big Sky 4-7 2-4 0-0 2-3 0-0 0-0 1-4 3-3
249 248 Minnesota Big Ten 6-6 0-2 1-1 5-3 0-3 0-1 1-1 5-1
250 250 Florida St. ACC 4-10 0-2 0-4 4-4 0-3 0-3 0-3 4-1
251 252 Maine America East 4-6 3-5 0-1 1-0 0-1 0-2 1-2 3-1
252 253 UIC MVC 7-5 2-3 2-0 3-2 0-1 0-2 0-1 7-1
253 251 Northern Ky. Horizon 5-6 0-2 0-3 5-1 0-2 0-2 2-1 3-1
254 254 Eastern Ky. ASUN 4-6 1-4 1-1 2-1 0-2 0-1 1-0 3-3
255 255 Jacksonville St. ASUN 4-6 1-5 1-1 2-0 0-3 0-1 0-0 4-2
256 256 Coppin St. MEAC 5-10 2-10 0-0 3-0 0-4 1-1 1-5 3-0
257 259 Cal Poly Big West 4-6 1-4 0-0 3-2 0-0 0-4 1-0 3-2
258 257 Fairfield MAAC 4-7 0-5 2-1 2-1 0-1 0-2 1-1 3-3
259 258 Winthrop Big South 3-8 0-6 1-1 2-1 0-3 0-3 1-1 2-1
260 260 North Florida ASUN 3-7 1-7 0-0 2-0 0-4 0-2 0-1 3-0
261 262 Texas Southern SWAC 2-9 0-7 1-1 1-1 0-4 1-3 0-1 1-1
262 261 Wagner NEC 5-4 3-4 0-0 2-0 0-0 0-2 1-0 4-2
263 263 Saint Joseph's Atlantic 10 6-6 1-1 0-3 5-2 0-1 0-0 1-4 5-1
264 268 Alcorn SWAC 3-9 2-8 1-1 0-0 0-2 1-4 1-2 1-1
265 265 Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 3-5 2-3 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-2 0-1 3-1
266 266 Ga. Southern Sun Belt 4-6 1-4 1-0 2-2 0-0 0-3 0-2 4-1
267 264 Georgia St. Sun Belt 4-5 0-2 0-0 4-3 0-1 0-0 0-2 4-2
268 267 Canisius MAAC 1-9 0-7 0-0 1-2 0-2 0-3 0-3 1-1
269 269 Omaha Summit League 4-8 0-7 2-0 2-1 0-4 0-3 0-1 4-0
270 270 Kansas City Summit League 4-8 0-5 2-1 2-2 0-3 0-2 2-1 2-2
271 271 Rhode Island Atlantic 10 4-8 0-2 1-2 3-4 0-1 0-1 1-3 3-3
272 272 South Carolina SEC 6-6 1-2 0-4 5-0 0-1 0-1 2-4 4-0
273 273 Tex. A&M-Commerce Southland 3-9 2-7 1-2 0-0 0-0 1-1 1-6 1-2
274 274 Lafayette Patriot 2-11 1-9 1-0 0-2 0-2 0-3 0-3 2-3
275 275 Bowling Green MAC 4-7 2-4 0-0 2-3 0-0 0-0 1-5 3-2
276 276 UTRGV WAC 5-4 1-4 0-0 4-0 0-2 0-0 0-2 5-0
277 277 Chicago St. DI Independent 3-12 0-12 0-0 3-0 0-4 0-1 0-4 3-3
278 278 Western Caro. SoCon 4-6 2-4 2-0 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-3 4-2
279 283 North Dakota Summit League 4-8 2-5 0-0 2-3 0-2 0-0 1-4 3-2
280 280 Northeastern CAA 4-7 1-5 1-1 2-1 0-1 0-0 1-5 3-1
281 279 UMES MEAC 3-7 1-7 0-0 2-0 0-4 0-2 1-1 2-0
282 281 N.C. A&T CAA 2-8 0-5 1-3 1-0 0-3 0-1 0-4 2-0
283 282 NIU MAC 3-8 2-6 1-1 0-1 0-3 1-1 0-2 2-2
284 284 UT Arlington WAC 2-8 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-1 1-3 0-2 1-2
285 286 UC San Diego Big West 3-7 2-4 0-1 1-2 0-2 0-0 1-4 2-1
286 285 William & Mary CAA 3-8 0-6 0-0 3-2 0-3 0-1 1-3 2-1
287 287 Austin Peay ASUN 3-7 1-4 1-1 1-2 0-3 0-0 1-1 2-3
288 288 Bellarmine ASUN 2-8 1-7 0-0 1-1 0-3 0-2 0-0 2-3
289 289 The Citadel SoCon 4-7 2-4 1-1 1-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 4-1
290 290 Arkansas St. Sun Belt 5-5 0-4 0-0 5-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 5-2
291 292 Idaho St. Big Sky 1-10 1-6 0-1 0-3 0-1 0-3 0-2 1-4
292 293 Central Mich. MAC 2-8 0-5 1-1 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-4 2-3
293 291 Howard MEAC 5-8 2-5 1-2 2-1 0-2 0-2 2-2 3-2
294 294 Tennessee St. OVC 4-5 0-3 1-1 3-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 4-2
295 295 Eastern Mich. MAC 2-9 1-4 0-3 1-2 0-2 0-1 0-1 2-5
296 296 FIU C-USA 4-6 0-4 0-0 4-2 0-2 0-1 0-1 4-2
297 297 Charleston So. Big South 2-7 1-5 0-0 1-2 0-2 0-1 0-2 2-2
298 298 Evansville MVC 4-9 1-5 1-2 2-2 0-1 0-2 0-4 4-2
299 299 Army West Point Patriot 4-7 2-3 0-3 2-1 0-0 0-0 1-2 3-5
300 300 Fairleigh Dickinson NEC 5-8 2-6 1-1 2-1 0-1 0-1 0-4 5-2
301 301 CSU Bakersfield Big West 2-7 1-4 1-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 2-4
302 302 Stonehill NEC 3-10 2-7 1-1 0-2 0-3 0-2 0-2 3-3
303 303 Central Ark. ASUN 4-7 0-5 1-1 3-1 0-2 0-1 0-2 4-2
304 304 USC Upstate Big South 3-6 1-6 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-2 3-2
305 305 North Dakota St. Summit League 1-11 1-7 0-2 0-2 0-3 0-1 1-3 0-4
306 306 VMI SoCon 2-8 0-6 0-2 2-0 0-0 0-2 1-4 1-2
307 308 CSUN Big West 1-8 0-4 0-2 1-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 1-4
308 309 Morehead St. OVC 3-6 1-5 0-0 2-1 0-3 0-0 0-2 3-1
309 307 New Hampshire America East 3-7 1-5 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-2 1-2 2-3
310 310 La Salle Atlantic 10 5-7 1-2 0-2 4-3 0-0 0-3 2-0 3-4
311 311 UTSA C-USA 4-6 0-3 0-0 4-3 0-2 0-1 0-1 4-2
312 312 Saint Peter's MAAC 5-6 1-5 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-1 1-0 4-4
313 313 Valparaiso MVC 5-7 0-5 1-1 4-1 0-0 1-2 0-2 4-3
314 314 Marist MAAC 4-7 1-3 1-0 2-4 0-0 0-0 1-2 3-5
315 315 ETSU SoCon 2-9 0-4 1-1 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-3 2-5
316 316 Jackson St. SWAC 1-12 1-10 0-2 0-0 0-4 0-2 1-3 0-3
317 317 Sacred Heart NEC 5-8 3-6 0-0 2-2 0-2 0-1 0-1 5-4
318 318 UAlbany America East 3-9 1-7 1-1 1-1 0-2 0-1 0-4 3-2
319 319 California Pac-12 1-12 0-3 0-2 1-7 0-1 0-5 0-2 1-4
320 320 South Dakota Summit League 3-8 0-5 2-1 1-2 0-3 0-0 1-2 2-3
321 321 Loyola Maryland Patriot 3-8 1-5 1-1 1-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 3-4
322 322 Ark.-Pine Bluff SWAC 0-9 0-9 0-0 0-0 0-5 0-1 0-2 0-1
323 323 St. Francis Brooklyn NEC 4-6 1-5 0-0 3-1 0-1 0-1 0-3 4-1
324 324 Little Rock OVC 2-9 0-9 0-0 2-0 0-2 0-2 0-0 2-5
325 325 Miami (OH) MAC 3-7 1-2 0-1 2-4 0-1 0-2 0-2 3-2
326 326 Dartmouth Ivy League 2-10 1-6 0-2 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-5 2-3
327 327 Tennessee Tech OVC 1-9 0-6 0-0 1-3 0-3 0-1 0-2 1-3
328 328 Presbyterian Big South 2-9 0-6 0-2 2-1 0-2 0-1 0-2 2-4
329 329 NJIT America East 2-10 1-7 0-0 1-3 0-0 0-1 0-4 2-5
330 330 Eastern Ill. OVC 2-9 2-4 0-1 0-4 1-2 0-1 0-1 1-5
331 331 Stony Brook CAA 2-9 0-7 0-1 2-1 0-2 0-1 0-2 2-4
332 332 Lehigh Patriot 3-6 1-5 0-0 2-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 3-2
333 333 South Carolina St. MEAC 2-12 1-11 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-3 1-2 1-6
334 334 Oakland Horizon 1-11 0-6 0-3 1-2 0-2 0-3 0-5 1-1
335 335 UIW Southland 3-7 0-6 2-0 1-1 0-2 0-0 1-1 2-4
336 336 Manhattan MAAC 3-7 1-3 1-1 1-3 0-1 0-1 0-1 3-4
337 337 Lindenwood OVC 2-8 1-6 0-2 1-0 0-2 0-3 0-0 2-3
338 339 Alabama A&M SWAC 1-8 0-3 0-1 1-4 0-1 0-0 0-3 1-4
339 338 Alabama St. SWAC 1-11 0-11 1-0 0-0 0-3 0-5 0-1 1-2
340 340 Columbia Ivy League 3-9 1-6 0-0 2-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 3-6
341 341 Western Mich. MAC 1-8 1-5 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 1-5
342 342 Hampton CAA 2-9 0-5 0-3 2-1 0-1 0-2 0-3 2-3
343 343 Central Conn. St. NEC 2-12 1-7 0-1 1-4 0-1 0-3 0-2 2-6
344 344 Louisville ACC 2-11 0-2 0-3 2-6 0-3 0-2 0-1 2-5
345 345 McNeese Southland 2-10 1-7 0-0 1-3 0-5 0-0 1-3 1-2
346 346 Saint Francis (PA) NEC 1-10 0-7 0-0 1-3 0-3 0-1 0-4 1-2
347 347 ULM Sun Belt 1-9 0-5 0-2 1-2 0-2 0-1 0-4 1-2
348 348 Binghamton America East 2-8 1-4 0-0 1-4 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-6
349 349 Bethune-Cookman SWAC 2-8 0-6 1-1 1-1 0-2 0-0 0-1 2-5
350 350 Elon CAA 0-11 0-6 0-2 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-2 0-7
351 351 Holy Cross Patriot 1-10 0-5 0-2 1-3 0-1 0-1 0-2 1-6
352 353 Lamar University Southland 1-9 0-5 1-1 0-3 0-3 0-0 0-1 1-5
353 352 Mississippi Val. SWAC 1-13 0-11 0-2 1-0 0-5 0-3 0-2 1-3
354 354 Green Bay Horizon 2-11 0-7 0-2 2-2 0-1 0-3 0-5 2-2
355 355 New Orleans Southland 1-8 0-5 0-0 1-3 0-3 0-1 0-2 1-2
356 356 Merrimack NEC 0-12 0-7 0-2 0-3 0-2 0-3 0-3 0-4
357 357 Delaware St. MEAC 0-10 0-8 0-0 0-2 0-3 0-1 0-3 0-3
358 358 Monmouth CAA 1-12 1-8 0-0 0-4 0-2 0-4 0-4 1-2
359 359 Florida A&M SWAC 0-8 0-8 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-0 0-3 0-1
360 360 IUPUI Horizon 1-10 0-6 1-3 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 1-7
361 361 LIU NEC 0-10 0-6 0-2 0-2 0-4 0-1 0-2 0-3
362 362 Houston Christian Southland 0-10 0-6 0-0 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-6
363 363 Hartford DI Independent 1-11 0-5 0-2 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-4 1-6

