|REGION
|DIVISION RECORD
|OVERALL RECORD
|Region I
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Saint Joseph (CT)
|27-1
|27-1
|2
|Middlebury
|19-5
|19-5
|3
|Williams
|22-4
|22-4
|4
|Tufts
|19-6
|19-7
|5
|Hamilton
|19-8
|19-8
|6
|Colby
|20-7
|20-7
|7
|Wesleyan (CT)
|16-9
|16-9
|Region II
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Keene St.
|26-1
|26-1
|2
|WPI
|22-4
|22-4
|3
|Nichols
|23-5
|23-5
|4
|Babson
|19-8
|19-8
|5
|Western New Eng.
|21-7
|21-7
|6
|Emerson
|16-10
|16-10
|Region III
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Oswego St.
|25-2
|25-2
|2
|Rochester (NY)
|16-9
|16-9
|3
|Utica
|22-4
|22-4
|4
|Nazareth
|21-6
|21-6
|5
|SUNY Brockport
|20-7
|20-7
|6
|St. John Fisher
|21-7
|21-7
|7
|Cortland
|19-8
|19-8
|Region IV
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Rowan
|22-5
|22-5
|2
|Stockton
|22-5
|22-5
|3
|Montclair St.
|22-5
|22-5
|4
|NYU
|18-7
|18-7
|5
|DeSales
|21-6
|21-6
|6
|Kean
|18-8
|18-8
|7
|Lancaster Bible
|20-7
|20-7
|Region V
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Swarthmore
|24-3
|24-3
|2
|Johns Hopkins
|23-4
|23-4
|3
|Widener
|19-8
|19-8
|4
|Muhlenberg
|18-9
|18-9
|5
|Scranton
|20-7
|20-7
|6
|Alvernia
|19-8
|19-8
|7
|Catholic
|22-4
|22-4
|Region VI
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Randolph-Macon
|27-1
|27-1
|2
|Chris. Newport
|24-3
|24-3
|3
|Mary Washington
|19-8
|19-8
|4
|Hampden-Sydney
|21-6
|21-6
|5
|Emory
|17-8
|17-8
|6
|Guilford
|22-6
|22-6
|7
|Maryville (TN)
|18-8
|18-8
|Region VII
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Mount Union
|25-2
|25-2
|2
|CWRU
|21-3
|21-3
|3
|John Carroll
|22-4
|22-4
|4
|Wabash
|21-7
|21-7
|5
|Wooster
|21-6
|21-6
|6
|Heidelberg
|19-8
|19-8
|7
|Hope
|19-9
|19-9
|Region VIII
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Wheaton (IL)
|22-4
|22-4
|2
|North Park
|21-5
|22-5
|3
|WashU
|19-6
|19-6
|4
|Elmhurst
|18-10
|18-10
|5
|Carthage
|18-9
|18-9
|6
|St. Norbert
|19-7
|19-7
|7
|North Central (IL)
|14-12
|14-12
|Region IX
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|21-6
|21-6
|2
|Wis.-Whitewater
|21-7
|21-7
|3
|Wis.-La Crosse
|19-7
|19-7
|4
|Carleton
|24-3
|24-3
|5
|Wis-Eau Claire
|17-10
|17-10
|6
|Saint Mary's (MN)
|16-10
|16-10
|7
|Saint John's (MN)
|17-10
|17-10
|Region X
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|St. Thomas (TX)
|21-3
|22-3
|2
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|21-5
|21-5
|3
|Pomona-Pitzer
|19-4
|20-6
|4
|East Tex. Baptist
|23-5
|23-5
|5
|Claremont-M-S
|20-5
|21-5
|6
|Redlands
|19-8
|19-8
|7
|Texas-Dallas
|19-6
|20-6