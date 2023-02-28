|RANK
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|AWAY
|NEUTRAL
|HOME
|1
|Utica
|UCHC
|24-2-1
|11-2-0
|0-0-0
|13-0-1
|2
|Hobart
|NEHC
|25-2-0
|8-2-0
|0-0-0
|17-0-0
|3
|Endicott
|CCC
|21-2-2
|10-1-1
|0-0-0
|11-1-1
|4
|Curry
|CCC
|21-4-1
|10-2-0
|1-0-0
|10-2-1
|5
|Adrian
|NCHA
|22-4-2
|8-2-2
|1-0-0
|13-2-0
|6
|Plattsburgh
|SUNYAC
|19-5-2
|8-4-1
|1-1-0
|10-0-1
|7
|Plymouth State
|MASCAC
|21-3-1
|10-3-0
|1-0-0
|10-0-1
|8
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|WIAC
|18-5-4
|8-4-1
|0-0-0
|10-1-3
|9
|University of New England
|CCC
|19-6-2
|8-3-1
|1-0-1
|10-3-0
|10
|Norwich
|NEHC
|19-6-2
|7-1-2
|0-0-0
|12-5-0
|11
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|WIAC
|18-8-1
|6-7-0
|0-0-0
|12-1-1
|12
|Oswego
|SUNYAC
|16-8-1
|7-4-0
|2-0-1
|7-4-0
|13
|Babson
|NEHC
|16-8-2
|8-5-1
|0-0-0
|8-3-1
|14
|Geneseo
|SUNYAC
|18-7-2
|8-4-1
|0-0-0
|10-3-1
|15
|Wesleyan
|NESCAC
|13-7-3
|6-3-2
|0-0-0
|7-4-1
|16
|Aurora
|NCHA
|19-7-2
|5-5-1
|1-0-0
|13-2-1
|17
|Amherst
|NESCAC
|15-5-4
|6-2-2
|0-0-0
|9-3-2
|18
|St. Norbert
|NCHA
|17-9-2
|5-5-1
|0-0-0
|12-4-1
|19
|Trine
|NCHA
|18-9-1
|8-2-1
|0-1-0
|10-6-0
|20
|Nazareth
|UCHC
|18-7-2
|8-4-1
|0-0-0
|10-3-1
|21
|St. Scholastica
|MIAC
|17-6-3
|6-3-2
|0-1-0
|11-2-1
|22
|Trinity
|NESCAC
|15-8-1
|6-4-0
|1-1-0
|8-3-1
|23
|Augsburg
|MIAC
|15-9-2
|6-7-0
|0-1-0
|9-1-2
|24
|Salve Regina
|CCC
|15-10-1
|7-7-0
|0-0-0
|8-3-1
|25
|Skidmore
|NEHC
|16-9-2
|8-5-0
|0-0-0
|8-4-2
|26
|Wisconsin-Stout
|WIAC
|17-11-1
|8-5-0
|0-0-0
|9-6-1
|27
|Stevenson
|UCHC
|15-10-2
|9-5-1
|0-0-0
|6-5-1
|28
|Albertus Magnus
|Indepdendent
|15-6-1
|7-4-0
|1-0-0
|7-2-1
|29
|Wisconsin-Superior
|WIAC
|15-12-2
|8-5-1
|0-0-0
|7-7-1
|30
|Hamilton
|NESCAC
|13-10-2
|6-6-2
|1-0-0
|6-4-0
|31
|Colby
|NESCAC
|13-10-2
|5-6-2
|1-0-0
|7-4-0
|32
|Cortland
|SUNYAC
|15-9-1
|8-3-1
|0-1-0
|7-5-0
|33
|Milwaukee School of Engineering
|NCHA
|15-12-0
|6-7-0
|0-0-0
|9-5-0
|34
|Saint John's
|MIAC
|13-10-3
|5-7-1
|1-0-1
|7-3-1
|35
|Manhattanville
|UCHC
|14-11-2
|7-7-1
|0-0-1
|7-4-0
|36
|Elmira
|NEHC
|13-12-1
|3-7-1
|0-0-0
|10-5-0
|37
|Bowdoin
|NESCAC
|12-9-3
|5-5-1
|1-0-0
|6-4-2
|38
|Chatham
|UCHC
|14-9-3
|7-5-2
|0-0-0
|7-4-1
|39
|Buffalo State
|SUNYAC
|13-12-0
|4-9-0
|0-0-0
|9-3-0
|40
|St. Olaf
|MIAC
|14-11-2
|6-6-1
|1-0-0
|7-5-1
|41
|Concordia (MN)
|MIAC
|12-12-2
|7-8-1
|0-0-0
|5-4-1
|42
|Wilkes
|UCHC
|13-10-3
|5-6-1
|1-1-0
|7-3-2
|43
|Canton
|Indepdendent
|12-12-0
|6-6-0
|1-2-0
|5-4-0
|44
|Lake Forest
|NCHA
|11-12-4
|7-6-2
|0-0-0
|4-6-2
|45
|Hamline
|MIAC
|13-11-1
|5-8-0
|0-0-0
|8-3-1
|46
|Tufts
|NESCAC
|10-13-1
|5-5-1
|2-1-0
|3-7-0
|47
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|WIAC
|11-15-1
|2-11-1
|0-0-0
|9-4-0
|48
|Bethel
|MIAC
|10-14-1
|5-7-1
|0-1-0
|5-6-0
|49
|Marian
|NCHA
|11-14-2
|4-7-2
|2-0-0
|5-7-0
|50
|UMass Boston
|NEHC
|11-15-0
|4-8-0
|0-0-0
|7-7-0
|51
|Fitchburg State
|MASCAC
|12-10-3
|5-5-1
|0-1-0
|7-4-2
|52
|Williams
|NESCAC
|8-14-2
|4-8-0
|0-1-0
|4-5-2
|53
|Worcester State
|MASCAC
|12-9-1
|5-4-1
|0-0-0
|7-5-0
|54
|Saint Mary's
|MIAC
|11-13-1
|5-6-0
|0-0-0
|6-7-1
|55
|New England College
|NEHC
|9-15-1
|5-8-0
|1-0-0
|3-7-1
|56
|Western New England
|CCC
|6-17-1
|3-9-0
|1-0-0
|2-8-1
|57
|Anna Maria
|Indepdendent
|8-12-1
|3-8-0
|0-1-0
|5-3-1
|58
|Westfield State
|MASCAC
|10-11-1
|3-6-1
|0-0-0
|7-5-0
|59
|Morrisville
|SUNYAC
|8-15-0
|7-6-0
|0-0-0
|1-9-0
|60
|Nichols
|CCC
|8-16-0
|3-8-0
|3-0-0
|2-8-0
|61
|Brockport
|SUNYAC
|9-15-0
|4-7-0
|1-1-0
|4-7-0
|62
|Fredonia
|SUNYAC
|7-18-0
|2-10-0
|0-0-0
|5-8-0
|63
|Castleton
|NEHC
|7-16-0
|5-7-0
|0-0-0
|2-9-0
|64
|Wentworth
|CCC
|6-19-1
|3-9-1
|1-0-0
|2-10-0
|65
|Alvernia
|UCHC
|8-16-2
|4-10-0
|0-0-0
|4-6-2
|66
|Middlebury
|NESCAC
|5-18-1
|4-6-0
|0-2-0
|1-10-1
|67
|Suffolk
|CCC
|5-17-2
|3-9-1
|0-0-0
|2-8-1
|68
|UMass Dartmouth
|MASCAC
|8-15-2
|4-8-1
|0-2-0
|4-5-1
|69
|Arcadia
|UCHC
|6-17-3
|3-9-2
|0-0-0
|3-8-1
|70
|King's
|UCHC
|6-17-2
|4-7-1
|0-0-0
|2-10-1
|71
|Southern Maine
|NEHC
|5-17-1
|1-10-0
|0-0-0
|4-7-1
|72
|Lawrence
|NCHA
|4-19-2
|2-13-0
|0-0-1
|2-6-1
|73
|Gustavus Adolphus
|MIAC
|3-19-3
|2-9-2
|0-1-0
|1-9-1
|74
|Northland
|WIAC
|2-23-2
|1-13-1
|0-0-0
|1-10-1
|75
|Potsdam
|SUNYAC
|5-18-1
|2-9-0
|0-2-1
|3-7-0
|76
|Neumann
|UCHC
|5-17-1
|2-10-0
|0-0-0
|3-7-1
|77
|Concordia (WI)
|NCHA
|4-22-1
|0-15-1
|0-0-0
|4-7-0
|78
|Salem State
|MASCAC
|8-18-0
|5-7-0
|0-0-0
|3-11-0
|79
|Connecticut College
|NESCAC
|4-19-0
|2-9-0
|0-0-0
|2-10-0
|80
|Lebanon Valley
|UCHC
|3-20-2
|0-9-1
|0-1-1
|3-10-0
|81
|Rivier
|Indepdendent
|5-13-2
|2-6-1
|0-2-1
|3-5-0
|82
|Framingham State
|MASCAC
|4-14-2
|3-7-1
|0-0-0
|1-7-1
|83
|Finlandia
|NCHA
|4-18-2
|0-8-1
|0-0-0
|4-10-1
|84
|Johnson & Wales
|NEHC
|2-22-1
|1-10-1
|0-3-0
|1-9-0