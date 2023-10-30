Through Games OCT. 26, 2023
RANKING SCHOOL RECORD
1 South Dakota State 7-0
2 Montana State 6-1
3 Furman 6-1
4 South Dakota 6-1
5 Delaware 6-1
6 Montana 6-1
7 Idaho 5-2
8 Sacramento State 5-2
9 Western Carolina 5-2
10 UIW 6-1

