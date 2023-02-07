Legends and Legacy Community Award
The NCAA Legends and Legacy Community Award honors living legends who have committed their time, resources, and influence to improve and invest in their local communities. Acknowledging and celebrating their determination to make a difference. This award is bestowed on individuals who exemplify selflessness and strives for excellence. Concerned citizens who render extraordinary and valuable service within the local community of the Final Four host cities for Men and Women's Basketball.
To view the 2023 honorees celebrated at the Men’s Final Four, click HERE.
To learn more about the 2023 Legends and Legacy Community Award Celebration, click HERE.
