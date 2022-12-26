|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|South Carolina (28)
|12-0
|700
|1
|2
|Stanford
|13-1
|672
|2
|3
|Ohio State
|13-0
|632
|3
|4
|Indiana
|12-0
|620
|4
|5
|Notre Dame
|10-1
|591
|5
|6
|NC State
|11-1
|531
|7
|7
|Virginia Tech
|11-1
|508
|8
|8
|UConn
|9-2
|499
|9
|9
|LSU
|12-0
|442
|10
|10
|UCLA
|12-1
|433
|11
|11
|Utah
|12-0
|398
|12
|12
|Iowa
|10-3
|374
|13
|13
|North Carolina
|9-2
|373
|6
|14
|Michigan
|11-1
|342
|19
|15
|Iowa State
|8-2
|337
|14
|16
|Maryland
|10-3
|304
|15
|17
|Oregon
|10-2
|260
|16
|18
|Arizona
|10-1
|238
|18
|19
|Gonzaga
|12-2
|155
|22
|20
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|139
|23
|21
|Creighton
|8-3
|108
|21
|22
|Kansas
|10-1
|94
|20
|23
|Baylor
|9-3
|93
|24
|24
|Arkansas
|13-2
|90
|17
|25
|St. John's
|12-0
|75
|25
