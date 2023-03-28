|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS RANKING
|1
|Oklahoma (25)
|30-1
|625
|1
|2
|Oklahoma State
|29-2
|589
|2
|3
|Tennessee
|26-2
|565
|3
|4
|UCLA
|29-4
|544
|4
|5
|Clemson
|32-1
|543
|5
|6
|Stanford
|27-3
|495
|6
|7
|Florida State
|26-7
|467
|7
|8
|Texas
|30-5-1
|438
|8
|9
|Washington
|25-6
|428
|9
|10
|Georgia
|27-6
|337
|16
|11
|Arkansas
|24-9
|331
|17
|12
|LSU
|26-6
|320
|12
|T13.
|Florida
|24-7
|288
|10
|T13.
|Alabama
|24-10
|288
|13
|T13.
|Duke
|26-7
|288
|15
|T16.
|Kentucky
|20-7-1
|283
|11
|T16.
|Virginia Tech
|25-6
|283
|14
|18
|Oregon
|20-10
|224
|18
|19
|Utah
|21-5
|168
|19
|20
|Northwestern
|17-8
|160
|21
|21
|Texas A&M
|19-11
|133
|24
|22
|Baylor
|23-8
|79
|22
|23
|Auburn
|24-9
|73
|25
|24
|Arizona
|20-12
|72
|20
|25
|Louisiana
|23-10
|47
|23
Division I
Softball Championship
June 1-9, 2023
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium | Oklahoma City, OK
