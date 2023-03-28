Through Games MAR. 27, 2023
﻿RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANKING
1 Oklahoma (25) 30-1 625 1
2 Oklahoma State 29-2 589 2
3 Tennessee 26-2 565 3
4 UCLA 29-4 544 4
5 Clemson 32-1 543 5
6 Stanford 27-3 495 6
7 Florida State 26-7 467 7
8 Texas 30-5-1 438 8
9 Washington 25-6 428 9
10 Georgia 27-6 337 16
11 Arkansas 24-9 331 17
12 LSU 26-6 320 12
T13. Florida 24-7 288 10
T13. Alabama 24-10 288 13
T13. Duke 26-7 288 15
T16. Kentucky 20-7-1 283 11
T16. Virginia Tech 25-6 283 14
18 Oregon 20-10 224 18
19 Utah 21-5 168 19
20 Northwestern 17-8 160 21
21 Texas A&M 19-11 133 24
22 Baylor 23-8 79 22
23 Auburn 24-9 73 25
24 Arizona 20-12 72 20
25 Louisiana 23-10 47 23
Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK

DI Softball News

