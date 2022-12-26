Through Games DEC. 25, 2022
RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 South Carolina (28) 12-0 700 1
2 Stanford 13-1 672 2
3 Ohio State 13-0 632 3
4 Indiana 12-0 620 4
5 Notre Dame 10-1 591 5
6 NC State 11-1 531 7
7 Virginia Tech 11-1 508 8
8 UConn 9-2 499 9
9 LSU 12-0 442 10
10 UCLA 12-1 433 11
11 Utah 12-0 398 12
12 Iowa 10-3 374 13
13 North Carolina 9-2 373 6
14 Michigan 11-1 342 19
15 Iowa State 8-2 337 14
16 Maryland 10-3 304 15
17 Oregon 10-2 260 16
18 Arizona 10-1 238 18
19 Gonzaga 12-2 155 22
20 Oklahoma 10-1 139 23
21 Creighton 8-3 108 21
22 Kansas 10-1 94 20
23 Baylor 9-3 93 24
24 Arkansas 13-2 90 17
25 St. John's 12-0 75 25

