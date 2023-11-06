|REGION/RANK
|Region I
|School
|In-Division Record
|Overall Record
|1
|Amherst
|13-2-3
|13-2-3
|2
|Tufts
|11-2-3
|11-2-3
|3
|Middlebury
|12-1-4
|12-1-4
|4
|Connecticut Col.
|10-1-5
|11-1-5
|5
|Bowdoin
|9-3-4
|9-3-4
|6
|Williams
|8-6-2
|8-6-2
|7
|JWU (Providence)
|14-2-4
|14-2-4
|Region II
|1
|Babson
|11-3-7
|11-3-7
|2
|WPI
|9-3-7
|9-3-7
|3
|Wheaton (MA)
|8-5-6
|8-5-6
|4
|Suffolk
|9-4-4
|10-5-4
|5
|Endicott
|7-7-4
|8-7-4
|6
|Bridgewater St.
|12-2-5
|12-2-5
|Region III
|1
|Cortland
|15-2-2
|15-2-2
|2
|SUNY Oneonta
|14-3-3
|14-3-3
|3
|Rochester (NY)
|9-2-5
|9-2-5
|4
|SUNY Brockport
|9-3-5
|9-3-5
|5
|Hobart
|12-5-2
|12-5-2
|6
|SUNY New Paltz
|9-3-4
|9-3-4
|7
|Buffalo St.
|11-5-3
|11-5-3
|Region IV
|1
|Montclair St.
|17-2-1
|17-2-1
|2
|Stevens
|11-2-5
|11-2-5
|3
|Rowan
|9-4-5
|9-4-5
|4
|Stockton
|11-4-5
|11-4-5
|5
|Kean
|11-2-6
|11-2-6
|6
|Lebanon Valley
|13-2-4
|13-2-4
|7
|Penn St.-Abington
|9-5-4
|9-5-4
|Region V
|1
|Messiah
|19-0-1
|19-0-1
|2
|Franklin & Marshall
|13-3-2
|13-3-2
|3
|Johns Hopkins
|12-4-4
|12-4-4
|4
|Washington Col.
|11-2-5
|11-2-5
|5
|Muhlenberg
|13-4-2
|13-4-2
|6
|Widener
|13-4-2
|13-4-2
|7
|Catholic
|12-6-2
|12-6-2
|Region VI
|1
|Mary Washington
|16-1-2
|16-1-2
|2
|Christopher Newport
|10-4-2
|10-4-2
|3
|Washington & Lee
|12-3-4
|12-3-4
|4
|Emory
|11-3-3
|11-3-3
|5
|Lynchburg
|14-3-2
|14-3-2
|6
|Oglethorpe
|14-2-2
|14-2-2
|7
|Virginia Wesleyan
|12-3-2
|13-3-2
|Region VII
|1
|Kenyon
|15-4-0
|15-4-0
|2
|Ohio Wesleyan
|12-5-1
|12-5-1
|3
|Ohio Northern
|12-5-3
|12-5-3
|4
|CWRU
|9-3-3
|9-3-3
|5
|John Carroll
|13-5-2
|13-5-2
|6
|Otterbein
|12-3-4
|12-3-4
|7
|Denison
|12-4-3
|12-4-3
|Region VIII
|1
|Calvin
|14-2-1
|16-2-1
|2
|UChicago
|9-2-5
|9-2-5
|3
|North Central (IL)
|15-2-2
|15-2-2
|4
|MSOE
|16-2-3
|16-2-3
|5
|Carthage
|11-6-2
|11-6-2
|6
|Wheaton (IL)
|11-5-2
|11-5-2
|7
|Dominican (IL)
|14-3-3
|14-3-3
|Region IX
|1
|St. Olaf
|14-3-3
|14-3-3
|2
|Wisconsin-Platteville
|13-2-5
|13-2-5
|3
|Wartburg
|12-1-6
|12-1-6
|4
|Carleton
|14-2-1
|15-2-1
|5
|Gust. Adolphus
|10-3-7
|10-3-7
|6
|Macalester
|11-3-5
|11-3-5
|7
|Loras
|12-4-4
|12-4-4
|Region X
|1
|Colorado Col.
|13-3-1
|13-3-1
|2
|Trinity (TX)
|13-2-1
|13-2-2
|3
|St. Thomas (TX)
|12-4-0
|13-4-1
|4
|Texas Lutheran
|14-3-0
|14-3-0
|5
|Southwestern (TX)
|10-3-3
|10-3-3
|6
|Occidental
|12-3-3
|13-3-3
|7
|Redlands
|9-3-3
|12-3-3