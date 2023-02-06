|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Minnesota (36)
|20-7-1
|989
|1
|2
|Quinnipiac (6)
|22-3-3
|928
|2
|3
|Boston University (8)
|20-6-0
|914
|3
|4
|Denver
|21-7-0
|848
|4
|5
|Michigan
|18-9-1
|823
|6
|6
|St. Cloud State
|18-8-2
|713
|5
|7
|Ohio State
|17-10-1
|638
|7
|8
|Penn State
|19-10-1
|626
|9
|9
|Western Michigan
|19-10-1
|619
|10
|10
|Harvard
|15-6-1
|558
|8
|11
|Cornell
|15-7-1
|505
|11
|12
|Michigan Tech
|20-7-4
|472
|12
|13
|UConn
|17-8-3
|409
|14
|14
|Minnesota State
|19-10-1
|363
|13
|15
|Michigan State
|15-13-2
|281
|17
|16
|Omaha
|14-10-2
|164
|19
|17
|UMass Lowell
|15-10-2
|121
|16
|18
|RIT
|19-8-1
|117
|18
|19
|Merrimack
|16-12-1
|101
|15
|20
|Alaska
|15-9-2
|95
|NR
|20
|Northeastern
|13-10-3
|95
|NR
