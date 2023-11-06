Through Games NOV. 5, 2023
﻿REGION/RANK
Region I
School In-Division Record Overall Record
1 Amherst 13-2-3 13-2-3
2 Tufts 11-2-3 11-2-3
3 Middlebury 12-1-4 12-1-4
4 Connecticut Col. 10-1-5 11-1-5
5 Bowdoin 9-3-4 9-3-4
6 Williams 8-6-2 8-6-2
7 JWU (Providence) 14-2-4 14-2-4
Region II
1 Babson 11-3-7 11-3-7
2 WPI 9-3-7 9-3-7
3 Wheaton (MA) 8-5-6 8-5-6
4 Suffolk 9-4-4 10-5-4
5 Endicott 7-7-4 8-7-4
6 Bridgewater St. 12-2-5 12-2-5
Region III
1 Cortland 15-2-2 15-2-2
2 SUNY Oneonta 14-3-3 14-3-3
3 Rochester (NY) 9-2-5 9-2-5
4 SUNY Brockport 9-3-5 9-3-5
5 Hobart 12-5-2 12-5-2
6 SUNY New Paltz 9-3-4 9-3-4
7 Buffalo St. 11-5-3 11-5-3
Region IV
1 Montclair St. 17-2-1 17-2-1
2 Stevens 11-2-5 11-2-5
3 Rowan 9-4-5 9-4-5
4 Stockton 11-4-5 11-4-5
5 Kean 11-2-6 11-2-6
6 Lebanon Valley 13-2-4 13-2-4
7 Penn St.-Abington 9-5-4 9-5-4
Region V
1 Messiah 19-0-1 19-0-1
2 Franklin & Marshall 13-3-2 13-3-2
3 Johns Hopkins 12-4-4 12-4-4
4 Washington Col. 11-2-5 11-2-5
5 Muhlenberg 13-4-2 13-4-2
6 Widener 13-4-2 13-4-2
7 Catholic 12-6-2 12-6-2
Region VI
1 Mary Washington 16-1-2 16-1-2
2 Christopher Newport 10-4-2 10-4-2
3 Washington & Lee 12-3-4 12-3-4
4 Emory 11-3-3 11-3-3
5 Lynchburg 14-3-2 14-3-2
6 Oglethorpe 14-2-2 14-2-2
7 Virginia Wesleyan 12-3-2 13-3-2
Region VII
1 Kenyon 15-4-0 15-4-0
2 Ohio Wesleyan 12-5-1 12-5-1
3 Ohio Northern 12-5-3 12-5-3
4 CWRU 9-3-3 9-3-3
5 John Carroll 13-5-2 13-5-2
6 Otterbein 12-3-4 12-3-4
7 Denison 12-4-3 12-4-3
Region VIII
1 Calvin 14-2-1 16-2-1
2 UChicago 9-2-5 9-2-5
3 North Central (IL) 15-2-2 15-2-2
4 MSOE 16-2-3 16-2-3
5 Carthage 11-6-2 11-6-2
6 Wheaton (IL) 11-5-2 11-5-2
7 Dominican (IL) 14-3-3 14-3-3
Region IX
1 St. Olaf 14-3-3 14-3-3
2 Wisconsin-Platteville 13-2-5 13-2-5
3 Wartburg 12-1-6 12-1-6
4 Carleton 14-2-1 15-2-1
5 Gust. Adolphus 10-3-7 10-3-7
6 Macalester 11-3-5 11-3-5
7 Loras 12-4-4 12-4-4
Region X
1 Colorado Col. 13-3-1 13-3-1
2 Trinity (TX) 13-2-1 13-2-2
3 St. Thomas (TX) 12-4-0 13-4-1
4 Texas Lutheran 14-3-0 14-3-0
5 Southwestern (TX) 10-3-3 10-3-3
6 Occidental 12-3-3 13-3-3
7 Redlands 9-3-3 12-3-3