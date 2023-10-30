|RANKING
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|1
|South Dakota State
|7-0
|2
|Montana State
|6-1
|3
|Furman
|6-1
|4
|South Dakota
|6-1
|5
|Delaware
|6-1
|6
|Montana
|6-1
|7
|Idaho
|5-2
|8
|Sacramento State
|5-2
|9
|Western Carolina
|5-2
|10
|UIW
|6-1
FCS Football News
- Alcorn State and South Carolina State rise in Week 11's HBCU football power rankings
- 2023 FCS playoffs automatic bid tracker and AQ scenarios
- North Dakota State-South Dakota State football: Memorable moments, all-time history of the Dakota Marker
- FCS football midseason check-in with Stan Becton & Zach McKinnell
- November FCS games that will impact conference title races and the playoffs
- Bama State rejoins the top 10 of Week 10's HBCU football power rankings
- 2023 SWAC Championship: Date, time, location, tv channel, history
- Breaking barriers: How two Black quarterbacks made Ivy League history 50 years ago
- No. 8 Idaho knocks off No. 2 Montana State in pivotal Big Sky battle
- 2023 FCS playoff bracket predictions less than 1 month from selections
