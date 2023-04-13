Through Games APR. 11, 2023
﻿REGION/RANK SCHOOL
Region I
Babson
Endicott
Hamilton
Middlebury
Trinity (Connecticut)
Tufts
Williams
Region II
Cabrini
Farmingdale State
New York University
Rensselaer
Rochester (New York)
Skidmore
Stevens Institute of Technology
Region III
Allegheny
Dickinson
Drew
Franklin & Marshall
Gettysburg
McDaniel
York (Pennsylvania)
Region IV
Christopher Newport
Emory
Guilford
Huntingdon
Methodist
Oglethorpe
Piedmont
Region V
Carnegie Mellon
Hope
Illinois Wesleyan
Kenyon
Otterbein
Transylvania
Wittenberg
Region VI
Aurora
Bethel (Minnesota)
Carleton
Gustavus Adolphus
Luther
Saint John's (Minnesota)
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Region VII
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Concordia University Texas
LeTourneau
Schreiner
Southwestern (Texas)
Texas-Dallas
Trinity (Texas)