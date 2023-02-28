Through Games FEB. 26, 2023
﻿RANK TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL AWAY NEUTRAL HOME
1 Utica UCHC 24-2-1 11-2-0 0-0-0 13-0-1
2 Hobart NEHC 25-2-0 8-2-0 0-0-0 17-0-0
3 Endicott CCC 21-2-2 10-1-1 0-0-0 11-1-1
4 Curry CCC 21-4-1 10-2-0 1-0-0 10-2-1
5 Adrian NCHA 22-4-2 8-2-2 1-0-0 13-2-0
6 Plattsburgh SUNYAC 19-5-2 8-4-1 1-1-0 10-0-1
7 Plymouth State MASCAC 21-3-1 10-3-0 1-0-0 10-0-1
8 Wisconsin-Stevens Point WIAC 18-5-4 8-4-1 0-0-0 10-1-3
9 University of New England CCC 19-6-2 8-3-1 1-0-1 10-3-0
10 Norwich NEHC 19-6-2 7-1-2 0-0-0 12-5-0
11 Wisconsin-Eau Claire WIAC 18-8-1 6-7-0 0-0-0 12-1-1
12 Oswego SUNYAC 16-8-1 7-4-0 2-0-1 7-4-0
13 Babson NEHC 16-8-2 8-5-1 0-0-0 8-3-1
14 Geneseo SUNYAC 18-7-2 8-4-1 0-0-0 10-3-1
15 Wesleyan NESCAC 13-7-3 6-3-2 0-0-0 7-4-1
16 Aurora NCHA 19-7-2 5-5-1 1-0-0 13-2-1
17 Amherst NESCAC 15-5-4 6-2-2 0-0-0 9-3-2
18 St. Norbert NCHA 17-9-2 5-5-1 0-0-0 12-4-1
19 Trine NCHA 18-9-1 8-2-1 0-1-0 10-6-0
20 Nazareth UCHC 18-7-2 8-4-1 0-0-0 10-3-1
21 St. Scholastica MIAC 17-6-3 6-3-2 0-1-0 11-2-1
22 Trinity NESCAC 15-8-1 6-4-0 1-1-0 8-3-1
23 Augsburg MIAC 15-9-2 6-7-0 0-1-0 9-1-2
24 Salve Regina CCC 15-10-1 7-7-0 0-0-0 8-3-1
25 Skidmore NEHC 16-9-2 8-5-0 0-0-0 8-4-2
26 Wisconsin-Stout WIAC 17-11-1 8-5-0 0-0-0 9-6-1
27 Stevenson UCHC 15-10-2 9-5-1 0-0-0 6-5-1
28 Albertus Magnus Indepdendent 15-6-1 7-4-0 1-0-0 7-2-1
29 Wisconsin-Superior WIAC 15-12-2 8-5-1 0-0-0 7-7-1
30 Hamilton NESCAC 13-10-2 6-6-2 1-0-0 6-4-0
31 Colby NESCAC 13-10-2 5-6-2 1-0-0 7-4-0
32 Cortland SUNYAC 15-9-1 8-3-1 0-1-0 7-5-0
33 Milwaukee School of Engineering NCHA 15-12-0 6-7-0 0-0-0 9-5-0
34 Saint John's MIAC 13-10-3 5-7-1 1-0-1 7-3-1
35 Manhattanville UCHC 14-11-2 7-7-1 0-0-1 7-4-0
36 Elmira NEHC 13-12-1 3-7-1 0-0-0 10-5-0
37 Bowdoin NESCAC 12-9-3 5-5-1 1-0-0 6-4-2
38 Chatham UCHC 14-9-3 7-5-2 0-0-0 7-4-1
39 Buffalo State SUNYAC 13-12-0 4-9-0 0-0-0 9-3-0
40 St. Olaf MIAC 14-11-2 6-6-1 1-0-0 7-5-1
41 Concordia (MN) MIAC 12-12-2 7-8-1 0-0-0 5-4-1
42 Wilkes UCHC 13-10-3 5-6-1 1-1-0 7-3-2
43 Canton Indepdendent 12-12-0 6-6-0 1-2-0 5-4-0
44 Lake Forest NCHA 11-12-4 7-6-2 0-0-0 4-6-2
45 Hamline MIAC 13-11-1 5-8-0 0-0-0 8-3-1
46 Tufts NESCAC 10-13-1 5-5-1 2-1-0 3-7-0
47 Wisconsin-River Falls WIAC 11-15-1 2-11-1 0-0-0 9-4-0
48 Bethel MIAC 10-14-1 5-7-1 0-1-0 5-6-0
49 Marian NCHA 11-14-2 4-7-2 2-0-0 5-7-0
50 UMass Boston NEHC 11-15-0 4-8-0 0-0-0 7-7-0
51 Fitchburg State MASCAC 12-10-3 5-5-1 0-1-0 7-4-2
52 Williams NESCAC 8-14-2 4-8-0 0-1-0 4-5-2
53 Worcester State MASCAC 12-9-1 5-4-1 0-0-0 7-5-0
54 Saint Mary's MIAC 11-13-1 5-6-0 0-0-0 6-7-1
55 New England College NEHC 9-15-1 5-8-0 1-0-0 3-7-1
56 Western New England CCC 6-17-1 3-9-0 1-0-0 2-8-1
57 Anna Maria Indepdendent 8-12-1 3-8-0 0-1-0 5-3-1
58 Westfield State MASCAC 10-11-1 3-6-1 0-0-0 7-5-0
59 Morrisville SUNYAC 8-15-0 7-6-0 0-0-0 1-9-0
60 Nichols CCC 8-16-0 3-8-0 3-0-0 2-8-0
61 Brockport SUNYAC 9-15-0 4-7-0 1-1-0 4-7-0
62 Fredonia SUNYAC 7-18-0 2-10-0 0-0-0 5-8-0
63 Castleton NEHC 7-16-0 5-7-0 0-0-0 2-9-0
64 Wentworth CCC 6-19-1 3-9-1 1-0-0 2-10-0
65 Alvernia UCHC 8-16-2 4-10-0 0-0-0 4-6-2
66 Middlebury NESCAC 5-18-1 4-6-0 0-2-0 1-10-1
67 Suffolk CCC 5-17-2 3-9-1 0-0-0 2-8-1
68 UMass Dartmouth MASCAC 8-15-2 4-8-1 0-2-0 4-5-1
69 Arcadia UCHC 6-17-3 3-9-2 0-0-0 3-8-1
70 King's UCHC 6-17-2 4-7-1 0-0-0 2-10-1
71 Southern Maine NEHC 5-17-1 1-10-0 0-0-0 4-7-1
72 Lawrence NCHA 4-19-2 2-13-0 0-0-1 2-6-1
73 Gustavus Adolphus MIAC 3-19-3 2-9-2 0-1-0 1-9-1
74 Northland WIAC 2-23-2 1-13-1 0-0-0 1-10-1
75 Potsdam SUNYAC 5-18-1 2-9-0 0-2-1 3-7-0
76 Neumann UCHC 5-17-1 2-10-0 0-0-0 3-7-1
77 Concordia (WI) NCHA 4-22-1 0-15-1 0-0-0 4-7-0
78 Salem State MASCAC 8-18-0 5-7-0 0-0-0 3-11-0
79 Connecticut College NESCAC 4-19-0 2-9-0 0-0-0 2-10-0
80 Lebanon Valley UCHC 3-20-2 0-9-1 0-1-1 3-10-0
81 Rivier Indepdendent 5-13-2 2-6-1 0-2-1 3-5-0
82 Framingham State MASCAC 4-14-2 3-7-1 0-0-0 1-7-1
83 Finlandia NCHA 4-18-2 0-8-1 0-0-0 4-10-1
84 Johnson & Wales NEHC 2-22-1 1-10-1 0-3-0 1-9-0