Through Games NOV. 6, 2022
﻿REGION/RANK SCHOOL OVERALL DIVISION II RECORD IN-REGION RECORD
SUPER REGION ONE
1 Shepherd 10-0 10-0
2 Assumption 7-1 7-1
3 Indiana (PA) 8-1 8-1
4 Ashland 8-1 8-1
5 Slippery Rock 9-1 8-1
6 Notre Dame (OH) 8-2 8-2
7 Gannon 8-2 8-2
8 Concord 8-2 8-2
9 New Haven 7-2 7-1
10 Kutztown 7-3 7-3
SUPER REGION TWO
1 Benedict 10-0 10-0
2 Delta State 8-1 7-1
3 West Florida 7-1 6-1
4 Virginia Union 8-1 8-1
5 Wingate 8-2 8-2
6 Mars Hill 7-1 7-1
7 Fort Valley State 8-2 8-2
8 Limestone 7-2 7-2
9 Tuskegee 8-1 8-1
10 West Georgia 7-2 7-2
SUPER REGION THREE
1 Grand Valley State 9-0 6-0
2 Ferris State 7-1 5-1
3 Pittsburg State 10-0 10-0
4 Ouachita Baptist 10-0 10-0
5 Davenport 7-1 7-1
6 Truman State 8-1 8-1
7 UIndy 7-1 7-1
8 Harding 8-2 8-2
9 Emporia State 8-2 8-2
10 Northwest Missouri State 8-2 8-2
SUPER REGION FOUR
1 Angelo State 10-0 10-0
2 Colorado School of Mines 8-2 8-1
3 Minnesota State Mankato 8-2 8-2
4 Bemidji State 8-2 8-2
5 Winona State 8-2 8-2
6 Wayne State (NE) 8-2 8-2
7 Sioux Falls 7-3 7-3
8 Colorado State University Pueblo 7-3 7-2
9 Minnesota Duluth 7-3 7-3
10 Augustana (SD) 6-4 6-4

DII Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners