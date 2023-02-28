|RANK
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|RECORD
|AWAY
|NEUTRAL
|HOME
|1
|Amherst
|NESCAC
|22-3-0
|10-2-0
|0-0-0
|12-1-0
|2
|Plattsburgh
|NEWHL
|24-2-0
|10-1-0
|2-0-0
|12-1-0
|3
|Adrian
|NCHA
|24-3-0
|8-2-0
|0-1-0
|16-0-0
|4
|Hamilton
|NESCAC
|19-4-2
|8-1-2
|0-0-0
|11-3-0
|5
|Gustavus Adolphus
|MIAC
|23-3-0
|8-2-0
|0-0-0
|15-1-0
|6
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|WIAC
|23-3-1
|12-1-0
|1-0-0
|10-2-1
|7
|Middlebury
|NESCAC
|16-6-3
|6-2-2
|1-1-0
|9-3-1
|8
|Colby
|NESCAC
|17-6-0
|7-3-0
|2-0-0
|8-3-0
|9
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|WIAC
|22-3-2
|9-2-1
|0-0-0
|13-1-1
|10
|Elmira
|NEHC
|21-5-0
|9-2-0
|0-2-0
|12-1-0
|11
|Cortland
|NEWHL
|20-6-0
|8-4-0
|0-0-0
|12-2-0
|12
|Utica
|UCHC
|22-2-3
|9-2-1
|0-0-0
|13-0-2
|13
|Augsburg
|MIAC
|18-6-2
|8-5-2
|0-0-0
|10-1-0
|14
|Nazareth
|UCHC
|21-5-1
|9-4-0
|0-1-0
|12-0-1
|15
|Norwich
|NEHC
|18-7-2
|7-4-2
|0-0-0
|11-3-0
|16
|St. Norbert
|NCHA
|19-5-3
|8-1-2
|0-0-0
|11-4-1
|17
|Aurora
|NCHA
|21-4-1
|8-1-1
|0-0-0
|13-3-0
|18
|Connecticut College
|NESCAC
|12-12-1
|5-8-0
|0-0-0
|7-4-1
|19
|Endicott
|CCC
|17-7-2
|9-3-0
|0-0-0
|8-4-2
|20
|Williams
|NESCAC
|11-12-1
|5-5-1
|0-0-0
|6-7-0
|21
|Oswego
|NEWHL
|14-11-1
|7-6-0
|0-0-0
|7-5-1
|22
|Trinity
|NESCAC
|12-11-1
|3-9-0
|0-0-0
|9-2-1
|23
|Suffolk
|CCC
|17-7-2
|7-4-2
|0-0-0
|10-3-0
|24
|Canton
|NEWHL
|14-10-2
|7-6-2
|0-0-0
|7-4-0
|25
|Saint Benedict
|MIAC
|14-12-0
|5-8-0
|0-0-0
|9-4-0
|26
|Wesleyan
|NESCAC
|8-15-1
|3-9-1
|0-0-0
|5-6-0
|27
|Bowdoin
|NESCAC
|7-13-3
|1-8-2
|1-1-0
|5-4-1
|28
|St. Olaf
|MIAC
|14-10-2
|5-5-1
|0-0-0
|9-5-1
|29
|Lake Forest
|NCHA
|14-8-4
|5-6-2
|0-0-0
|9-2-2
|30
|Manhattanville
|UCHC
|15-11-1
|5-8-1
|0-0-0
|10-3-0
|31
|William Smith
|NEHC
|12-13-1
|7-6-1
|0-0-0
|5-7-0
|32
|Concordia (WI)
|NCHA
|14-11-2
|6-7-2
|1-1-0
|7-3-0
|33
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|WIAC
|12-14-1
|5-9-0
|0-0-0
|7-5-1
|34
|Western New England
|CCC
|15-8-3
|8-5-1
|0-0-0
|7-3-2
|35
|Southern Maine
|NEHC
|14-12-1
|8-5-0
|0-0-0
|6-7-1
|36
|St. Catherine
|MIAC
|12-11-2
|1-9-0
|0-0-0
|11-2-2
|37
|University of New England
|CCC
|9-15-3
|5-9-0
|0-0-0
|4-6-3
|38
|Castleton
|NEHC
|14-11-1
|5-5-0
|0-0-0
|9-6-1
|39
|Morrisville
|NEWHL
|8-16-1
|3-11-0
|0-0-0
|5-5-1
|40
|Hamline
|MIAC
|10-16-1
|5-8-1
|0-0-0
|5-8-0
|41
|Worcester State
|Independent
|15-7-2
|7-2-2
|0-0-0
|8-5-0
|42
|St. Scholastica
|MIAC
|8-16-1
|4-10-0
|0-0-0
|4-6-1
|43
|Arcadia
|UCHC
|13-11-2
|6-7-1
|0-0-0
|7-4-1
|44
|Potsdam
|NEWHL
|11-14-0
|2-7-0
|1-1-0
|8-6-0
|45
|UMass Boston
|NEHC
|10-14-2
|7-7-0
|0-0-0
|3-7-2
|46
|Saint Mary's
|MIAC
|8-15-2
|5-9-1
|0-0-0
|3-6-1
|47
|Wisconsin-Superior
|WIAC
|11-15-0
|9-6-0
|0-0-0
|2-9-0
|48
|Alvernia
|UCHC
|12-11-3
|5-7-0
|0-0-0
|7-4-3
|49
|Bethel
|MIAC
|8-16-0
|4-7-0
|0-0-0
|4-9-0
|50
|Chatham
|UCHC
|12-14-1
|7-9-1
|0-0-0
|5-5-0
|51
|Lebanon Valley
|UCHC
|12-13-1
|3-7-1
|0-0-0
|9-6-0
|52
|Marian
|NCHA
|9-17-1
|6-10-0
|1-0-0
|2-7-1
|53
|Salve Regina
|CCC
|11-14-0
|6-7-0
|0-0-0
|5-7-0
|54
|Concordia (MN)
|MIAC
|6-18-1
|2-11-0
|0-0-0
|4-7-1
|55
|Curry
|CCC
|8-16-2
|3-10-1
|0-0-0
|5-6-1
|56
|Buffalo State
|NEWHL
|7-18-0
|2-10-0
|0-0-0
|5-8-0
|57
|Johnson & Wales
|NEHC
|6-16-3
|3-8-2
|0-0-0
|3-8-1
|58
|Stevenson
|UCHC
|8-16-1
|1-12-0
|0-0-0
|7-4-1
|59
|Trine
|NCHA
|10-17-0
|4-10-0
|0-0-0
|6-7-0
|60
|Salem State
|NEHC
|7-16-2
|2-9-2
|0-0-0
|5-7-0
|61
|Nichols
|CCC
|5-19-1
|2-9-1
|1-1-0
|2-9-0
|62
|Northland
|WIAC
|3-24-1
|1-13-1
|0-0-0
|2-11-0
|63
|Neumann
|UCHC
|6-18-0
|4-8-0
|0-0-0
|2-10-0
|64
|Wilkes
|UCHC
|4-19-2
|4-8-1
|0-0-0
|0-11-1
|65
|New England College
|NEHC
|4-20-1
|0-10-0
|0-0-0
|4-10-1
|66
|Plymouth State
|NEHC
|3-19-1
|1-9-0
|0-0-0
|2-10-1
|67
|Lawrence
|NCHA
|3-24-0
|1-16-0
|0-0-0
|2-8-0
|68
|Rivier
|Independent
|6-15-3
|2-8-0
|0-2-0
|4-5-3
|69
|Anna Maria
|Independent
|4-16-2
|2-10-2
|1-0-0
|1-6-0
|70
|King's
|UCHC
|2-21-2
|0-12-1
|0-0-0
|2-9-1
|71
|Finlandia
|NCHA
|0-25-0
|0-12-0
|0-1-0
|0-12-0
|72
|Hilbert
|Independent
|0-18-0
|0-12-0
|0-0-0
|0-6-0