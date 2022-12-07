|Rank
|Previous
|School
|Conference
|Record
|Road
|Neutral
|Home
|Quad 1
|Quad 2
|Quad 3
|Quad 4
|1
|1
|UConn
|Big East
|13-0
|2-0
|3-0
|8-0
|4-0
|3-0
|0-0
|6-0
|2
|2
|Houston
|AAC
|12-1
|2-0
|2-0
|8-1
|4-1
|1-0
|0-0
|7-0
|3
|3
|Tennessee
|SEC
|10-2
|0-1
|4-1
|6-0
|2-1
|2-1
|1-0
|5-0
|4
|4
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|12-0
|2-0
|4-0
|6-0
|3-0
|2-0
|2-0
|5-0
|5
|5
|Kansas
|Big 12
|11-1
|1-0
|3-1
|7-0
|4-1
|1-0
|3-0
|3-0
|6
|6
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|11-2
|2-0
|1-2
|8-0
|2-2
|2-0
|2-0
|5-0
|7
|7
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|12-1
|0-1
|4-0
|8-0
|4-1
|0-0
|3-0
|5-0
|8
|8
|Alabama
|SEC
|10-2
|2-0
|2-2
|6-0
|2-2
|4-0
|1-0
|3-0
|9
|9
|Texas
|Big 12
|10-1
|0-0
|2-1
|8-0
|1-1
|1-0
|2-0
|6-0
|10
|10
|Arkansas
|SEC
|11-1
|0-0
|3-1
|8-0
|2-1
|1-0
|3-0
|5-0
|11
|11
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|10-2
|1-1
|2-1
|7-0
|1-2
|2-0
|2-0
|5-0
|12
|12
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|10-3
|0-1
|4-2
|6-0
|3-3
|2-0
|2-0
|3-0
|13
|13
|Fla. Atlantic
|C-USA
|9-1
|3-1
|0-0
|6-0
|1-0
|0-1
|3-0
|5-0
|14
|15
|New Mexico
|Mountain West
|11-0
|2-0
|1-0
|8-0
|1-0
|2-0
|3-0
|5-0
|15
|14
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|8-3
|0-1
|2-2
|6-0
|1-3
|1-0
|1-0
|5-0
|16
|16
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|WCC
|10-4
|0-0
|3-2
|7-2
|1-2
|2-0
|4-2
|3-0
|17
|17
|Duke
|ACC
|10-3
|0-1
|3-2
|7-0
|2-2
|1-1
|1-0
|6-0
|18
|18
|Virginia
|ACC
|8-2
|1-1
|2-0
|5-1
|2-2
|2-0
|0-0
|4-0
|19
|19
|Baylor
|Big 12
|9-2
|0-1
|3-1
|6-0
|2-2
|1-0
|1-0
|5-0
|20
|20
|Sam Houston
|WAC
|6-2
|4-2
|2-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1-0
|3-0
|21
|21
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|10-3
|1-2
|1-1
|8-0
|2-3
|0-0
|1-0
|7-0
|22
|28
|Utah St.
|Mountain West
|10-2
|1-0
|4-1
|5-1
|0-0
|5-0
|5-1
|0-1
|23
|22
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|9-3
|1-1
|2-1
|6-1
|1-3
|1-0
|1-0
|6-0
|24
|23
|North Carolina
|ACC
|9-4
|0-2
|3-2
|6-0
|1-4
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|25
|24
|Kent St.
|MAC
|8-3
|3-3
|1-0
|4-0
|0-3
|1-0
|3-0
|4-0
|26
|25
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|11-1
|1-0
|4-1
|6-0
|2-0
|0-1
|1-0
|8-0
|27
|26
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|11-2
|0-2
|3-0
|8-0
|3-1
|0-0
|2-1
|6-0
|28
|29
|Auburn
|SEC
|10-2
|1-1
|2-1
|7-0
|1-1
|2-1
|2-0
|5-0
|29
|27
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|8-4
|0-2
|0-1
|8-1
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|5-1
|30
|30
|Southern Miss.
|Sun Belt
|8-2
|3-2
|2-0
|3-0
|1-1
|0-0
|2-1
|5-0
|31
|31
|Kentucky
|SEC
|8-3
|0-1
|1-2
|7-0
|0-2
|2-1
|1-0
|5-0
|32
|32
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|9-2
|0-1
|2-1
|7-0
|1-2
|1-0
|1-0
|6-0
|33
|33
|Kansas St.
|Big 12
|11-1
|1-1
|3-0
|7-0
|0-1
|2-0
|2-0
|7-0
|34
|36
|Creighton
|Big East
|8-6
|0-2
|2-3
|6-1
|1-4
|2-0
|2-2
|3-0
|35
|35
|Xavier
|Big East
|10-3
|2-0
|1-2
|7-1
|1-3
|2-0
|2-0
|5-0
|36
|34
|Yale
|Ivy League
|8-3
|4-3
|2-0
|2-0
|0-3
|1-0
|0-0
|7-0
|37
|37
|Marquette
|Big East
|9-4
|1-2
|1-1
|7-1
|1-3
|1-1
|2-0
|5-0
|38
|38
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|8-3
|1-0
|1-3
|6-0
|1-3
|1-0
|3-0
|3-0
|39
|39
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|9-2
|2-0
|1-1
|6-1
|1-1
|1-1
|2-0
|5-0
|40
|40
|Missouri
|SEC
|11-1
|1-0
|2-0
|8-1
|1-1
|2-0
|1-0
|7-0
|41
|42
|North Texas
|C-USA
|8-2
|2-1
|4-1
|2-0
|0-1
|0-1
|4-0
|4-0
|42
|41
|Utah
|Pac-12
|9-4
|1-1
|1-2
|7-1
|1-2
|1-2
|2-0
|5-0
|43
|44
|Arizona St.
|Pac-12
|11-2
|2-2
|3-0
|6-0
|2-0
|1-1
|3-0
|5-1
|44
|43
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|8-4
|0-1
|2-2
|6-1
|2-3
|0-1
|1-0
|5-0
|45
|45
|Memphis
|AAC
|10-3
|1-2
|3-1
|6-0
|1-1
|1-2
|5-0
|3-0
|46
|46
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|8-4
|1-1
|2-2
|5-1
|1-2
|0-1
|2-1
|5-0
|47
|47
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|9-3
|0-1
|4-1
|5-1
|0-2
|5-1
|1-0
|3-0
|48
|48
|Miami (FL)
|ACC
|12-1
|2-0
|1-1
|9-0
|3-1
|2-0
|1-0
|6-0
|49
|49
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|9-3
|1-1
|2-1
|6-1
|1-1
|2-2
|2-0
|4-0
|50
|50
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|9-2
|2-0
|3-1
|4-1
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|3-0
|51
|51
|UNLV
|Mountain West
|10-1
|1-0
|4-0
|5-1
|1-0
|1-0
|4-1
|4-0
|52
|52
|UAB
|C-USA
|9-2
|0-1
|2-1
|7-0
|0-1
|1-0
|4-1
|4-0
|53
|53
|Col. of Charleston
|CAA
|11-1
|3-1
|0-0
|8-0
|2-1
|0-0
|4-0
|5-0
|54
|56
|Oral Roberts
|Summit League
|6-3
|2-3
|0-0
|4-0
|0-3
|1-0
|1-0
|4-0
|55
|54
|NC State
|ACC
|11-3
|0-1
|3-1
|8-1
|0-2
|2-1
|2-0
|7-0
|56
|55
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|9-2
|0-0
|2-2
|7-0
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|8-0
|57
|62
|Iona
|MAAC
|9-4
|0-2
|5-2
|4-0
|0-1
|0-2
|5-1
|4-0
|58
|57
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|8-4
|1-0
|1-2
|6-2
|0-1
|3-2
|1-0
|4-1
|59
|58
|Nevada
|Mountain West
|9-3
|2-2
|2-1
|5-0
|1-2
|1-1
|4-0
|3-0
|60
|60
|TCU
|Big 12
|10-1
|0-0
|4-0
|6-1
|1-0
|2-0
|1-1
|6-0
|61
|59
|Boise St.
|Mountain West
|9-3
|1-1
|4-1
|4-1
|0-0
|3-2
|2-0
|4-1
|62
|61
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|8-5
|0-2
|2-2
|6-1
|1-0
|1-3
|4-2
|2-0
|63
|65
|Bradley
|MVC
|8-4
|2-2
|0-2
|6-0
|0-3
|1-1
|2-0
|5-0
|64
|63
|Marshall
|Sun Belt
|10-2
|3-2
|0-0
|7-0
|0-0
|1-1
|4-1
|5-0
|65
|64
|Florida
|SEC
|7-5
|1-0
|2-3
|4-2
|0-5
|0-0
|1-0
|6-0
|66
|66
|UCF
|AAC
|9-3
|1-0
|2-1
|6-2
|1-1
|2-1
|0-0
|6-1
|67
|67
|Butler
|Big East
|8-5
|1-2
|1-2
|6-1
|0-4
|2-1
|1-0
|5-0
|68
|68
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|8-4
|2-1
|2-2
|4-1
|2-2
|1-1
|2-1
|3-0
|69
|69
|James Madison
|Sun Belt
|6-4
|2-3
|1-1
|3-0
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|5-2
|70
|70
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|9-4
|3-1
|0-2
|6-1
|2-1
|0-1
|1-2
|6-0
|71
|71
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|7-6
|0-1
|1-2
|6-3
|0-3
|2-1
|4-2
|1-0
|72
|72
|UNCW
|CAA
|8-3
|2-3
|3-0
|3-0
|1-3
|0-0
|4-0
|3-0
|73
|73
|Charlotte
|C-USA
|9-3
|2-2
|2-1
|5-0
|0-1
|1-0
|1-2
|7-0
|74
|74
|Liberty
|ASUN
|6-4
|0-2
|2-1
|4-1
|0-4
|1-0
|1-0
|4-0
|75
|75
|Providence
|Big East
|10-3
|2-1
|0-2
|8-0
|0-2
|2-0
|0-1
|8-0
|76
|76
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|7-6
|1-3
|1-2
|5-1
|1-5
|0-1
|1-0
|5-0
|77
|77
|Clemson
|ACC
|10-3
|1-1
|2-2
|7-0
|0-0
|1-1
|4-0
|5-2
|78
|78
|FGCU
|ASUN
|9-3
|3-3
|3-0
|3-0
|0-2
|1-0
|2-1
|6-0
|79
|79
|UMass Lowell
|America East
|10-2
|5-2
|0-0
|5-0
|0-1
|1-0
|1-0
|8-1
|80
|80
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|7-4
|1-0
|2-3
|4-1
|0-4
|1-0
|2-0
|4-0
|81
|81
|LSU
|SEC
|11-1
|0-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-1
|1-0
|1-0
|9-0
|82
|83
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|8-5
|0-2
|1-3
|7-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-1
|8-0
|83
|82
|UC Irvine
|Big West
|5-5
|2-3
|2-0
|1-2
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|2-1
|84
|85
|Colorado St.
|Mountain West
|7-5
|1-2
|1-2
|5-1
|1-3
|0-1
|1-0
|5-1
|85
|86
|Drake
|MVC
|9-3
|0-3
|4-0
|5-0
|1-0
|0-2
|3-1
|5-0
|86
|87
|Southern California
|Pac-12
|10-3
|1-0
|2-2
|7-1
|1-2
|1-0
|1-1
|7-0
|87
|88
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|9-4
|1-2
|1-2
|7-0
|2-1
|0-3
|2-0
|5-0
|88
|89
|San Francisco
|WCC
|10-4
|2-1
|2-2
|6-1
|1-2
|1-0
|2-1
|6-1
|89
|90
|St. John's (NY)
|Big East
|11-2
|0-2
|3-0
|8-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-0
|9-0
|90
|92
|Utah Valley
|WAC
|6-4
|3-3
|1-1
|2-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|4-1
|91
|91
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|6-6
|1-2
|1-2
|4-2
|2-3
|0-2
|0-1
|4-0
|92
|93
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|8-4
|0-1
|2-1
|6-2
|1-2
|0-1
|3-0
|4-1
|93
|94
|New Mexico St.
|WAC
|4-5
|1-3
|2-2
|1-0
|0-2
|1-2
|1-1
|2-0
|94
|84
|Washington St.
|Pac-12
|5-8
|1-3
|1-4
|3-1
|0-3
|0-4
|1-0
|4-1
|95
|95
|SIUE
|OVC
|6-4
|3-3
|2-0
|1-1
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|3-1
|96
|97
|Santa Clara
|WCC
|11-3
|0-1
|3-1
|8-1
|0-1
|2-1
|3-1
|6-0
|97
|96
|UC Santa Barbara
|Big West
|7-2
|2-2
|2-0
|3-0
|0-0
|1-1
|2-0
|4-1
|98
|98
|Villanova
|Big East
|7-5
|1-2
|1-3
|5-0
|0-2
|1-1
|1-2
|5-0
|99
|100
|LMU (CA)
|WCC
|9-4
|1-2
|2-1
|6-1
|0-1
|3-2
|1-1
|5-0
|100
|99
|Cornell
|Ivy League
|7-3
|4-3
|0-0
|3-0
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|5-0
|101
|101
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|5-7
|0-1
|2-4
|3-2
|0-5
|0-2
|0-0
|5-0
|102
|103
|Louisiana
|Sun Belt
|7-2
|3-2
|2-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-0
|5-0
|103
|104
|Saint Louis
|Atlantic 10
|7-5
|0-2
|1-1
|6-2
|0-3
|2-1
|2-1
|3-0
|104
|105
|Middle Tenn.
|C-USA
|6-4
|1-3
|3-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-0
|4-3
|2-1
|105
|106
|George Mason
|Atlantic 10
|8-5
|0-2
|1-3
|7-0
|0-1
|0-1
|6-2
|2-1
|106
|108
|Princeton
|Ivy League
|7-4
|3-1
|2-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2-2
|5-1
|107
|107
|Toledo
|MAC
|8-4
|2-2
|2-2
|4-0
|0-1
|1-1
|3-1
|4-1
|108
|109
|Jacksonville
|ASUN
|4-3
|3-3
|0-0
|1-0
|0-3
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|109
|110
|Wichita St.
|AAC
|7-5
|1-1
|1-2
|5-2
|0-2
|0-2
|3-0
|4-1
|110
|111
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|6-5
|1-1
|1-3
|4-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|5-1
|111
|102
|Hawaii
|Big West
|8-3
|0-0
|2-1
|6-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3-0
|5-1
|112
|112
|Youngstown St.
|Horizon
|7-4
|4-3
|1-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|5-1
|113
|113
|Troy
|Sun Belt
|5-5
|3-3
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|2-1
|3-1
|114
|114
|Massachusetts
|Atlantic 10
|9-3
|2-0
|4-1
|3-2
|0-1
|2-0
|4-2
|3-0
|115
|115
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|8-4
|0-1
|1-2
|7-1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-0
|7-1
|116
|116
|Southern Ill.
|MVC
|8-4
|3-2
|1-1
|4-1
|1-0
|0-2
|2-2
|5-0
|117
|117
|Washington
|Pac-12
|9-4
|0-2
|2-0
|7-2
|1-2
|1-0
|3-1
|4-1
|118
|118
|Fordham
|Atlantic 10
|12-1
|1-1
|0-0
|11-0
|0-1
|0-0
|2-0
|10-0
|119
|121
|Utah Tech
|WAC
|5-5
|2-5
|1-0
|2-0
|0-3
|0-1
|1-0
|4-1
|120
|119
|Grand Canyon
|WAC
|7-4
|1-1
|1-2
|5-1
|0-2
|0-0
|3-2
|4-0
|121
|120
|VCU
|Atlantic 10
|9-4
|0-2
|1-1
|8-1
|0-2
|1-0
|2-2
|6-0
|122
|122
|Ohio
|MAC
|6-5
|2-4
|0-1
|4-0
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|4-0
|123
|123
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|Horizon
|7-4
|2-2
|1-1
|4-1
|0-2
|0-1
|3-0
|4-1
|124
|124
|Montana St.
|Big Sky
|5-6
|3-3
|0-3
|2-0
|0-2
|0-1
|3-2
|2-1
|125
|125
|Hofstra
|CAA
|6-6
|2-4
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
|3-1
|1-3
|2-0
|126
|127
|South Alabama
|Sun Belt
|4-6
|1-4
|2-1
|1-1
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4-0
|127
|128
|San Jose St.
|Mountain West
|8-4
|2-2
|2-1
|4-1
|0-2
|1-0
|2-2
|5-0
|128
|129
|Ball St.
|MAC
|6-4
|2-2
|2-2
|2-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1-2
|5-0
|129
|130
|Indiana St.
|MVC
|8-4
|2-2
|2-1
|4-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4-1
|3-2
|130
|132
|BYU
|WCC
|8-5
|0-1
|2-3
|6-1
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|4-1
|131
|131
|Duquesne
|Atlantic 10
|10-3
|0-1
|1-0
|9-2
|0-1
|0-1
|4-1
|6-0
|132
|133
|Old Dominion
|Sun Belt
|7-4
|0-2
|1-2
|6-0
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|5-0
|133
|134
|Queens (NC)
|ASUN
|7-3
|4-3
|2-0
|1-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1-0
|5-1
|134
|126
|Pepperdine
|WCC
|5-7
|0-4
|1-1
|4-2
|0-1
|0-4
|1-2
|4-0
|135
|135
|Furman
|SoCon
|6-4
|1-1
|2-2
|3-1
|0-2
|0-0
|3-1
|3-1
|136
|136
|Georgia
|SEC
|9-3
|0-2
|2-1
|7-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2-1
|7-0
|137
|160
|Seattle U
|WAC
|7-4
|3-2
|1-2
|3-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|6-0
|138
|137
|Akron
|MAC
|6-5
|0-2
|1-3
|5-0
|0-3
|0-2
|1-0
|5-0
|139
|138
|Missouri St.
|MVC
|4-7
|1-3
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0-3
|1-2
|3-0
|140
|139
|Georgia Tech
|ACC
|6-5
|1-2
|0-2
|5-1
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|5-0
|141
|140
|Longwood
|Big South
|6-5
|3-4
|0-0
|3-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|6-0
|142
|141
|Chattanooga
|SoCon
|5-5
|3-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|3-1
|143
|142
|St. Thomas (MN)
|Summit League
|9-4
|2-4
|2-0
|5-0
|0-2
|0-1
|2-1
|7-0
|144
|143
|Portland
|WCC
|6-7
|1-3
|1-1
|4-3
|0-3
|1-1
|1-2
|4-1
|145
|144
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|6-6
|1-1
|1-2
|4-3
|0-2
|1-3
|2-0
|3-1
|146
|146
|Richmond
|Atlantic 10
|6-6
|0-3
|1-2
|5-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|5-1
|147
|145
|Bryant
|America East
|7-4
|4-2
|1-1
|2-1
|0-1
|0-2
|3-0
|4-1
|148
|147
|Belmont
|MVC
|7-5
|2-3
|2-1
|3-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3-3
|4-1
|149
|148
|Harvard
|Ivy League
|6-5
|3-2
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0-2
|5-1
|150
|149
|UC Riverside
|Big West
|6-5
|2-4
|3-0
|1-1
|0-3
|1-0
|1-1
|4-1
|151
|151
|Air Force
|Mountain West
|9-4
|1-2
|0-0
|8-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|8-2
|152
|150
|American
|Patriot
|8-3
|5-2
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3-0
|5-2
|153
|152
|Tulane
|AAC
|7-4
|0-0
|2-3
|5-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1-3
|6-0
|154
|153
|Towson
|CAA
|8-5
|4-2
|2-2
|2-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4-2
|3-2
|155
|154
|Navy
|Patriot
|6-5
|2-5
|0-0
|4-0
|0-1
|0-1
|3-1
|3-2
|156
|156
|Northwestern St.
|Southland
|7-4
|4-3
|1-0
|2-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|4-1
|157
|155
|UC Davis
|Big West
|5-5
|1-4
|3-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|4-1
|158
|157
|Southern Utah
|WAC
|4-5
|1-3
|2-1
|1-1
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|3-1
|159
|158
|Syracuse
|ACC
|8-5
|1-1
|1-1
|6-3
|0-1
|0-2
|3-1
|5-1
|160
|159
|Quinnipiac
|MAAC
|8-4
|4-2
|2-1
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2-1
|6-2
|161
|161
|Tarleton St.
|WAC
|3-6
|0-5
|2-1
|1-0
|0-3
|0-2
|1-1
|2-0
|162
|162
|Long Beach St.
|Big West
|4-6
|1-4
|2-1
|1-1
|0-2
|0-2
|2-2
|2-0
|163
|163
|Mercer
|SoCon
|5-6
|1-4
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-2
|4-3
|164
|164
|Grambling
|SWAC
|5-5
|2-4
|1-1
|2-0
|0-3
|1-1
|1-0
|3-1
|165
|165
|Kennesaw St.
|ASUN
|5-5
|3-4
|1-1
|1-0
|0-3
|0-1
|2-0
|3-1
|166
|166
|Montana
|Big Sky
|5-6
|1-5
|1-0
|3-1
|0-3
|0-1
|1-2
|4-0
|167
|167
|Davidson
|Atlantic 10
|6-5
|1-2
|2-1
|3-2
|0-2
|0-1
|3-1
|3-1
|168
|168
|Gardner-Webb
|Big South
|3-7
|1-6
|1-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0-4
|3-0
|169
|169
|East Carolina
|AAC
|9-4
|0-2
|3-1
|6-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|8-1
|170
|170
|Colgate
|Patriot
|5-7
|3-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|2-5
|3-1
|171
|172
|High Point
|Big South
|6-4
|1-3
|2-0
|3-1
|0-2
|1-0
|0-2
|5-0
|172
|171
|Rice
|C-USA
|6-3
|1-3
|0-0
|5-0
|0-1
|0-2
|2-0
|4-0
|173
|174
|Milwaukee
|Horizon
|5-4
|1-3
|0-0
|4-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|4-0
|174
|173
|Detroit Mercy
|Horizon
|4-8
|2-7
|0-1
|2-0
|0-2
|2-2
|1-3
|1-1
|175
|175
|Cleveland St.
|Horizon
|6-5
|2-4
|0-0
|4-1
|0-1
|0-3
|0-1
|6-0
|176
|176
|DePaul
|Big East
|6-7
|2-4
|0-2
|4-1
|0-3
|0-3
|1-1
|5-0
|177
|177
|Wofford
|SoCon
|5-5
|1-5
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|4-1
|178
|178
|Murray St.
|MVC
|6-5
|1-4
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1-2
|5-1
|179
|180
|California Baptist
|WAC
|7-5
|2-1
|0-2
|5-2
|0-0
|1-0
|2-1
|4-4
|180
|179
|Stetson
|ASUN
|3-6
|2-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0-1
|1-1
|2-1
|181
|181
|Notre Dame
|ACC
|7-5
|0-1
|0-2
|7-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1-2
|5-2
|182
|183
|SFA
|WAC
|5-5
|2-0
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|3-1
|183
|182
|N.C. Central
|MEAC
|3-7
|0-7
|0-0
|3-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-3
|3-0
|184
|184
|Western Ky.
|C-USA
|6-3
|2-2
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|5-2
|185
|185
|Siena
|MAAC
|7-5
|2-3
|2-1
|3-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1-3
|5-1
|186
|191
|Portland St.
|Big Sky
|4-7
|2-4
|1-2
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|3-3
|1-1
|187
|186
|Norfolk St.
|MEAC
|6-5
|2-5
|3-0
|1-0
|0-4
|0-1
|0-0
|6-0
|188
|189
|Vermont
|America East
|5-8
|3-4
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|0-3
|2-3
|3-0
|189
|187
|Sacramento St.
|Big Sky
|5-6
|3-3
|0-3
|2-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-4
|3-0
|190
|190
|San Diego
|WCC
|5-7
|1-2
|0-2
|4-3
|0-2
|0-2
|3-0
|2-3
|191
|188
|Radford
|Big South
|4-7
|1-7
|1-0
|2-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|4-3
|192
|192
|UTEP
|C-USA
|6-4
|0-3
|0-0
|6-1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-1
|5-0
|193
|193
|Delaware
|CAA
|7-5
|2-3
|2-0
|3-2
|0-1
|1-0
|2-4
|4-0
|194
|194
|South Fla.
|AAC
|7-6
|1-1
|1-1
|5-4
|0-1
|0-1
|2-1
|5-3
|195
|208
|SMU
|AAC
|5-8
|0-3
|2-1
|3-4
|1-1
|1-5
|0-1
|3-1
|196
|196
|Louisiana Tech
|C-USA
|4-5
|2-4
|0-0
|2-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|3-1
|197
|195
|Drexel
|CAA
|5-6
|1-2
|1-2
|3-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1-3
|4-1
|198
|197
|Buffalo
|MAC
|4-6
|0-2
|1-3
|3-1
|0-2
|0-2
|1-1
|3-1
|199
|198
|Fresno St.
|Mountain West
|3-7
|2-2
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0-4
|2-1
|200
|199
|UNC Asheville
|Big South
|6-5
|3-4
|1-1
|2-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|5-2
|201
|200
|UNC Greensboro
|SoCon
|4-7
|1-4
|1-2
|2-1
|0-2
|1-0
|1-3
|2-2
|202
|201
|Samford
|SoCon
|3-6
|1-5
|0-0
|2-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|3-2
|203
|203
|Lipscomb
|ASUN
|5-5
|2-5
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|0-1
|3-1
|2-3
|204
|204
|St. Bonaventure
|Atlantic 10
|6-7
|0-4
|1-2
|5-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2-4
|4-2
|205
|202
|Texas St.
|Sun Belt
|5-5
|3-2
|2-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|4-2
|206
|206
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Big West
|4-6
|1-4
|0-2
|3-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-3
|2-1
|207
|207
|Nicholls
|Southland
|2-6
|0-5
|1-1
|1-0
|0-3
|0-2
|1-1
|1-0
|208
|205
|Robert Morris
|Horizon
|4-7
|3-3
|0-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|2-2
|2-2
|209
|211
|Weber St.
|Big Sky
|3-8
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1-0
|0-3
|0-4
|2-1
|210
|209
|Temple
|AAC
|6-7
|1-2
|1-2
|4-3
|1-0
|0-2
|2-3
|3-2
|211
|210
|UMBC
|America East
|8-4
|3-3
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|8-0
|212
|212
|Campbell
|Big South
|3-7
|1-4
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1-3
|213
|213
|Southern Ind.
|OVC
|4-6
|1-6
|1-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-3
|2-1
|214
|214
|South Dakota St.
|Summit League
|4-8
|1-6
|2-1
|1-1
|1-4
|0-1
|0-2
|3-1
|215
|216
|A&M-Corpus Christi
|Southland
|3-6
|0-5
|1-1
|2-0
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3-2
|216
|215
|Boston U.
|Patriot
|6-6
|3-4
|0-2
|3-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-3
|6-1
|217
|219
|Brown
|Ivy League
|7-5
|4-3
|0-0
|3-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|6-2
|218
|221
|Wyoming
|Mountain West
|4-7
|0-0
|1-5
|3-2
|0-1
|0-3
|0-1
|4-2
|219
|220
|Mount St. Mary's
|MAAC
|4-8
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|3-4
|220
|218
|Eastern Wash.
|Big Sky
|5-7
|1-5
|2-1
|2-1
|0-2
|0-2
|1-2
|4-1
|221
|222
|Morgan St.
|MEAC
|1-8
|0-7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1-2
|0-3
|0-1
|222
|229
|Oregon St.
|Pac-12
|6-6
|0-2
|0-3
|6-1
|0-1
|0-3
|2-1
|4-1
|223
|223
|Wright St.
|Horizon
|5-6
|2-2
|2-1
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|5-2
|224
|225
|Penn
|Ivy League
|6-7
|2-4
|0-0
|4-3
|0-3
|0-1
|1-1
|5-2
|225
|224
|Western Ill.
|Summit League
|5-4
|2-3
|0-0
|3-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|5-1
|226
|227
|Northern Colo.
|Big Sky
|5-6
|2-4
|2-0
|1-2
|0-4
|1-0
|0-2
|4-0
|227
|226
|Boston College
|ACC
|7-6
|0-2
|2-2
|5-2
|1-1
|0-2
|2-1
|4-2
|228
|228
|Southeastern La.
|Southland
|3-7
|1-5
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-4
|2-0
|229
|230
|Southeast Mo. St.
|OVC
|3-8
|2-5
|1-1
|0-2
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|2-1
|230
|231
|Georgetown
|Big East
|5-8
|0-3
|1-1
|4-4
|0-2
|0-3
|0-2
|5-1
|231
|232
|Loyola Chicago
|Atlantic 10
|6-6
|1-1
|1-4
|4-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-3
|5-2
|232
|233
|Southern U.
|SWAC
|2-9
|1-8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-5
|0-1
|0-2
|2-1
|233
|234
|Pacific
|WCC
|6-7
|4-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|4-5
|234
|235
|Denver
|Summit League
|7-5
|3-4
|2-0
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|7-2
|235
|237
|Abilene Christian
|WAC
|4-5
|2-2
|0-3
|2-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|4-2
|236
|236
|UNI
|MVC
|4-7
|0-2
|1-2
|3-3
|0-1
|0-1
|1-3
|3-2
|237
|238
|UT Martin
|OVC
|4-5
|1-5
|0-0
|3-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|4-1
|238
|217
|George Washington
|Atlantic 10
|5-7
|0-2
|0-3
|5-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-4
|5-1
|239
|239
|Rider
|MAAC
|4-5
|2-2
|0-2
|2-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|3-2
|240
|240
|App State
|Sun Belt
|4-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|4-2
|241
|241
|Illinois St.
|MVC
|6-7
|2-1
|0-4
|4-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3-4
|3-2
|242
|242
|Niagara
|MAAC
|5-5
|1-5
|2-0
|2-0
|0-2
|0-1
|2-0
|3-2
|243
|244
|Bucknell
|Patriot
|6-6
|1-5
|2-0
|3-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|6-3
|244
|245
|North Ala.
|ASUN
|5-5
|3-5
|1-0
|1-0
|0-2
|1-1
|0-1
|4-1
|245
|243
|Prairie View
|SWAC
|2-8
|1-7
|0-1
|1-0
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1-2
|246
|246
|Tulsa
|AAC
|4-7
|0-3
|1-2
|3-2
|0-1
|0-3
|0-2
|4-1
|247
|247
|Northern Ariz.
|Big Sky
|2-9
|1-6
|0-1
|1-2
|0-3
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|248
|249
|Idaho
|Big Sky
|4-7
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|3-3
|249
|248
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|6-6
|0-2
|1-1
|5-3
|0-3
|0-1
|1-1
|5-1
|250
|250
|Florida St.
|ACC
|4-10
|0-2
|0-4
|4-4
|0-3
|0-3
|0-3
|4-1
|251
|252
|Maine
|America East
|4-6
|3-5
|0-1
|1-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|3-1
|252
|253
|UIC
|MVC
|7-5
|2-3
|2-0
|3-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|7-1
|253
|251
|Northern Ky.
|Horizon
|5-6
|0-2
|0-3
|5-1
|0-2
|0-2
|2-1
|3-1
|254
|254
|Eastern Ky.
|ASUN
|4-6
|1-4
|1-1
|2-1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-0
|3-3
|255
|255
|Jacksonville St.
|ASUN
|4-6
|1-5
|1-1
|2-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-0
|4-2
|256
|256
|Coppin St.
|MEAC
|5-10
|2-10
|0-0
|3-0
|0-4
|1-1
|1-5
|3-0
|257
|259
|Cal Poly
|Big West
|4-6
|1-4
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1-0
|3-2
|258
|257
|Fairfield
|MAAC
|4-7
|0-5
|2-1
|2-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|3-3
|259
|258
|Winthrop
|Big South
|3-8
|0-6
|1-1
|2-1
|0-3
|0-3
|1-1
|2-1
|260
|260
|North Florida
|ASUN
|3-7
|1-7
|0-0
|2-0
|0-4
|0-2
|0-1
|3-0
|261
|262
|Texas Southern
|SWAC
|2-9
|0-7
|1-1
|1-1
|0-4
|1-3
|0-1
|1-1
|262
|261
|Wagner
|NEC
|5-4
|3-4
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|4-2
|263
|263
|Saint Joseph's
|Atlantic 10
|6-6
|1-1
|0-3
|5-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|5-1
|264
|268
|Alcorn
|SWAC
|3-9
|2-8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1-4
|1-2
|1-1
|265
|265
|Coastal Carolina
|Sun Belt
|3-5
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|3-1
|266
|266
|Ga. Southern
|Sun Belt
|4-6
|1-4
|1-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0-2
|4-1
|267
|264
|Georgia St.
|Sun Belt
|4-5
|0-2
|0-0
|4-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|4-2
|268
|267
|Canisius
|MAAC
|1-9
|0-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0-3
|0-3
|1-1
|269
|269
|Omaha
|Summit League
|4-8
|0-7
|2-0
|2-1
|0-4
|0-3
|0-1
|4-0
|270
|270
|Kansas City
|Summit League
|4-8
|0-5
|2-1
|2-2
|0-3
|0-2
|2-1
|2-2
|271
|271
|Rhode Island
|Atlantic 10
|4-8
|0-2
|1-2
|3-4
|0-1
|0-1
|1-3
|3-3
|272
|272
|South Carolina
|SEC
|6-6
|1-2
|0-4
|5-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-4
|4-0
|273
|273
|Tex. A&M-Commerce
|Southland
|3-9
|2-7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1-6
|1-2
|274
|274
|Lafayette
|Patriot
|2-11
|1-9
|1-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0-3
|0-3
|2-3
|275
|275
|Bowling Green
|MAC
|4-7
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|3-2
|276
|276
|UTRGV
|WAC
|5-4
|1-4
|0-0
|4-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|5-0
|277
|277
|Chicago St.
|DI Independent
|3-12
|0-12
|0-0
|3-0
|0-4
|0-1
|0-4
|3-3
|278
|278
|Western Caro.
|SoCon
|4-6
|2-4
|2-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|4-2
|279
|283
|North Dakota
|Summit League
|4-8
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|3-2
|280
|280
|Northeastern
|CAA
|4-7
|1-5
|1-1
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-5
|3-1
|281
|279
|UMES
|MEAC
|3-7
|1-7
|0-0
|2-0
|0-4
|0-2
|1-1
|2-0
|282
|281
|N.C. A&T
|CAA
|2-8
|0-5
|1-3
|1-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-4
|2-0
|283
|282
|NIU
|MAC
|3-8
|2-6
|1-1
|0-1
|0-3
|1-1
|0-2
|2-2
|284
|284
|UT Arlington
|WAC
|2-8
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-1
|1-3
|0-2
|1-2
|285
|286
|UC San Diego
|Big West
|3-7
|2-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|2-1
|286
|285
|William & Mary
|CAA
|3-8
|0-6
|0-0
|3-2
|0-3
|0-1
|1-3
|2-1
|287
|287
|Austin Peay
|ASUN
|3-7
|1-4
|1-1
|1-2
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2-3
|288
|288
|Bellarmine
|ASUN
|2-8
|1-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|289
|289
|The Citadel
|SoCon
|4-7
|2-4
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|4-1
|290
|290
|Arkansas St.
|Sun Belt
|5-5
|0-4
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|5-2
|291
|292
|Idaho St.
|Big Sky
|1-10
|1-6
|0-1
|0-3
|0-1
|0-3
|0-2
|1-4
|292
|293
|Central Mich.
|MAC
|2-8
|0-5
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|2-3
|293
|291
|Howard
|MEAC
|5-8
|2-5
|1-2
|2-1
|0-2
|0-2
|2-2
|3-2
|294
|294
|Tennessee St.
|OVC
|4-5
|0-3
|1-1
|3-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|4-2
|295
|295
|Eastern Mich.
|MAC
|2-9
|1-4
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-5
|296
|296
|FIU
|C-USA
|4-6
|0-4
|0-0
|4-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|4-2
|297
|297
|Charleston So.
|Big South
|2-7
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|2-2
|298
|298
|Evansville
|MVC
|4-9
|1-5
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0-4
|4-2
|299
|299
|Army West Point
|Patriot
|4-7
|2-3
|0-3
|2-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|3-5
|300
|300
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|NEC
|5-8
|2-6
|1-1
|2-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-4
|5-2
|301
|301
|CSU Bakersfield
|Big West
|2-7
|1-4
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|2-4
|302
|302
|Stonehill
|NEC
|3-10
|2-7
|1-1
|0-2
|0-3
|0-2
|0-2
|3-3
|303
|303
|Central Ark.
|ASUN
|4-7
|0-5
|1-1
|3-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|4-2
|304
|304
|USC Upstate
|Big South
|3-6
|1-6
|0-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|3-2
|305
|305
|North Dakota St.
|Summit League
|1-11
|1-7
|0-2
|0-2
|0-3
|0-1
|1-3
|0-4
|306
|306
|VMI
|SoCon
|2-8
|0-6
|0-2
|2-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1-4
|1-2
|307
|308
|CSUN
|Big West
|1-8
|0-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-4
|308
|309
|Morehead St.
|OVC
|3-6
|1-5
|0-0
|2-1
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3-1
|309
|307
|New Hampshire
|America East
|3-7
|1-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1-2
|2-3
|310
|310
|La Salle
|Atlantic 10
|5-7
|1-2
|0-2
|4-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2-0
|3-4
|311
|311
|UTSA
|C-USA
|4-6
|0-3
|0-0
|4-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|4-2
|312
|312
|Saint Peter's
|MAAC
|5-6
|1-5
|0-0
|4-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-0
|4-4
|313
|313
|Valparaiso
|MVC
|5-7
|0-5
|1-1
|4-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|4-3
|314
|314
|Marist
|MAAC
|4-7
|1-3
|1-0
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|3-5
|315
|315
|ETSU
|SoCon
|2-9
|0-4
|1-1
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-3
|2-5
|316
|316
|Jackson St.
|SWAC
|1-12
|1-10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0-2
|1-3
|0-3
|317
|317
|Sacred Heart
|NEC
|5-8
|3-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|5-4
|318
|318
|UAlbany
|America East
|3-9
|1-7
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-4
|3-2
|319
|319
|California
|Pac-12
|1-12
|0-3
|0-2
|1-7
|0-1
|0-5
|0-2
|1-4
|320
|320
|South Dakota
|Summit League
|3-8
|0-5
|2-1
|1-2
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2-3
|321
|321
|Loyola Maryland
|Patriot
|3-8
|1-5
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|3-4
|322
|322
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|0-9
|0-9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|323
|323
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|NEC
|4-6
|1-5
|0-0
|3-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-3
|4-1
|324
|324
|Little Rock
|OVC
|2-9
|0-9
|0-0
|2-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|2-5
|325
|325
|Miami (OH)
|MAC
|3-7
|1-2
|0-1
|2-4
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|3-2
|326
|326
|Dartmouth
|Ivy League
|2-10
|1-6
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-5
|2-3
|327
|327
|Tennessee Tech
|OVC
|1-9
|0-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
|1-3
|328
|328
|Presbyterian
|Big South
|2-9
|0-6
|0-2
|2-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|2-4
|329
|329
|NJIT
|America East
|2-10
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-4
|2-5
|330
|330
|Eastern Ill.
|OVC
|2-9
|2-4
|0-1
|0-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1-5
|331
|331
|Stony Brook
|CAA
|2-9
|0-7
|0-1
|2-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|2-4
|332
|332
|Lehigh
|Patriot
|3-6
|1-5
|0-0
|2-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|3-2
|333
|333
|South Carolina St.
|MEAC
|2-12
|1-11
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-3
|1-2
|1-6
|334
|334
|Oakland
|Horizon
|1-11
|0-6
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0-3
|0-5
|1-1
|335
|335
|UIW
|Southland
|3-7
|0-6
|2-0
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2-4
|336
|336
|Manhattan
|MAAC
|3-7
|1-3
|1-1
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|3-4
|337
|337
|Lindenwood
|OVC
|2-8
|1-6
|0-2
|1-0
|0-2
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|338
|339
|Alabama A&M
|SWAC
|1-8
|0-3
|0-1
|1-4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1-4
|339
|338
|Alabama St.
|SWAC
|1-11
|0-11
|1-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0-5
|0-1
|1-2
|340
|340
|Columbia
|Ivy League
|3-9
|1-6
|0-0
|2-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3-6
|341
|341
|Western Mich.
|MAC
|1-8
|1-5
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-5
|342
|342
|Hampton
|CAA
|2-9
|0-5
|0-3
|2-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|2-3
|343
|343
|Central Conn. St.
|NEC
|2-12
|1-7
|0-1
|1-4
|0-1
|0-3
|0-2
|2-6
|344
|344
|Louisville
|ACC
|2-11
|0-2
|0-3
|2-6
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
|2-5
|345
|345
|McNeese
|Southland
|2-10
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1-2
|346
|346
|Saint Francis (PA)
|NEC
|1-10
|0-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0-3
|0-1
|0-4
|1-2
|347
|347
|ULM
|Sun Belt
|1-9
|0-5
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0-4
|1-2
|348
|348
|Binghamton
|America East
|2-8
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2-6
|349
|349
|Bethune-Cookman
|SWAC
|2-8
|0-6
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2-5
|350
|350
|Elon
|CAA
|0-11
|0-6
|0-2
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-7
|351
|351
|Holy Cross
|Patriot
|1-10
|0-5
|0-2
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-6
|352
|353
|Lamar University
|Southland
|1-9
|0-5
|1-1
|0-3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1-5
|353
|352
|Mississippi Val.
|SWAC
|1-13
|0-11
|0-2
|1-0
|0-5
|0-3
|0-2
|1-3
|354
|354
|Green Bay
|Horizon
|2-11
|0-7
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0-3
|0-5
|2-2
|355
|355
|New Orleans
|Southland
|1-8
|0-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|356
|356
|Merrimack
|NEC
|0-12
|0-7
|0-2
|0-3
|0-2
|0-3
|0-3
|0-4
|357
|357
|Delaware St.
|MEAC
|0-10
|0-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0-3
|0-1
|0-3
|0-3
|358
|358
|Monmouth
|CAA
|1-12
|1-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0-2
|0-4
|0-4
|1-2
|359
|359
|Florida A&M
|SWAC
|0-8
|0-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0-1
|360
|360
|IUPUI
|Horizon
|1-10
|0-6
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-7
|361
|361
|LIU
|NEC
|0-10
|0-6
|0-2
|0-2
|0-4
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|362
|362
|Houston Christian
|Southland
|0-10
|0-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-6
|363
|363
|Hartford
|DI Independent
|1-11
|0-5
|0-2
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-4
|1-6
