Through Games FEB. 5, 2023
RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Minnesota (36) 20-7-1 989 1
2 Quinnipiac (6) 22-3-3 928 2
3 Boston University (8) 20-6-0 914 3
4 Denver 21-7-0 848 4
5 Michigan 18-9-1 823 6
6 St. Cloud State 18-8-2 713 5
7 Ohio State 17-10-1 638 7
8 Penn State 19-10-1 626 9
9 Western Michigan 19-10-1 619 10
10 Harvard 15-6-1 558 8
11 Cornell 15-7-1 505 11
12 Michigan Tech 20-7-4 472 12
13 UConn 17-8-3 409 14
14 Minnesota State 19-10-1 363 13
15 Michigan State 15-13-2 281 17
16 Omaha 14-10-2 164 19
17 UMass Lowell 15-10-2 121 16
18 RIT 19-8-1 117 18
19 Merrimack 16-12-1 101 15
20 Alaska 15-9-2 95 NR
20 Northeastern 13-10-3 95 NR

