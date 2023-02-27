Through Games FEB. 19, 2023
Region I In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Saint Joseph (CT) 27-1 27-1
2 Middlebury 19-5 19-5
3 Williams 22-4 22-4
4 Tufts 19-6 19-7
5 Hamilton 19-8 19-8
6 Colby 20-7 20-7
7 Wesleyan (CT) 16-9 16-9
Region II In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Keene St. 26-1 26-1
2 WPI 22-4 22-4
3 Nichols 23-5 23-5
4 Babson 19-8 19-8
5 Western New Eng. 21-7 21-7
6 Emerson 16-10 16-10
Region III In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Oswego St. 25-2 25-2
2 Rochester (NY) 16-9 16-9
3 Utica 22-4 22-4
4 Nazareth 21-6 21-6
5 SUNY Brockport 20-7 20-7
6 St. John Fisher 21-7 21-7
7 Cortland 19-8 19-8
Region IV In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Rowan 22-5 22-5
2 Stockton 22-5 22-5
3 Montclair St. 22-5 22-5
4 NYU 18-7 18-7
5 DeSales 21-6 21-6
6 Kean 18-8 18-8
7 Lancaster Bible 20-7 20-7
Region V In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Swarthmore 24-3 24-3
2 Johns Hopkins 23-4 23-4
3 Widener 19-8 19-8
4 Muhlenberg 18-9 18-9
5 Scranton 20-7 20-7
6 Alvernia 19-8 19-8
7 Catholic 22-4 22-4
Region VI In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Randolph-Macon 27-1 27-1
2 Chris. Newport 24-3 24-3
3 Mary Washington 19-8 19-8
4 Hampden-Sydney 21-6 21-6
5 Emory 17-8 17-8
6 Guilford 22-6 22-6
7 Maryville (TN) 18-8 18-8
Region VII In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Mount Union 25-2 25-2
2 CWRU 21-3 21-3
3 John Carroll 22-4 22-4
4 Wabash 21-7 21-7
5 Wooster 21-6 21-6
6 Heidelberg 19-8 19-8
7 Hope 19-9 19-9
Region VIII In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Wheaton (IL) 22-4 22-4
2 North Park 21-5 22-5
3 WashU 19-6 19-6
4 Elmhurst 18-10 18-10
5 Carthage 18-9 18-9
6 St. Norbert 19-7 19-7
7 North Central (IL) 14-12 14-12
Region IX In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Wis.-Oshkosh 21-6 21-6
2 Wis.-Whitewater 21-7 21-7
3 Wis.-La Crosse 19-7 19-7
4 Carleton 24-3 24-3
5 Wis-Eau Claire 17-10 17-10
6 Saint Mary's (MN) 16-10 16-10
7 Saint John's (MN) 17-10 17-10
Region X In-Division Record Overall Record
1 St. Thomas (TX) 21-3 22-3
2 Mary Hardin-Baylor 21-5 21-5
3 Pomona-Pitzer 19-4 20-6
4 East Tex. Baptist 23-5 23-5
5 Claremont-M-S 20-5 21-5
6 Redlands 19-8 19-8
7 Texas-Dallas 19-6 20-6