Through Games FEB. 26, 2023
﻿RANK SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD AWAY NEUTRAL HOME
1 Amherst NESCAC 22-3-0 10-2-0 0-0-0 12-1-0
2 Plattsburgh NEWHL 24-2-0 10-1-0 2-0-0 12-1-0
3 Adrian NCHA 24-3-0 8-2-0 0-1-0 16-0-0
4 Hamilton NESCAC 19-4-2 8-1-2 0-0-0 11-3-0
5 Gustavus Adolphus MIAC 23-3-0 8-2-0 0-0-0 15-1-0
6 Wisconsin-River Falls WIAC 23-3-1 12-1-0 1-0-0 10-2-1
7 Middlebury NESCAC 16-6-3 6-2-2 1-1-0 9-3-1
8 Colby NESCAC 17-6-0 7-3-0 2-0-0 8-3-0
9 Wisconsin-Eau Claire WIAC 22-3-2 9-2-1 0-0-0 13-1-1
10 Elmira NEHC 21-5-0 9-2-0 0-2-0 12-1-0
11 Cortland NEWHL 20-6-0 8-4-0 0-0-0 12-2-0
12 Utica UCHC 22-2-3 9-2-1 0-0-0 13-0-2
13 Augsburg MIAC 18-6-2 8-5-2 0-0-0 10-1-0
14 Nazareth UCHC 21-5-1 9-4-0 0-1-0 12-0-1
15 Norwich NEHC 18-7-2 7-4-2 0-0-0 11-3-0
16 St. Norbert NCHA 19-5-3 8-1-2 0-0-0 11-4-1
17 Aurora NCHA 21-4-1 8-1-1 0-0-0 13-3-0
18 Connecticut College NESCAC 12-12-1 5-8-0 0-0-0 7-4-1
19 Endicott CCC 17-7-2 9-3-0 0-0-0 8-4-2
20 Williams NESCAC 11-12-1 5-5-1 0-0-0 6-7-0
21 Oswego NEWHL 14-11-1 7-6-0 0-0-0 7-5-1
22 Trinity NESCAC 12-11-1 3-9-0 0-0-0 9-2-1
23 Suffolk CCC 17-7-2 7-4-2 0-0-0 10-3-0
24 Canton NEWHL 14-10-2 7-6-2 0-0-0 7-4-0
25 Saint Benedict MIAC 14-12-0 5-8-0 0-0-0 9-4-0
26 Wesleyan NESCAC 8-15-1 3-9-1 0-0-0 5-6-0
27 Bowdoin NESCAC 7-13-3 1-8-2 1-1-0 5-4-1
28 St. Olaf MIAC 14-10-2 5-5-1 0-0-0 9-5-1
29 Lake Forest NCHA 14-8-4 5-6-2 0-0-0 9-2-2
30 Manhattanville UCHC 15-11-1 5-8-1 0-0-0 10-3-0
31 William Smith NEHC 12-13-1 7-6-1 0-0-0 5-7-0
32 Concordia (WI) NCHA 14-11-2 6-7-2 1-1-0 7-3-0
33 Wisconsin-Stevens Point WIAC 12-14-1 5-9-0 0-0-0 7-5-1
34 Western New England CCC 15-8-3 8-5-1 0-0-0 7-3-2
35 Southern Maine NEHC 14-12-1 8-5-0 0-0-0 6-7-1
36 St. Catherine MIAC 12-11-2 1-9-0 0-0-0 11-2-2
37 University of New England CCC 9-15-3 5-9-0 0-0-0 4-6-3
38 Castleton NEHC 14-11-1 5-5-0 0-0-0 9-6-1
39 Morrisville NEWHL 8-16-1 3-11-0 0-0-0 5-5-1
40 Hamline MIAC 10-16-1 5-8-1 0-0-0 5-8-0
41 Worcester State Independent 15-7-2 7-2-2 0-0-0 8-5-0
42 St. Scholastica MIAC 8-16-1 4-10-0 0-0-0 4-6-1
43 Arcadia UCHC 13-11-2 6-7-1 0-0-0 7-4-1
44 Potsdam NEWHL 11-14-0 2-7-0 1-1-0 8-6-0
45 UMass Boston NEHC 10-14-2 7-7-0 0-0-0 3-7-2
46 Saint Mary's MIAC 8-15-2 5-9-1 0-0-0 3-6-1
47 Wisconsin-Superior WIAC 11-15-0 9-6-0 0-0-0 2-9-0
48 Alvernia UCHC 12-11-3 5-7-0 0-0-0 7-4-3
49 Bethel MIAC 8-16-0 4-7-0 0-0-0 4-9-0
50 Chatham UCHC 12-14-1 7-9-1 0-0-0 5-5-0
51 Lebanon Valley UCHC 12-13-1 3-7-1 0-0-0 9-6-0
52 Marian NCHA 9-17-1 6-10-0 1-0-0 2-7-1
53 Salve Regina CCC 11-14-0 6-7-0 0-0-0 5-7-0
54 Concordia (MN) MIAC 6-18-1 2-11-0 0-0-0 4-7-1
55 Curry CCC 8-16-2 3-10-1 0-0-0 5-6-1
56 Buffalo State NEWHL 7-18-0 2-10-0 0-0-0 5-8-0
57 Johnson & Wales NEHC 6-16-3 3-8-2 0-0-0 3-8-1
58 Stevenson UCHC 8-16-1 1-12-0 0-0-0 7-4-1
59 Trine NCHA 10-17-0 4-10-0 0-0-0 6-7-0
60 Salem State NEHC 7-16-2 2-9-2 0-0-0 5-7-0
61 Nichols CCC 5-19-1 2-9-1 1-1-0 2-9-0
62 Northland WIAC 3-24-1 1-13-1 0-0-0 2-11-0
63 Neumann UCHC 6-18-0 4-8-0 0-0-0 2-10-0
64 Wilkes UCHC 4-19-2 4-8-1 0-0-0 0-11-1
65 New England College NEHC 4-20-1 0-10-0 0-0-0 4-10-1
66 Plymouth State NEHC 3-19-1 1-9-0 0-0-0 2-10-1
67 Lawrence NCHA 3-24-0 1-16-0 0-0-0 2-8-0
68 Rivier Independent 6-15-3 2-8-0 0-2-0 4-5-3
69 Anna Maria Independent 4-16-2 2-10-2 1-0-0 1-6-0
70 King's UCHC 2-21-2 0-12-1 0-0-0 2-9-1
71 Finlandia NCHA 0-25-0 0-12-0 0-1-0 0-12-0
72 Hilbert Independent 0-18-0 0-12-0 0-0-0 0-6-0